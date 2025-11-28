Zohran Mamdani flunks Bollywood quiz, struggles to name Shah Rukh Khan’s classic songs after viral Dhoom Machale moment

New York City mayor and US Democratic Party member, Zohran Mamdani, stumbled when put to the test on Bollywood trivia. The hilariously awkward situation took place during one of his recent interviews, where he was asked about popular Bollywood songs. While he was right about one song, he mostly couldn't name other ones.

Zohran Mamdani takes Bollywood quiz During an interview, journalist Mehdi Hasan quizzed the NYC Mayor on Bollywood. However, Mamdani gave a heads-up that he might fail. "I want to be very clear, I am going to fail this,” Mamdani said as Mehdi revealed that the fun quiz segment was called “Guess the Bollywood song.”

The journalist played a track on his phone, and Mamdani instantly recognised it. The song was Chaiyya Chaiyya from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala's hit film, Dil Se (1998).

Zohran Mamdani fails to guess Shah Rukh Khan's songs While Mamdani had a good start, his happiness was short-lived as the journalist played the second song. Mamdani couldn't seem to know the song. He commented while headbanging to the track, "You have made it very unnecessarily tense now." He even jokingly said that the quiz should have had a “Call a friend” option, referring to popular TV shows like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati.

In the end, he failed to correctly guess that song, which was, It’s the Time to Disco from Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003).

In the next turn, Zohran Mamdani again couldn't guess the song. He quipped, "I feel like Shah Rukh Khan is moving in the song." As the journalist confirmed that it was indeed from the actor's, the former added, "[Maybe] he’s just come to the top of the steps and was like." He went on to strike Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose. However, the journalist hilariously reacted by saying that the Democratic Party member is just buying time instead of answering. To this, Mamdani quickly covered his face with his hands as he couldn't name the song. It was the Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna song from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's hit film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995).

Viral Dhoom Machale moment from Zohran Mamdani's speech This hilarious banter comes days after Mamdani's mayoral election win in NYC. During his victory speech, the Bollywood song Dhoom Machale from Dhoom was played, which became the highlight of the event.