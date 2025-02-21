Zero Day OTT release reactions: Robert De Niro’s mini-series fails to impress audience, ‘on the nose, preachy’

Robert De Niro stars as a former president in the Netflix thriller Zero Day. Despite an intriguing premise, the series has been criticised for its execution, with many viewers finding it unoriginal and tedious.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated21 Feb 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Advertisement
Robert De Niro, who made his TV debut with Zero Day, is hesitant about future TV roles.(X)

Zero Day OTT release reactions: ‘The Godfather’ actor Robert De Niro made his TV series debut after a six-decade-long career with a political thriller web series Zero Day, which began streaming on Netflix on Thursday.

Exploring the themes of truth and disinformation, Zero Day is set in the wake of a cyberattack that has inflicted chaos and claimed thousands of lives in the United States.

However, this limited Netflix series, created by Noah Oppenheim and Eric Newman, has failed to impress its audience, who found it “on the nose, preachy and patronizing”.

Advertisement
Also Read | Reacher Season 3 OTT release today: First reviews, plot, where to watch

Here's how Twitter reacted to Zero Day:

Twitter (now X) users claimed the mini-series was “badly written” and “cheaply made”, as they called it a “mediocre show”.

“ZERO DAY was a badly written, badly structured political thriller. Disjointed and rushed. It tried too hard to emulate ‘The Manchurian Candidate’. The cast ensemble were like walking caricatures. On the nose, preachy and patronizing... #ZeroDay kept shooting itself in the foot,” a social media user said.

“I didn't expect Netflix's ‘Zero Day’ to be so cheaply made and, frankly, boring. I usually can push through a mediocre show, but my attention kept drifting away during the first hour,” said another user.

Advertisement

“Don't bother with Zero Day... trust me on this. Intriguing premise and an inexplicably impressive cast completely wasted on an increasingly tedious, often nonsensical conspiracy plot. I barely made it to the end,” suggested a user.

Also Read | ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy’ review: A satisfying farewell

However, a few netizens found the mini-series “solid” and thought it had an “absorbing political plot”.

“More a conspiracy thriller than a political one, Zero Day is good enough to keep watching. Bit too convoluted, with bit too many chess pieces that it ends up not as thrilling and interesting as it could have been with a tighter narrative. Still, a solid mini-series,” a user said.

Advertisement

“ZERO DAY is absolutely amazing with an absorbing political plot. Lesli Linka Glatter is a veteran director who projects her intentions to perfection. Robert De Niro, as we are accustomed to, appears to eat up the screen with a cast that is undoubtedly outstanding,” added another user.

Robert De Niro hesitant on future TV roles

"I don't know. It's a lot of work. It's like doing three features back to back," said Robert De Niro, the veteran American actor.

De Niro, who portrays a former US president in the series, said the preparation for the role was intense.

Advertisement
Also Read | ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ review: Muddled and bland

“It was a lot of work to learn all that and a lot of it was exposition, especially in certain parts,” he said. “There wasn't much room for paraphrasing and stuff like that, or adlibbing... But it was worth doing, you know?”

Zero Day: Cast

Other than Robert De Niro, the web series includes Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, Joan Allen, Connie Britton, Dan Stevens, McKinley Belcher III, Clark Gregg, Mozhan Navabi, and Mark Ivanir, among others.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentZero Day OTT release reactions: Robert De Niro’s mini-series fails to impress audience, ‘on the nose, preachy’
First Published:21 Feb 2025, 07:30 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App