Zayn Malik cancels US leg of Konnakol tour after hospitalisation, says he is ‘recovering at home’

Singer Zayn Malik has cancelled all scheduled US shows of his Konnakol tour following a recent hospitalisation. The announcement was made through an Instagram stories post on Friday, where the artist shared an update on his health and revised touring plans.

While the US leg has been called off, tickets for the UK and Mexico dates of the tour continue to remain on sale.

‘I’ve been at home recovering,’ says Zayn In his message to fans, Malik expressed gratitude for the support he has received and spoke about his recovery process.

“To my fans: Thank you so much for all the support and love you’ve shown me on the album release and more importantly your love, prayers, and well wishes for my health. I’ve felt it, and it’s meant the world,” he wrote.

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Providing an update on his condition, he added, “I’ve been at home recovering and I’m doing well and will be better and stronger than before.”

The singer also said that he had reviewed his upcoming commitments and decided to scale back his schedule.

“I’ve had to take another look at my schedule for the months ahead and have to reduce the number of shows on the KONNAKOL Tour,” he said, adding that he hopes to still meet as many fans as possible during the remaining performances.

View full Image View full Image Zayn Malik has cancelled shows

Hospitalisation came ahead of album release The latest update comes weeks after Malik revealed that he had been unexpectedly hospitalised around the time of his album release. At the time, the reason for his admission was not disclosed.

In an earlier Instagram post, the singer shared a photo from a hospital bed, informing fans that he was still recovering and would be unable to meet them during scheduled appearances.

“To my fans - Thank you to all of you for your love and support now and always been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering. Heartbroken that I can't see you all this week,” he had written.

He also acknowledged the role of medical staff during his treatment, thanking doctors, nurses, and hospital personnel for their care.

Details of the planned tour Malik had announced the Konnakol tour earlier this year, outlining a 31-date schedule across multiple cities. The US leg was expected to begin in Philadelphia on July 19, followed by performances in cities including Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Chicago, Indianapolis, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego and San Francisco.

With the cancellation of the US shows, it remains to be seen how the revised schedule will unfold for other regions.

Fans respond to update The singer’s posts have drawn attention from fans across social media, many of whom have expressed support and wished him a speedy recovery. His message emphasised that while some shows will no longer take place, he remains committed to performing where possible.

“I’m really looking forward to playing these shows for you, and I hope to see the rest of you around the world very soon,” he said in his statement.

Focus shifts to recovery The cancellation of the US leg of the Konnakol tour underscores Malik’s decision to prioritise his health following the recent hospitalisation. While details about his illness have not been disclosed, his latest update indicates that he is recovering and planning his return to the stage cautiously.