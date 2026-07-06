Zee5 ‘exploring every possible avenue’ to bring Satluj back, urges users not to ‘support piracy’

On Monday, the streaming platform issued another statement saying that Zee5 is “doing everything” it can to bring the movie back.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated6 Jul 2026, 04:28 PM IST
Satluj has been removed from Zee5
Satluj has been removed from Zee5

Zee5 said it is “exploring every possible avenue” to bring Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj back to their streaming platform, and has urged viewers not to support piracy.

The movie, originally titled Punjab '95, was removed from Zee5 for Indian viewers just two days after its July 3 release.

They had cited ‘developments’ as the reason for removing the movie. “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice,” Zee5 said.

On Monday, the streaming platform issued another statement saying that Zee5 is “doing everything” it can to bring the movie back.

“We are hopeful and doing everything we can. Please do not support piracy. We remain committed to exploring every possible avenue to bring Satluj back to you,” they said.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

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