Zubeen Garg’s last moments before scuba diving accident captured in viral video

Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has died at the age of 52 following a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore. A video of the singer, moments before the mishap, has now gone viral on social media, leaving fans heartbroken.

In the clip, Garg can be seen adjusting his life jacket before jumping into the sea for a swim. According to reports, he fell unwell during the outing and was immediately rescued. Despite being rushed to intensive care, doctors were unable to save him. Garg was scheduled to perform at the North East Festival on Saturday.

Tributes have poured in from across the country for the late singer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on X, writing, “Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also shared his grief on social media. “Today, Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am at a loss for words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go,” he posted.

Music composer Vishal Dadlani remembered Garg as a legend whose absence leaves a deep void. “I can’t believe this. My brain is in shock, my heart is shattered! #ZubeenGarg has left a void I don’t think anyone else can ever fill. He was a true megastar, a man of his people… If anyone really LIVED Rock and Roll, it was Zubeen,” he wrote.

Zubeen Garg was celebrated not only for his contribution to Assamese music but also for taking it to a national stage. He gained pan-India recognition with Ya Ali from the 2006 film Gangster, a song that remains one of Bollywood’s most iconic tracks.

