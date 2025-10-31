Zubeen Garg’s last film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ creates box office history ahead of release

Zubeen Garg’s final film, Roi Roi Binale, has sparked an unprecedented wave of emotion across Assam. The musical drama, written, composed and headlined by the late singer-actor, is set to release in theatres on October 31 — a date chosen by Zubeen himself. But even a week before its release, tickets for the first week were completely sold out.

The film, which Zubeen often referred to as his “dream project”, marks his last appearance on screen following his untimely death in Singapore on 19 September 2025. Fans across the state have called Roi Roi Binale a “farewell gift” from the music legend whose influence transcended cinema and culture in Assam.

Tickets sell out within days According to industry insiders, tickets for the film went live on BookMyShow on 23 October and sold out within two days. By 25 October, most cinema halls in Guwahati and other cities had no seats left for the opening weekend. The film’s pre-release business has reportedly crossed ₹50 lakh — a record for the Assamese film industry, India Today reported.

The trailer, released earlier this month, left fans emotional. In one poignant scene, Zubeen’s character, standing by the sea, asks if he could ever swim across it — a moment that many viewers linked to his real-life passing at sea under mysterious circumstances.

About the film Directed by Rajesh Bhuyan, Roi Roi Binale is a musical love story set in a region recovering from years of conflict. Zubeen plays a blind artist whose journey reflects resilience and the healing power of art. The film, conceived by Zubeen in 2007, was in production for nearly three years.

Director Bhuyan said that most of the filming was completed before Zubeen’s death, with only minor sound and background work pending. His original vocals have been preserved, with minimal AI-assisted restoration.

The film will be the first Assamese feature to release in Dolby Atmos, marking a milestone for the state’s film industry.

Emotional release amid controversy Zubeen’s sudden death at 52 triggered widespread grief, protests, and speculation in Assam. Authorities are investigating allegations of foul play, and several individuals, including his manager and security personnel, have been detained.

Despite the turmoil, Zubeen’s wife and co-producer Garima Saikia Garg, along with director Rajesh Bhuyan, decided to release the film on the date Zubeen had set. “It was his wish, and we’re honouring it,” Garima said.

The release, however, has not been without controversy. Fans accused national theatre chains of hiking prices through dynamic pricing systems, calling it “profiteering on grief.” The producers intervened, asking for uniform ticket pricing across platforms. The All Assam Cinema Hall Owners Association later clarified that local theatres had not increased prices.

Fans turn promoters Across Assam, fans have taken it upon themselves to promote Roi Roi Binale. Posters have appeared in small towns and villages, many put up by volunteers. Fan groups have urged audiences not to record or share clips from the film online out of respect for Zubeen’s legacy.

A record-breaking farewell Distributed by Siddharth Goenka of Goenka Enterprises, Roi Roi Binale will release in over 80 theatres across Assam, including 14 in Guwahati, and more than 40 screens across India — one of the widest releases ever for an Assamese film.

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has also appealed to the state government to make the film tax-free in recognition of Zubeen Garg’s immense contribution to Assamese music and cinema.