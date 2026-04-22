Zayn Malik withdraws from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon amid undisclosed medical issue

New York [US], April 22 (ANI): Singer Zayn Malik has pulled out of scheduled public appearances, including 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', as he continues to recover from an undisclosed medical condition, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The development comes after Malik shared a health update on his Instagram account on Friday, posting a photograph from a hospital bed. He was seen wearing a hospital gown with medical tubes attached. Along with the picture, the singer expressed gratitude to fans and medical staff while confirming that he is still in recovery following a difficult week.

"To my fans - Thank you to all of you for your love & support now & always- been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering," he wrote.

"Heartbroken that I can't see you all this week, I wouldn't be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding. Thank you to the incredible hospital staff of Drs, nurses, cardiologist, management, admin and everyone who has helped along the way and continue to. You are all legends! Big big love xx z," the post further read.

Earlier reports by PEOPLE magazine stated that Malik has also stepped away from other promotional commitments related to his upcoming album Konnakol, including scheduled fan interactions and meet-and-greet events.

He was initially listed as a guest performer for Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show, but updated guest listings later removed his name. The revised lineup now features Nikki Glaser, Ella Stiller, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and comedian Isabel Hagen.

The exact reason for his treatment has not been revealed. Reports said the former 'One Direction' singer is receiving medical care from a leading cardiologist, as per PEOPLE magazine.