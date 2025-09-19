Zubeen Garg's Singapore event manager issues first statement on singer's demise, cancels event

Hours after singer Zubeen Garg's untimely demise, his team has issued a statement. He was 52. The late singer was scheduled to perform in Singapore, but the event has now been cancelled.

Show cancelled after Zubeen Garg's death The event manager, Shyamkanu Mahanta and team issued a statement.

It read: “With profound grief, we share the heartbreaking news that our beloved icon, Zubeen Garg, passed away today at Singapore General Hospital around 2:30 PM. Zubeen had arrived in Singapore just the day before yesterday. He was scheduled to be with us at the festival tomorrow, meeting and interacting with people. Earlier today, our entire team was engaged in a business meeting with senior Singaporean industrialists and policymakers at the Shangri-La Hotel to facilitate investments in Northeast India.”

Reportedly, the singer was in Singapore where he was taking part in a scuba diving activity when he fell into the sea. He was rescued and rushed to a hospital where he was shifted to the ICU. However, doctors couldn't revive him.

Talking about the unfortunate incident, the statement shared, "During the meeting, we received a call from Zubeen’s manager informing us that he had met with an accident and had been rushed to Singapore General Hospital. We later learned that a few members of the local Assamese community had taken him on a yacht visit, of which we had no prior knowledge.

“On receiving the news, our team rushed immediately to the hospital and has since been working closely with the High Commission to complete the necessary procedures. This is a monumental loss, and words cannot express the depth of our grief.”

The event where Garg was set to perform has been cancelled.

“In light of this tragedy, we are cancelling the event. We are devastated and pray for the departed soul of Zubeen Garg. Om Shanti.”

Zubeen Garg Zubeen was an Assamese singer. His real name was Zubeen Borthakur. Later, he adopted his stage name by replacing his last name with his gotra.