Zubeen Garg's mortal remains to be kept at Assam's Sarusajai Stadium to pay tribute. Check details

Zubeen Garg's mortal remains will be kept at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex (Sarusajai Stadium) on September 21, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, for the public to pay their respects, Assam CM said on Saturday.

Advertisement

Renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg (52), best known for the song 'Ya Ali', passed away on Friday in Singapore after a serious mishap.

According to reports, Garg fell into the sea after a scuba diving accident and lost consciousness. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment. However, he breathed his last in the intensive care unit.

PM Modi condoles Zubeen Garg's death Grieving the tragic death of the iconic Assamese singer on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “shocked" by Zubeen Garg's “sudden death.”

“Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi posted on X.

Advertisement

Garg is survived by his wife.

The 52-year-old had gone to Singapore to participate in the three-day North East Festival.

Assam lost ‘one of its favourite sons’ Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted to the tragic death of the singer, saying Assam lost “one of its favourite sons”.

Himanta Biswa Sarma referred to Zubeen Garg as “Assam's favourite rockstar”, stating: “Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go”.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora and Assam's Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal also expressed shock at the death of Zubeen Garg.

Zubeen Garg's last social media post Just a day before the tragic news of his death shocked fans, Zubeen had shared a warm message on social media, inviting them to the 4th North East India Festival.