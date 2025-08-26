Zeishan Quadri compares Bigg Boss 19 to Wasseypur: ‘I was born in a jungle...this is quiet’

Bigg Boss 19 kicked off with a grand premiere on 24 August, introducing fresh faces, fiery personalities and the bold theme ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ to viewers across India. Streaming on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM and airing on Colors TV at 10:30 PM, the Salman Khan-hosted show has once again set the stage for drama, shifting alliances and games inside the house.

Zeishan Quadri enters Bigg Boss 19 Among this year's contestants is Zeishan Quadri, the actor, writer and filmmaker who shot to fame with the cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur. Known for his raw storytelling and fearless persona, Zeishan is stepping into the Bigg Boss house with the promise of bringing the same intensity that has defined his work on screen.

Before entering the house, Zeishan spoke about the theme of the show and what viewers can expect from him.

He told Live Mint, “I am pretty interested in politics, and that might come out in the public domain in the upcoming years. You don’t have to actually do politics; you just have to be honest. This is the best politics. I feel my quality of not being scared to say things will come in most handy to me inside the house. Bebaak raho (stay fearless).”

Zeishan Quadri compares Bigg Boss house with Wasseypur Reflecting on his career and journey from Wasseypur to the Bigg Boss stage, Zeishan said, “Gangs of Wasseypur was the experience of my life. What I witnessed, I wrote in the script."

"Now, I am entering the Bigg Boss house, which is comparatively normal and quiet. There are rules and regulations. I was born and brought up in a jungle. There are no rules. There are people who are born to break rules. At least Bigg Boss has cultured beings. Here, you are in front of a camera. In Wasseypur, people knew that cameras shouldn’t be switched on, otherwise there would be a bigger fight.”

Bigg Boss 19 is now streaming online.

