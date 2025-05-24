Zamaana Lage song teaser OUT: First song from Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino' hints at love in today’s urban chaos

The makers of ‘Metro… In Dino’ have given audiences their first taste of the film with the release of the teaser for its debut song, ‘Zamaana Lage’, on May 24. Sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh, the song brings with it the unmistakable musical touch of Pritam, who also composed the soundtrack for the film’s spiritual predecessor, ‘Life in a… Metro’ (2007).

The teaser not only showcases the song’s melody but also unveils the first visuals from the film, introducing viewers to its key characters. The mood is instantly familiar — stories of love, heartbreak, and connection set against the backdrop of a chaotic yet vibrant cityscape.

The song was shared with the caption, “Stories meet songs in Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro…In Dino’ Song Teaser of #ZamaanaLage — featuring music by Pritam and vocals by Arijit Singh & Shashwat Singh — is out now! #MetroInDino | 28th May song drop | 4th July in cinemas.”

The full song, also composed by Pritam, is scheduled for release on May 28.

The teaser comes just a day after the release of the visual prelude on May 23, giving audiences a deeper glimpse into what the film has to offer. ‘Metro… In Dino’ delves into themes of relationships, resilience, and rediscovering love — all set within the complexities of modern city life. Although the film can stand alone, it carries the emotional thread and storytelling style that made ‘Life in a… Metro’ a cult classic.

About ‘Metro…In Dino’ Metro In Dino marks the concluding chapter in the hyperlinked trilogy, Metro and Ludo, directed by Anurag Basu.

The film will feature Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta.