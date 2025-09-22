Zubeen Garg's death cause revealed in death certificate, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shares

It's been days since singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore. His official cause of death is "drowning" in his death certificate, reported news agency ANI. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that his post-mortem report is yet to arrive in India.

Zubeen Garg's death cause revealed Zubeen Garg passed away in a scuba diving accident on September 19. He was in Singapore for an event where he was scheduled to perform. His mortal remains reached Assam on a commercial flight on Sunday morning.

Talking to the media, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Singapore High Commission has sent a death certificate of Zubeen Garg, which mentions "drowning" as the official cause of death.

Zubeen Garg's post-mortem report The commission is yet to send the post-mortem report of the singer.

"The Singapore High Commission sent the death certificate of Zubeen Garg, and they mentioned the cause of death is drowning. But this is not a post-mortem report. The post-mortem report is different, and the death certificate is different. We will send the documents to CID. The Chief Secretary of the Assam Government is contacting the Singapore Ambassador to get the post-mortem report as soon as possible," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

How did Zubeen Garg die Garg was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival. He reportedly suffered breathing difficulties during scuba diving.

Other reports also suggested that the singer might have fallen into the sea, causing the tragic accident.

"He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST," a statement said previously.

Zubeen Garg's last rites The singer's last rites will be held at Kamarkuchi village on Tuesday at around 8 am.

CM Himanta Sarma said, "We will carry the mortal remains of Zubeen Garg from Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex at around 8 am on September 23 to the location of Kamarkuchi, where the last rites will be conducted. A state funeral will be held on September 23."

Meanwhile, fans continue to mourn the loss of the singer.