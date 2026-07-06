Zee5 ‘exploring every possible avenue’ to bring Satluj back, urges users not to ‘support piracy’

Zee5 said it is “exploring every possible avenue” to bring Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj back to their streaming platform, and has urged viewers not to support piracy.
The movie, originally titled Punjab '95, was removed from Zee5 for Indian viewers just two days after its July 3 release.
They had cited ‘developments’ as the reason for removing the movie. “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice,” Zee5 said.
On Monday, the streaming platform issued another statement saying that Zee5 is “doing everything” it can to bring the movie back.
“We are hopeful and doing everything we can. Please do not support piracy. We remain committed to exploring every possible avenue to bring Satluj back to you,” they said.