Zubeen Garg’s manager reacts to 'negligence, concealment of funds' allegations: ‘Not returning home'

Late Zubeen Garg's manager, Siddhartha Sharma, broke his silence on social media and issued a statement amid speculations around his alleged involvement in the singer's death. In a Facebook post, he said that he is not returning to Guwahati soon due to security reasons. He also claimed that he has been receiving flak and even death threats online over several allegations.

Zubeen Garg’s manager issues statement In a long post, Sharma said that his silence has been ‘misunderstood’. “I want to tell everyone that I have nothing to hide. I am not running away. As soon as there is an assurance of my safety and a fair opportunity to present the facts, I will come to Guwahati and place my side before the SIT and before the people,” he wrote.

Recalling the tragic incident, Sharma admitted that he was with Garg before and after the scuba diving accident, which claimed his life. He said, however, he has been projected as a ‘culprit’ till now.

“I started receiving death threats, hate messages, and abuse. Friends and family urged me not to come to Guwahati, and I had to stay back in Delhi.”

“Losing him has left a hole in my heart that can never be filled. But what has shattered me even more is not being able to come with him, attend his rituals, and stand with the family.”

Zubeen Garg’s manager on 'negligence, concealment of funds' allegations Previously, Zubeen Garg's wife defended Siddharth Sharma amid the allegations.

Reacting to allegations against him, Sharma clarified, “Some have accused me of negligence that day; others claimed I was hiding money or building businesses in Zubeen da’s name. Some have even said that I will become the owner of Zubeen da’s copyrights. These allegations are entirely false. I have never misused his trust or his finances, and I am fully prepared to account for every rupee before the authorities and his family.”

Sharma added that most of Zubeen Garg’s 38,000 songs are owned by other music labels, and he received little beyond one-time fees. He claimed that Garg often spoke about being misused, earning crores while receiving no royalties from producers or labels in Assam.

He mentioned that the late singer attempted to retain ownership of his later works with Zubeen Garg Music LLP, formed in 2021, releasing over 20 songs.

Zubeen Garg's manager said that the late singer held 60% ownership of the company. Sharma assured that the remaining balance will be transferred to his wife legally.

“It is extremely painful that people who used Zubeen da for their personal gain for years are now spreading falsehoods against me only to deflect blame and protect themselves.”

Further, Siddhartha Sharma stated that he will cooperate with the SIT team probing Zubeen Garg's death case.

Zubeen Garg’s manager not returning to Guwahati? However, he also said, “I have not been able to return to Guwahati because, in the last few days, crowds have gathered outside my home, police vehicles have been attacked, and I have received thousands of death threats. The SIT had to break into my house as no family members were present. My mother and siblings have left for their safety. Friends, family, and well-wishers have advised me to stay away until the situation is calmer. I respect the law, but I am also frightened for my life and for the lives of those around me.”