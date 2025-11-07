Zayed Khan struggles to holds back tears during mom Zarine Khan’s last rites, Hrithik stands by emotional Sussanne Khan

Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora and Farah Khan Ali lost their mother, Zarine Khan, on Friday. Zarine Khan was the wife of veteran actor Sanjay Khan. She was 81 and passed away after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Her last rites were held in Mumbai.

Several celebrities including Jackie Shroff, Bobby Deol, Zoya Akhtar, Rani Mukerji, Gauri Khan and Seema Sajdeh were spotted paying their final respect.

Zayed Khan holds back tears at mom Zarine Khan's last rites Amid this, a video of Zayed Khan from the funeral has gone viral on social media. Performing the last rites of his mother, Khan grew emotional. Fighting to hold back tears, he looked devastated.

Sussanne Khan with son at mother's last rites, Hrithik Roshan arrivesIn another video, Sussanne Khan and her son, along with others, were seen carrying the mortal remains of Zarine Khan. A grief-stricken Sussanne couldn't look away from her mother.

Sanjay Khan also arrived at the funeral. Overwhelmed with grief, he folded his hands in front of the paparazzi.

Hrithik Roshan also arrived to extend support to his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan. His girlfriend, Saba Azad, was also snapped at the crematorium.

Celebs at Zarine Khan's funeral Sussanne Khan's boyfriend, Aly Goni was also present.Zarine Khan's funeral took place at Juhu Crematorium, Mumbai.

Several other celebrities, including Sweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Neelam Kothari, Jasmine Bhasin, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani, also visited Sanjay Khan’s residence to meet the family during their tough times.

Meanwhile, a prayer meet will be held on Monday at JW Marriott, Mumbai.

Also Read | Sussanne Khan's mother Zarine Khan dies of cardiac arrest at 81

Zarine Khan's death Reportedly, Zarine Khan was suffering from age-related issues for quite some time. As per News18, she took her breath last on Friday morning at her residence in Mumbai.

She is survived by her husband, veteran actor Sanjay Khan, and four children — Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan, Farah Ali Khan and Simone Arora.

Who was Zarine Khan Zarine Khan was best known for 1963-released film Tere Ghar Ke Saamne and Ek Phool Do Mali in 1969. Going by multiple reports, she and Sanjay Khan met for the first time at a bus stop and fell in love. They got married in 1966.