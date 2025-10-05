Zubeen Gargs final film Roi Roi Binale to release on Oct 31, says filmmaker Rajesh Bhuyan

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 5 (ANI): Popular Assamese filmmaker Rajesh Bhuyan has shared that the upcoming film 'Roi Roi Binale', which was a personal project of the late music legend Zubeen Garg, will be released nationwide on October 31.

Advertisement

Bhuyan also revealed that the upcoming film will feature the "original voice" recordings of Garg and will now serve as a tribute to the singer's immense talent and passion for Assamese music.

"We were working on this movie for the last three years. The story and music of the movie were by Zubeen Garg... This was the first musical Assamese movie... We had completed almost all the work on the movie, except for the background music...," the filmmaker told ANI.

"Zubeen Garg wanted this movie to be released on 31st October, so we have decided to release it on the same date, not just in Assam, but nationwide... Zubeen Garg's voice is almost 80-90% clear, as we had recorded it using a lapel mic. So we will use his original voice only," he added.

Advertisement

Singer Zubeen Garg was allegedly "poisoned" in Singapore, and his manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta had "deliberately chosen a foreign venue to conceal their conspiracy," the late singer's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami has alleged, according to official documents with the police.

Both Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta have been arrested by the police as part of their investigation into the death of the famous singer. Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta have also been arrested in the case.