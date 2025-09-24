Zubeen Garg's viscera samples to be sent for examination; Assam CM says ‘will not spare anyone…’

Zubeen Garg's viscera samples will be send to the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFL) for a detailed examination, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.
Garg, the iconic singer from Assam, passed away on September 19. He died during a scuba diving incident in Singapore – where he had gone to perform in a concert.
In the wake of his death, an autopsy was carried out in Singapore. However, the state government ordered another autopsy once his mortal remains returned to India.
On Wednesday, the Assam CM announced that he has also directed to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Zubeen Garg's death.
“In regard to the untimely death of our beloved Zubeen Garg, we will not spare anyone. Today, I had a meeting with the DGP and the ADGP, CID along with senior officers including Chief Secretary , Assam . I have instructed the DGP to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with the best officers of Assam Police. The viscera samples will be sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFL), Delhi, for detailed examination. The SIT will have full freedom to investigate the case with complete professional integrity,” CM Sarma posted on X.
Garg was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival. He reportedly suffered breathing difficulties during scuba diving.
Other reports also suggested that the singer might have fallen into the sea, causing the tragic accident.
On Tuesday, September 22, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Singapore High Commission had sent a death certificate of Zubeen Garg, which mentions "drowning" as the official cause of death.
The 52-year-old Assamese singer was given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST on Wednesday, September 19.