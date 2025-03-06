Bollywood veteran Zeenat Aman took some time out to answer some questions from her fans online. She hosted a Reddit Ask Me Anything and replied to many questions regarding herself, film industry and even share anecdotes. She also opened up about being mistaken for Parveen Babi by fans.

Zeenat on being confused with Parveen Zeenat posted, “Hi, I'm Zeenat Aman and I am excited for my first Reddit AMA.” A fan asked her if she was ever confused for Parveen in real life by her fans.

The 73-year-old actor shared that it had indeed happened to her when a fan approached her as Parveen Babi. She said that the incident was ‘awkward’ and left her feeling ‘uncomfortable’ as it happened post-Parveen's demise. In fact, Zeenat said she had to inform the fan about Parveen's death.

The fan questioned, “Hi Zeenat Ji. As a kid I would always get confused between yourself and Parveen Babi. Did you ever get confused in public by fans?”

The Satyam Shivam Sundaram actor replied, "That was a very common mistake. Parveen was stunning so I didn't mind it either! There was one very awkward moment in Dubai when a woman went absolutely gaga over me thinking I'm Parveen, but this was AFTER her passing! It was so uncomfortable, and I was the one to have to break it to that dejected fan that her favourite actress is no more.”

Actors Zeenat Aman and Parveen Babi were some of the most popular Bollywood actors in the 70s and the 80s. Many even considered them as biggest competitors of each other as both hailed from modelling careers.

Parveen Babi's death Parveen Babi died on 20 January 2005, at 50 due to multiple organ failure. Her body was only discovered at her apartment three days after her death. She was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia alongside diabetes and osteoarthritis.