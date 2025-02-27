Ziddi Girls OTT release: Controversial web series now streaming online; here’s when and where to watch

The latest OTT show Ziddi Girls released on Thursday. Starring Revathy, Nandita Das and Simran, the series is based on the lives of fearless and strong-willed girls living in a hostel, showcasing their struggles, ambitions, and personal journeys.

Ziddi Girls premiere Ziddi Girls is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The show is available on smartphones, tablets, or smart TVs for subscribers.

Ziddi Girls is directed by Shonali Bose. The show is described as a "refreshing and relevant college drama about seeking one’s identity and forging life-long friendships".

It is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications. It also features Atiya Tara Nayak, Umang Bhadana, Zaina Ali, Deeya Damini and Anupriya Caroli.

The series ran into troubles with students and the principal of Delhi University's Miranda House after its trailer release. The students and the principal of Delhi University's Miranda House claimed that the trailer of Ziddi Girls tarnishes the image of the college and the makers responded with a disclaimer that it is a "work of fiction".

Ziddi Girls controversy The series is set in a Delhi college, Matilda House, and is referred to as MH, the very acronym often used for Miranda House. Miranda House principal Bijailaxmi Nanda had asked Shonali to remove any mention of 'MH' in the show and the trailer of the series.

In a statement, the Miranda House Students' Union alleged that the show content "tarnishes, defames, and demeans the 77-year-old legacy of Miranda House, a college renowned for its commitment to women's education and emancipation".

"By promoting a mindset rooted in patriarchal notions, the trailer misrepresents the values and spirit of our institution. This is highly unacceptable on the part of the film's directors and deeply concerning. We strongly object to the use of 'MH' to depict the fictional college in the film, as it blurs the distinction between fiction and reality. This misrepresentation creates a deliberate and misleading impression that portrayal in the trailer reflects the current state of Miranda House," it further said.

Later, the makers introduced a disclaimer. It read: “This series is a work of fiction. It is based on a fictional institution and characters. It is not intended to defame any person, organisation, or educational institution.”

The search for “OTT” on Google India between February 20 and February 24 was high:

