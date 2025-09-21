Zubeen Garg's wife Garima Saikia Garg inconsolable as singer's mortal remains arrives at Guwahati home | Watch

Singer Zubeen Garg's mortal remains have reached his home in Guwahati, Assam for his last rites. Garg passed away during a scuba diving accident in Singapore, where he was scheduled to perform. He was 52.

Zubeen Garg's mortal remains reach Guwahati On Sunday, his fans across Assam gathered at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex (Sarusajai Stadium) in Guwahati to pay him last tribute.

According to news agency ANI, Garg's body was also brought to his house.

Zubeen Garg's wife breaks down A video shared by the agency on their official X account featured Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, breaking down upon seeing his body. The singer's body was placed in a glass casket.

In the video, Garima Saikia Garg looked inconsolable as tears rolled down from her face. She was seen placing her hand on the casket and getting even more emotional. She was surrounded by other women who consoled her.

The news agency shared online: “Wife of singer Zubeen Garg, film producer Garima Saikia Garg pays a tearful tribute to her husband, at their residence in Guwahati.”

Earlier in the day, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared an update about the mortal remains of Zubeen Garg. He wrote on his X account, “More and more people wish to see our beloved Zubeen one last time, and we deeply understand these sentiments. Therefore, Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium will remain open throughout the night today for the public to pay their respects to Zubeen. Tomorrow also, the mortal remains of Zubeen will be kept at Sarusajai for people to offer their homage.”

Sarma and his wife Riniki also paid a visit to Garg's family at his house. They met the late singer's wife, Garima Saikia Garg and shared pictures. the caption read: “Riniki and I, visited the residence of our beloved Zubeen in Guwahati to stand in solidarity with his family in this hour of grief.”

Zubeen Garg's death Zubeen Garg's sudden death due to the accident has sent shock waves in the industry. He died on 19 September. He travelled to attend he North East India Festival. His performance was scheduled on September 20. Later, the event was cancelled.

Multiple FIRs have been registered against Shyamkanu Mahanta, the organiser of event in Singapore, and Siddharth Sharma, Garg's manager in connection with his death.