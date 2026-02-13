Zayn Malik reveals he was not in love with ex-Gigi Hadid, says 'maybe it was lust'

Los Angeles [US], February 13 (ANI): Former One Direction member and singer Zayn Malik clears the air over his feelings for his ex-girlfriend, Supermodel Gigi Hadid, suggesting that he was never in love.

In a recent interview, Malik addressed his previous claim where he said, "I don't know if I've actually truly been in love at this point," as per People.

Revisiting the statement, the singer explained how his understanding of love continues to develop.

"Yeah. My understanding of love is always developing. At that moment in time, I might have thought it was love, but as I got older, I realised maybe it wasn't. Maybe it was lust. Maybe it was this, maybe it was that. I don't feel like it was love," he said, as quoted by People.

While mentioning his former partner Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik added that he has "utmost respect" for her.

"To be fair, just to say this on the record, I will always love G, because she is the reason my child is on this Earth, and I have the utmost respect for her. I will always love her, but I don't know if I was ever in love with her. I do love her a crazy amount, but no, I don't think I was in love with her at that point," the singer continued.

Zayn and Gigi, who were in an on-and-off relationship for five years, welcomed their daughter, Khai, in 2020.

Though they officially parted ways in 2021, they maintain a strong co-parenting relationship, sharing 50/50 custody of their daughter, reported People magazine.

Hadid also expressed her happiness about Khai being able to spend time with both parents, stating, "That she can be with both parents makes me very happy."

According to People magazine, in a July 2023 episode of the podcast 'Call Her Daddy', Malik shared his commitment to active parenting.