In the competitive world of Forex trading, a funded evaluation program is a trader's gateway to accessing a live trading account without risking their capital. In 2025, prop firms are reimagining what these programs can offer, combining transparency, flexibility, and fair payouts.
The prop trading evaluation programs go beyond funding; they foster trader growth through achievable targets, clear rules, and flexible reward cycles. Among these,FundingPips stands out for its trader-first approach, transparent policies, and commitment to ensuring every trader's effort is rewarded.
In this article, we review and compare thefunded trading evaluation programs for Forex traders in 2025, highlighting their key features, entry prices, payout structures, and what makes each one unique. From industry veterans like FTMO and The5ers to innovative leaders like FundingPips, this guide will help you choose the firm to match your trading goals and style.
To create this list, we analysed leading Forex prop firms based on the factors that matter most to traders in 2025:
Each firm featured in this guide has proven reliability and real-world results. However,FundingPips consistently leads for its combination of affordability, flexibility, and trader-focused reward systems that prioritize fairness and performance.
Here are the five funded trading evaluation programs for forex traders in 2025:
FundingPips is a prop firm created by traders who understand the frustrations that often plague the industry: delayed payouts, inconsistent rules, and a lack of support. This understanding shaped its philosophy:put the trader first.
Over the years, this approach has transformed FundingPips into one of the most trusted and rewarding prop firms globally. The firm has paid over$160 million in performance rewards to a community of1.5 million traders from more than 195 countries, maintaining an unmatched record ofzero payout denials through itsZero Reward Denial policy.
Beyond its funding models, FundingPips has earned widespread recognition for its transparency and commitment to traders. ItsCLAIM page runs regulardiscounts and giveaways, including funded account promotions that help new traders get started. This customer-centric approach significantly contributed to FundingPips' recent recognition as the Prop Firm of 2025 at the Forex Expo 2025.
What truly sets FundingPips apart is the value it offers to Forex traders: multiple evaluation programs, a lower entry barrier, flexible payout cycles, and up to 100% profit splits. Let's explore its funded trading evaluation programs.
FundingPips Evaluation Programs
1-Step Program
The 1-Step Program consists of one evaluation stage, the Student Phase, making it ideal for traders who prefer a simplified path to funding.
Key Features:
This model caters to traders who value speed and flexibility. With multiple payout options and no hidden conditions, the 1-Step Program provides instant access to earning potential.
2-Step Program
The 2-Step model consists of two evaluation phases,Student andPractitioner, before graduating to theMaster Account. This is FundingPips' most popular Program, offering a structured yet attainable route to full funding.
Key Features:
This structure strikes a balance between discipline and freedom, allowing traders to refine their strategies while enjoying flexible reward options.
Pro Program
The Pro Program is designed for traders seeking a professional-level challenge with higher rewards. It includes two stages,Student andPractitioner, that test consistency and strategic execution.
Key Features:
The Pro program's daily payout option stands out among prop firms, providing traders with fast access to their rewards at any time they need them.
Why FundingPips Leads
Across all its evaluation programs, FundingPips ensures accessibility, fairness, and speed. Whether traders prefer the 1-Step for its simplicity or the 2-Step for its balance, every model prioritizes profitability and transparency. The ability to choose from multiple payout frequencies and earn up to100% profit share makes FundingPips one of the most rewarding Forex prop firms of 2025.
FTMO is one of the most recognized names in the prop trading industry, with10 years of consistent operation. This longevity gives traders confidence in its reliability and the systems it employs. The firm's hallmark offering is the2-Step FTMO Challenge, designed to test a trader's discipline and skill under realistic conditions.
Evaluation Programs
TheFTMO Challenge involves two stages:
Once a trader passes both stages, they qualify for either anFTMO Account or anFTMO Swing Account.
Feature FTMO Account FTMO Swing Account
|Feature
|FTMO Account
|FTMO Swing Account
|Hold trades overnight/weekend
|No
|Yes
|Leverage
|Up to 1:100
|Up to 1:30
|Trading Style
|Short-term/intraday
|Long-term/swing
|News Trading
|Restricted around major events
|Allowed
FTMO Challenge Features:
Summary:
FTMO's structure rewards patience and precision, with transparent risk limits and a strong reputation. While its payout flexibility is good, FundingPips' customizable reward cycles and lower entry costs give it the edge for traders seeking affordability and faster access to capital.
The5ers has built a solid reputation for blending traditional funding models with scalable growth. The firm offers several evaluation options tailored to different trader profiles.
Evaluation Programs
Hyper Growth (1-Step Program):
High Stakes (2-Step Program):
Bootcamp (3-Step Low-Cost Program):
Summary:
The5ers provides steady payout consistency and scalability but lacks FundingPips' reward cycle variety and trader-centered payout customization.
FundedNext has quickly gained traction for its user-friendly platform and flexible evaluation challenges. It's multipleStellar programs that cater to different trading styles.
Evaluation Programs
Stellar 1-Step:
Stellar 2-Step:
Stellar Lite:
Summary:
FundedNext's rapid withdrawal options and modern design appeal to active forex traders. However, FundingPips' combination of higher potential profit share and on-demand payouts provides more value for experienced traders.
Funded Trading Plus has carved its niche by offering transparent, rule-based programs and frequent payout schedules.
Evaluation Programs
One-Phase Program:
Two-Phase Program:
Summary:
Funded Trading Plus attracts traders with its consistent 7-day payout rhythm, although FundingPips remains more versatile, offering daily, weekly, and monthly cycles, as well as broader account scaling options.
Fxify has emerged as a flexible prop firm that caters to all types of traders. Whether one prefers a quick challenge or a longer evaluation process, Fxify offers multiple programs with fair rules, solid risk management conditions, and transparent profit-sharing.
Evaluation Programs
One Phase
This program requires traders to complete only one evaluation phase before qualifying for funding.
Features:
Two Phase
Traders completePhase 1 andPhase 2 before accessing their funded account.
Features:
Three Phase
A more gradual path designed for traders who prefer structure and steady progression.
Features:
Overview:
Fxify ranks among the 10 for its flexible account options and affordable pricing structure. While FundingPips offers broader payout cycles and a guaranteed Zero Reward Denial policy, Fxify's multi-phase structure provides an appealing choice for traders seeking progressive skill development and steady growth.
Alpha Capital combines affordability with a professional structure, offering one-step, two-step, and three-step programs to suit varying levels of experience and expertise.
Evaluation Programs
1-Step
Features:
2-Step
Features:
3-Step
This option offers three evaluation stages before achieving qualified status.
Features:
Overview:
Alpha Capital ranks among the for its simplicity and transparency on its on-demand payouts. Its clear structure appeals to traders who value quick withdrawals. Compared with FundingPips, Alpha Capital provides similar flexibility but lacks FundingPips' wider profit split range of up to 100% and multiple reward cycles.
E8 Markets has become a choice for experienced traders looking to scale rapidly. Its programs emphasize accessibility and control, offering some of the largest account sizes in the industry and instant payout availability.
Evaluation Programs
1-Step (E8 One)
Features:
2-Step (E8 Classic)
Features:
3-Step (E8 Track 1:1)
Features:
Overview:
E8 Markets distinguishes itself with massive funding potential of up to $500,000 and immediate withdrawal flexibility. Its payout model is ideal for professionals seeking fast liquidity. However, FundingPips still provides more diverse reward cycles and a broader profit split ceiling, which appeal to traders seeking customizable payout strategies.
Maven is a budget-friendly prop firm known for offering small account sizes starting at just $2,000, making it perfect for new traders who want to build confidence without significant financial commitments.
Evaluation Programs
Standard 1-Step
Features:
Standard 2-Step
Features:
Standard 3-Step
Features:
Overview:
Maven's low entry prices make it a practical training ground for beginners. Its consistent 10-day payout cycle adds reliability, though its smaller profit splits and limited account scaling options make it more of a stepping stone compared to FundingPips' flexible, high-reward structure.
Seacrest Funded is gaining traction among Forex traders for its straightforward evaluation system and consistent bi-weekly payouts.
Evaluation Programs
1-Step
Features:
2-Step
Features:
Overview:
Seacrest Funded earns its place among the funded evaluation programs for combining simplicity and quick payouts. Its clear rules and two-week withdrawal schedule make it appealing for consistency-focused traders. However, FundingPips still surpasses it with a broader range of profit splits and customizable payout options that cater to diverse trader needs.
|Firm
|Program
|Entry Price
|Profit Split
|Payout Options
|Key Advantage
|FundingPips
|1-Step/2-Step/Pro
|$29
|Up to 100%
|Daily, Weekly, Bi-weekly, Monthly
|Zero Reward Denial, Lowest Entry Price, Up to 100% profit split, Highly flexible reward cycles
|FTMO
|2-Step
|$183
|Up to 90%
|On-demand, Bi-weekly
|Proven 10-year record
|The5ers
|1-3 Step
|$39
|Up to 100%
|Every 14 days
|Consistent payouts
|FundedNext
|1-2 Step
|$32.99
|Up to 95%
|5-14 days intervals
|Fast withdrawals
|Funded Trading Plus
|1-2 Phase
|$119
|Up to 100%
|Weekly
|Predictable payout
|Fxify
|1-Phase, 2-Phase, 3-Phase
|$39
|Up to 100%
|14 or 30 days, Bi-weekly
|Flexible structures, Multiple phase options
|Alpha Capital
|1-Step, 2-Step, 3-Step
|$40
|80%
|On-demand, Bi-weekly
|Affordable, simple design with fast payouts
|E8 Markets
|1-Step, 2-Step, 3-Step
|$40
|80-100%
|On-demand
|Large accounts (up to $500k), On-demand withdraws
|Maven
|1-Step, 2-Step, 3-Step
|$13 for a $2k account
|80%
|Every 10 business days
|Low-cost entry for beginners, fixed payout cycles for planning
|Seacrest Funded
|1-Step, 2-Step
|$50
|80%
|Every 14 days
|Clear rules, steady bi-weekly payout cycles.
The prop trading industry in 2025 continues to evolve at an extraordinary pace, with an increasing number of firms offering accessible, transparent, and flexible evaluation programs for Forex traders. Each of the ten firms reviewed in this list brings unique strengths to the table, catering to a diverse range of trading needs and experience levels.
FTMO is well-known for its longevity, stability, discipline, and proven track record over the past decade.The5ers continues to appeal to traders seeking structured growth and consistent payouts, while Funded Next and Funded Trading Plus attract modern traders who prioritize fast withdrawals and streamlined evaluations.
Newer players such as Fxify, Alpha Capital, E8 Markets, Maven, and Seacrest Funded have expanded access to prop trading by introducing low entry costs, fast payout options, and flexible account sizes. Their programs demonstrate how far the industry has come in creating opportunities for both beginners and advanced traders.
Yet, among all these strong contenders, FundingPips stands out as the most balanced and trader-focused choice for 2025. Its combination of low entry prices, multiple evaluation programs, flexible payout schedules, and up to100% profit splits provides unmatched value. The firm's Zero Reward Denial policy and its recognition as the Prop Firm of 2025 reinforce its leadership in fairness, innovation, and trader support.
In essence, while every firm on this list has something valuable to offer, FundingPips remains the choice for traders who want a prop firm that truly prioritizes their growth, rewards, and success.
A funded evaluation program allows traders to prove their skills under specific rules. Once they meet targets, they gain access to live trading capital from the prop firm to trade and generate performance rewards.
FundingPips offers the funded evaluation programs for forex traders in 2025 due to its low-cost entry prices, flexible payout options, generous profit splits of up to 100%, and a Zero Reward Denial policy.
FundingPips offers the fastest payouts with its on-demand rewards, while FundedNext allows withdrawals every five business days.
Traders can expect profit splits ranging from 50% to 100% from prop firms. For instance, FundingPips offers up to 100% profit splits, followed by FundedNext at 95% and FTMO at 90%.
FundingPips' 2-Step Program is ideal for beginners because it has a structured way to live trading, the most accommodating terms of use, and flexible rewards.
Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.
Want to get your story featured as above?click here!