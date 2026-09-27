Zoe Saldana says ‘no’ to another Taylor Sheridan show: What made Lioness such a demanding role?

Zoe Saldana has no plans to add another Taylor Sheridan series to her résumé after three seasons of playing CIA operative Joe McNamara in Lioness.

Zoe Saldana on not wanting to do another Taylor Sheridan show The actress, 48, told PEOPLE that the workload involved in leading the Paramount+ espionage drama has left little room for another Sheridan project. Saldana is also an executive producer on the series, making her involvement extend beyond simply appearing on screen.

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“I think that Joe McNamara and Lioness is all that I can handle at this time,” she told PEOPLE. “I’m number one on the call sheet. I am first one in, last one out. I am prepping months before anybody ever is able to prep.”

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She added that she “can’t imagine” taking on more of Sheridan’s television universe at present.

Saldana nevertheless described her working relationship with Sheridan positively, saying she was grateful that he viewed her as reliable in much the same way Joe is. She said he knows she is “honest”, “tough as nails” and “vocal and opinionated”.

“I have my views, and I come with all heart, all brains, all muscle at all times,” Saldana said. “So, no, I think I’m good here at Lioness.”

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The comments come after the third season placed Joe in a markedly different position. Rather than directing operations from the outside, she became a target herself and was abducted, forcing her to experience the vulnerability normally faced by the operatives she oversees.

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“In a way, I almost feel like Joe was the Lioness in season 3,” Saldana said, explaining that Joe became both the target and the operative forced to escape.

Will there be a season 4? Season 3 premiered on 2 August and concluded on 20 September. Paramount+ describes the series as following Joe as she balances her personal life with her role leading covert CIA operations. The show is inspired by a real US military programme and has Saldana, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman and Michael Kelly among its principal cast.

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A fourth season has not yet been officially confirmed. Saldana said she does not know whether the series will return or what Sheridan might do with Joe if it does.

There is, however, already evidence of Sheridan’s tendency to carry actors between his projects. Michael Kelly, who plays Joe’s CIA superior Byron Westfield in Lioness, has joined Landman Season 3 as a series regular, playing oil-industry executive William Crockett.

James Jordan has also appeared in both shows, playing Two Cups in Lioness and Dale Bradley in Landman. Ian Bohen, meanwhile, joined Lioness after his long-running role as Ryan in Yellowstone.

For Saldana, though, another Sheridan series appears to be a workload too far for now.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.