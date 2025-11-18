Zubeen Gargs wife remembers late singer with emotional post on his 53rd birthday

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 18 (ANI): Late singer Zubeen Garg's widow Garima on Tuesday paid an emotional tribute to him.

Garima took to Instagram to share an emotional post, featuring a series of pictures of the couple, as she expressed how much she missed him on what would have been his 53rd birthday.

The post included moments from their life together since their marriage in 2002. In her message, she spoke about the memories they made and the bond they shared, expressing how difficult life has been without him.

Known for his contribution to the Indian music industry, especially his influence on Assamese culture, Zubeen Garg also sang in the Hindi and Bengali film industries.

As a tribute to the late singer, his movie titled 'Roi Roi Binale' was released last month at a theatre in Guwahati. After the film got released, director Rajesh Bhuyan expressed his happiness over the response it got from the fans.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Assam mein ye record hai kisi movie ka morning show hua aur itna acha response mila hai..Zubeen ka sapna aaj pura hone ja raha hai..ye picture hum logon ka nahi pura Assam ka hai..unke bahut saara upcoming projects hai jinko hum milkar pura karne ka try karenge..(This is a record in Assam that a movie had a morning show and got such a good response. Zubeen's dream is going to be fulfilled today. This film belongs to the entire Assam and its people. He has many upcoming projects which we will try to complete together.)"