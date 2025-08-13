Zoe Kravitz reveals how her mom's pet snake turned Taylor Swift's bathroom into a disaster zone

Zoe Kravitz recently shared a wild story from her stay at Taylor Swift’s home, one that involved her mother Lisa Bonet’s pet snake and a near disaster.

Advertisement

The actress and filmmaker appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where she revealed that she and her mother had taken refuge at Swift’s Los Angeles home in January after evacuating due to the city’s wildfires.

“She was kind enough to let me stay,” Kravitz said, explaining that her mother, who lives in Topanga Canyon, brought along her evacuation essentials, including her snake, Orpheus. “Taylor has this beautiful house from the 1930s, the kind of place you want to take care of,” she added.

Also Read | A guide to Taylor Swifts most elaborate album announcements

For nearly two weeks, things went smoothly until Kravitz’s last day there. “I like to leave places better than I found them. I didn’t want her to even know we were there,” she recalled. But then came a phone call from her mother: “I’m in a little bit of a pickle.”

Advertisement

It turned out Orpheus had slithered into a small hole in the upstairs bathroom. “My mom was holding the snake’s tail, but they’re strong, and it kept moving further in,” Kravitz said, likening the moment to a tense scene from Jurassic Park.

Advertisement

With the snake disappearing fast, panic set in. The house manager eventually grabbed a crowbar, and together they “tore apart the banquette, ripped up tile, and scratched the walls” to free Orpheus. “We destroyed Taylor’s bathroom,” Kravitz admitted. “It was either that or tell her there was a snake somewhere in her house, both bad options.”

Trying to handle the situation quietly, she told the manager she’d cover the repairs and not to say anything until the bathroom was fixed. But when she finally called Swift, the singer already knew. “She goes, ‘Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in my house and destroyed my bathroom?’” Kravitz laughed.

While Seth Meyers joked that the incident could inspire “three songs on the next album,” Swift has already moved on musically — announcing her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, with the release date yet to be revealed.