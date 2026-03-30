Zayed Khan breaks silence on criticism around Zarine's Hindu cremation: ‘Mother's last wishes…’

Zarine Khan, wife of Sanjay Khan and mother of Bollywood actor Zayed Khan, was cremated according to Hindu customs in November. She passed away on 7 November 2025 at 81.

However, her last rites became the centre of controversy on the Internet, with social media users arguing that she was a Parsi and married to a Muslim, but was cremated.

Zarine and Sanjay Khan have four children – Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan.

In an exclusive interview with Zoom, months after her cremation, Zayed broke his silence on the criticism and said it was her wish to have her ashes immersed in a river. Zarine believed in one religion – humanity, the Main Hoon Na actor added.

Advertisement

Zarine's last wish Zayed told Zoom that his mother’s last wish was to have her ashes scattered in the “lovely river”.

He recalled that Zarine was sitting by a river one day, and said, “The thought just passed her head, 'If I ever go, I want my ashes to flow in this river. I want to be free.’”

“Whatever your mother's last wishes, it will be done. It doesn't matter what other people say,” Zayed said, holding back his tears. “It doesn't matter how hateful they can be.”

Talking about the critics, the actor said, “I don't blame them, halat aise hai, unfortunately. Unn halaton ko badalne mein waqt lagega.”

Zarine Khan ‘epitomised Humanity’ Zayed’s elder sister, Farah, has also issued a statement clarifying that Zarine’s last rites were performed according to Hindu customs because she “epitomised Humanity”. Zarine “is someone whose legacy we hope to live,” she added.

Advertisement

“My mother, Zarine Khan, was a very special woman. Her philosophy of life was to 'Forgive and Forget.' She was kind-hearted, loved by all her friends and family and cared deeply for one and all. She was the bond that kept our family together,” she added.

The Khan family said their final goodbyes to Zarine together, holding hands, as they immersed her ashes in her favourite river.

Also Read | Sussanne Khan's mother Zarine Khan dies of cardiac arrest at 81

‘Insaaniyat’ first At the Khan residence, ‘insaaniyat (humaity)’ is the first religion, Zayed told Zoom.

“We as a family find religion to be something very personal to you, and how you want to approach it and not something which is better and which is worse,” the actor said.

He clarified that his family's approach towards religion isn't only something they say, but what they practice. “These are not things that are good to say. We define ourselves by being a very secular family, and we don't need to say why,” Zayed said.

Advertisement

Reiterating the importance of humanity in his family, Zayed said it has the greatest power. “It's even more powerful than fear or people, hate or anger," he said, while sharing the popular saying — “Good times make weak people. Weak people make bad times. Bad times make strong people. Strong people will make good times.”

“So, we are at the end of a cycle where good times have probably made weak people and weak people have made bad times, which means that there not too many adults in the room right now. There's an opportunity here to carve a new future,” the actor said.

He also told Zoom something he tells his children often — “It's time to carve a new future. It's the greatest gift that somebody can have.”

Advertisement