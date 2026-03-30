Zayed Khan breaks silence on criticism around Zarine's Hindu cremation: ‘Mother's last wishes…’

Zarine Khan, wife of Sanjay Khan and mother of Bollywood actor Zayed Khan, was cremated according to Hindu customs in November. She passed away on 7 November 2025 at 81.
However, her last rites became the centre of controversy on the Internet, with social media users arguing that she was a Parsi and married to a Muslim, but was cremated.
Zarine and Sanjay Khan have four children – Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan.
In an exclusive interview with Zoom, months after her cremation, Zayed broke his silence on the criticism and said it was her wish to have her ashes immersed in a river. Zarine believed in one religion – humanity, the Main Hoon Na actor added.
Zayed told Zoom that his mother’s last wish was to have her ashes scattered in the “lovely river”.
He recalled that Zarine was sitting by a river one day, and said, “The thought just passed her head, 'If I ever go, I want my ashes to flow in this river. I want to be free.’”
“Whatever your mother's last wishes, it will be done. It doesn't matter what other people say,” Zayed said, holding back his tears. “It doesn't matter how hateful they can be.”
Talking about the critics, the actor said, “I don't blame them, halat aise hai, unfortunately. Unn halaton ko badalne mein waqt lagega.”
Zayed’s elder sister, Farah, has also issued a statement clarifying that Zarine’s last rites were performed according to Hindu customs because she “epitomised Humanity”. Zarine “is someone whose legacy we hope to live,” she added.
“My mother, Zarine Khan, was a very special woman. Her philosophy of life was to 'Forgive and Forget.' She was kind-hearted, loved by all her friends and family and cared deeply for one and all. She was the bond that kept our family together,” she added.
The Khan family said their final goodbyes to Zarine together, holding hands, as they immersed her ashes in her favourite river.
At the Khan residence, ‘insaaniyat (humaity)’ is the first religion, Zayed told Zoom.
“We as a family find religion to be something very personal to you, and how you want to approach it and not something which is better and which is worse,” the actor said.
He clarified that his family's approach towards religion isn't only something they say, but what they practice. “These are not things that are good to say. We define ourselves by being a very secular family, and we don't need to say why,” Zayed said.
Reiterating the importance of humanity in his family, Zayed said it has the greatest power. “It's even more powerful than fear or people, hate or anger," he said, while sharing the popular saying — “Good times make weak people. Weak people make bad times. Bad times make strong people. Strong people will make good times.”
“So, we are at the end of a cycle where good times have probably made weak people and weak people have made bad times, which means that there not too many adults in the room right now. There's an opportunity here to carve a new future,” the actor said.
He also told Zoom something he tells his children often — “It's time to carve a new future. It's the greatest gift that somebody can have.”
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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