Introduction: The Value of a Strong Evaluation Program In the competitive world of Forex trading, a funded evaluation program is a trader's gateway to accessing a live trading account without risking their capital. In 2025, prop firms are reimagining what these programs can offer, combining transparency, flexibility, and fair payouts. The prop trading evaluation programs go beyond funding; they foster trader growth through achievable targets, clear rules, and flexible reward cycles. Among these,FundingPips stands out for its trader-first approach, transparent policies, and commitment to ensuring every trader's effort is rewarded. In this article, we review and compare thefunded trading evaluation programs for Forex traders in 2025, highlighting their key features, entry prices, payout structures, and what makes each one unique. From industry veterans like FTMO and The5ers to innovative leaders like FundingPips, this guide will help you choose the firm to match your trading goals and style. How We Chose the Funded Evaluation Programs for Forex Traders To create this list, we analysed leading Forex prop firms based on the factors that matter most to traders in 2025: Affordability: Entry prices for evaluation accounts and cost efficiency for new traders.

Clear rules, prompt payments, and real trader reviews confirming credibility. Scalability: Opportunities for traders to grow accounts and manage larger capital over time. Each firm featured in this guide has proven reliability and real-world results. However,FundingPips consistently leads for its combination of affordability, flexibility, and trader-focused reward systems that prioritize fairness and performance. The 10 Funded Trading Evaluation Programs for Forex Traders 2025 Here are the five funded trading evaluation programs for forex traders in 2025: FundingPips: A Prop Firm Built by Traders, for Traders FundingPips is a prop firm created by traders who understand the frustrations that often plague the industry: delayed payouts, inconsistent rules, and a lack of support. This understanding shaped its philosophy:put the trader first. Over the years, this approach has transformed FundingPips into one of the most trusted and rewarding prop firms globally. The firm has paid over$160 million in performance rewards to a community of1.5 million traders from more than 195 countries, maintaining an unmatched record ofzero payout denials through itsZero Reward Denial policy. Beyond its funding models, FundingPips has earned widespread recognition for its transparency and commitment to traders. ItsCLAIM page runs regulardiscounts and giveaways, including funded account promotions that help new traders get started. This customer-centric approach significantly contributed to FundingPips' recent recognition as the Prop Firm of 2025 at the Forex Expo 2025. What truly sets FundingPips apart is the value it offers to Forex traders: multiple evaluation programs, a lower entry barrier, flexible payout cycles, and up to 100% profit splits. Let's explore its funded trading evaluation programs. FundingPips Evaluation Programs 1-Step Program

The 1-Step Program consists of one evaluation stage, the Student Phase, making it ideal for traders who prefer a simplified path to funding. Key Features: Account Sizes: From $5,000 to $100,000 (traders can manage up to $300,000 by combining accounts)

From $5,000 to $100,000 (traders can manage up to $300,000 by combining accounts) Entry Price: $59 for a $5,000 account

$59 for a $5,000 account Reward Cycles: Highly flexible; Tuesday, bi-weekly, on-demand, and monthly

Highly flexible; Tuesday, bi-weekly, on-demand, and monthly Profit Split: Generous, from 60% to 100% depending on the reward cycle chosen This model caters to traders who value speed and flexibility. With multiple payout options and no hidden conditions, the 1-Step Program provides instant access to earning potential. 2-Step Program The 2-Step model consists of two evaluation phases,Student andPractitioner, before graduating to theMaster Account. This is FundingPips' most popular Program, offering a structured yet attainable route to full funding. Key Features: Account Sizes: From $5,000 to $100,000 (scalable to $300,000 by combining accounts)

From $5,000 to $100,000 (scalable to $300,000 by combining accounts) Entry Price: $36 for a $5,000 account

$36 for a $5,000 account Profit Split: Generous, from 60% to 100% based on reward cycle

Generous, from 60% to 100% based on reward cycle Payout Cycles: Flexible; Tuesday, bi-weekly, on-demand, and monthly This structure strikes a balance between discipline and freedom, allowing traders to refine their strategies while enjoying flexible reward options. Pro Program The Pro Program is designed for traders seeking a professional-level challenge with higher rewards. It includes two stages,Student andPractitioner, that test consistency and strategic execution. Key Features: Account Sizes: From $5,000 to $100,000 (traders can combine accounts up to $300,000)

From $5,000 to $100,000 (traders can combine accounts up to $300,000) Entry Price: $29 for a $5,000 account

$29 for a $5,000 account Profit Split: Fixed at 80%

Fixed at 80% Payout Cycles: Flexible daily and weekly The Pro program's daily payout option stands out among prop firms, providing traders with fast access to their rewards at any time they need them. Why FundingPips Leads Across all its evaluation programs, FundingPips ensures accessibility, fairness, and speed. Whether traders prefer the 1-Step for its simplicity or the 2-Step for its balance, every model prioritizes profitability and transparency. The ability to choose from multiple payout frequencies and earn up to100% profit share makes FundingPips one of the most rewarding Forex prop firms of 2025. FTMO: A Decade of Consistency & Trust FTMO is one of the most recognized names in the prop trading industry, with10 years of consistent operation. This longevity gives traders confidence in its reliability and the systems it employs. The firm's hallmark offering is the2-Step FTMO Challenge, designed to test a trader's discipline and skill under realistic conditions. Evaluation Programs TheFTMO Challenge involves two stages: FTMO Challenge: Traders must achieve profit targets while adhering to amaximum daily loss of 5% and amaximum overall loss of 10%. Verification: A softer version of the first stage, confirming the trader's consistency and reliability. Once a trader passes both stages, they qualify for either anFTMO Account or anFTMO Swing Account. Feature FTMO Account FTMO Swing Account

Feature FTMO Account FTMO Swing Account Hold trades overnight/weekend No Yes Leverage Up to 1:100 Up to 1:30 Trading Style Short-term/intraday Long-term/swing News Trading Restricted around major events Allowed

FTMO Challenge Features: Account Sizes: $10,000 to $200,000 (up to $400,000 by combining accounts)

$10,000 to $200,000 (up to $400,000 by combining accounts) Entry Price: $183 for a $10,000 Standard account

$183 for a $10,000 Standard account Profit Split: Up to 90%

Up to 90% Payout Cycles: Payouts on demand after 14 days, processed bi-weekly on the 1st and 15th Summary: FTMO's structure rewards patience and precision, with transparent risk limits and a strong reputation. While its payout flexibility is good, FundingPips' customizable reward cycles and lower entry costs give it the edge for traders seeking affordability and faster access to capital. 3.The5ers: Balanced Growth & Steady Payouts The5ers has built a solid reputation for blending traditional funding models with scalable growth. The firm offers several evaluation options tailored to different trader profiles. Evaluation Programs Hyper Growth (1-Step Program): Account Sizes: $10,000 to $40,000

$10,000 to $40,000 Entry Price: $260 for $10,000

$260 for $10,000 Profit Split: Up to 100%

Up to 100% Payout Cycle: First payout after 14 days, then every 2 weeks High Stakes (2-Step Program): Account Sizes: $5,000 to $100,000

$5,000 to $100,000 Entry Price: $39 for $5,000

$39 for $5,000 Profit Split: 80–100%

80–100% Payout Cycle: Every 14 days Bootcamp (3-Step Low-Cost Program): Account Sizes: $25,000 to $100,000

$25,000 to $100,000 Entry Price: $95 for $25,000

$95 for $25,000 Profit Split: 50–100%

50–100% Payout Cycle: Every 14 days Summary: The5ers provides steady payout consistency and scalability but lacks FundingPips' reward cycle variety and trader-centered payout customization. 4.FundedNext: Fast Rewards & Modern Interface FundedNext has quickly gained traction for its user-friendly platform and flexible evaluation challenges. It's multipleStellar programs that cater to different trading styles. Evaluation Programs Stellar 1-Step: Account Sizes: $6,000 to $200,000

$6,000 to $200,000 Entry Price: $65.99 for $6,000

$65.99 for $6,000 Profit Split: Up to 95%

Up to 95% Payout Cycle: First withdrawal after five business days, then every 5 days Stellar 2-Step: Account Sizes: $6,000 to $200,000

$6,000 to $200,000 Entry Price: $59.99 for $6,000

$59.99 for $6,000 Profit Split: Up to 95%

Up to 95% Payout Cycle: First payout after 21 days, then every 14 days Stellar Lite: Account Sizes: $5,000 to $200,000

$5,000 to $200,000 Entry Price: $32.99 for $5,000

$32.99 for $5,000 Profit Split: Up to 95%

Up to 95% Payout Cycle: First payout after 21 days, then every 14 days Summary: FundedNext's rapid withdrawal options and modern design appeal to active forex traders. However, FundingPips' combination of higher potential profit share and on-demand payouts provides more value for experienced traders. 5.Funded Trading Plus: Fast Weekly Payouts Funded Trading Plus has carved its niche by offering transparent, rule-based programs and frequent payout schedules. Evaluation Programs One-Phase Program: Account Sizes: $12,500 to $200,000

$12,500 to $200,000 Entry Price: $119 for $12,500

$119 for $12,500 Profit Split: 80–100%

80–100% Payout Cycle: Every 7 days Two-Phase Program: Account Sizes: $25,000 to $100,000

$25,000 to $100,000 Entry Price: $129 for $25,000 Prestige Lite Account

$129 for $25,000 Prestige Lite Account Profit Split: 80%

80% Payout Cycle: Weekly, with the first withdrawal available after 7 days Summary: Funded Trading Plus attracts traders with its consistent 7-day payout rhythm, although FundingPips remains more versatile, offering daily, weekly, and monthly cycles, as well as broader account scaling options. 6.Fxify: Multiple Evaluation Paths with Competitive Splits Fxify has emerged as a flexible prop firm that caters to all types of traders. Whether one prefers a quick challenge or a longer evaluation process, Fxify offers multiple programs with fair rules, solid risk management conditions, and transparent profit-sharing. Evaluation Programs One Phase This program requires traders to complete only one evaluation phase before qualifying for funding. Features: Account Sizes: $5,000 to $400,000

$5,000 to $400,000 Entry Price: $59 for a $5,000 account

$59 for a $5,000 account Profit Split: Up to 90%

Up to 90% Payout Cycle: Bi-weekly Two Phase Traders completePhase 1 andPhase 2 before accessing their funded account. Features: Account Sizes: $5,000 to $100,000

$5,000 to $100,000 Entry Price: $59 for a $5,000 account

$59 for a $5,000 account Profit Split: Up to 100%

Up to 100% Payout Cycle: Every 14 or 30 days Three Phase A more gradual path designed for traders who prefer structure and steady progression. Features: Account Sizes: $5,000 to $400,000

$5,000 to $400,000 Entry Price: $39 for a $5,000 account

$39 for a $5,000 account Profit Split: Up to 90%

Up to 90% Payout Cycle: Bi-weekly Overview: Fxify ranks among the 10 for its flexible account options and affordable pricing structure. While FundingPips offers broader payout cycles and a guaranteed Zero Reward Denial policy, Fxify's multi-phase structure provides an appealing choice for traders seeking progressive skill development and steady growth. 7.Alpha Capital: Straightforward Programs with Fast Payouts Alpha Capital combines affordability with a professional structure, offering one-step, two-step, and three-step programs to suit varying levels of experience and expertise. Evaluation Programs 1-Step Features: Account Sizes: $5,000 to $200,000

$5,000 to $200,000 Entry Price: $50 for a $5,000 account

$50 for a $5,000 account Profit Split: 80%

80% Payout Cycle: On-demand 2-Step Features: Account Sizes: $5,000 to $200,000

$5,000 to $200,000 Entry Price: $40 for a $5,000 account

$40 for a $5,000 account Profit Split: 80%

80% Payout Cycle: On-demand and bi-weekly 3-Step This option offers three evaluation stages before achieving qualified status. Features: Account Sizes: $10,000 to $200,000

$10,000 to $200,000 Entry Price: $67 for a $10,000 account

$67 for a $10,000 account Profit Split: 80%

80% Payout Cycle: On-demand and bi-weekly Overview: Alpha Capital ranks among the for its simplicity and transparency on its on-demand payouts. Its clear structure appeals to traders who value quick withdrawals. Compared with FundingPips, Alpha Capital provides similar flexibility but lacks FundingPips' wider profit split range of up to 100% and multiple reward cycles. 8.E8 Markets: Large Accounts and On-Demand Withdrawals E8 Markets has become a choice for experienced traders looking to scale rapidly. Its programs emphasize accessibility and control, offering some of the largest account sizes in the industry and instant payout availability. Evaluation Programs 1-Step (E8 One) Features: Account Sizes: $5,000 to $500,000

$5,000 to $500,000 Entry Price: $40 for a $5,000 account

$40 for a $5,000 account Profit Split: 80–100%

80–100% Payout Cycle: On-demand 2-Step (E8 Classic) Features: Account Sizes: $5,000 to $200,000

$5,000 to $200,000 Entry Price: $59 for a $5,000 account

$59 for a $5,000 account Profit Split: 80%

80% Payout Cycle: On-demand 3-Step (E8 Track 1:1) Features: Account Sizes: $10,000 to $400,000

$10,000 to $400,000 Entry Price: $59 for a $5,000 account

$59 for a $5,000 account Profit Split: 80%

80% Payout Cycle: On-demand Overview: E8 Markets distinguishes itself with massive funding potential of up to $500,000 and immediate withdrawal flexibility. Its payout model is ideal for professionals seeking fast liquidity. However, FundingPips still provides more diverse reward cycles and a broader profit split ceiling, which appeal to traders seeking customizable payout strategies. 9.Maven: Low-Cost Entry for Small-Scale Traders Maven is a budget-friendly prop firm known for offering small account sizes starting at just $2,000, making it perfect for new traders who want to build confidence without significant financial commitments. Evaluation Programs Standard 1-Step Features: Account Sizes: $2,000 to $100,000

$2,000 to $100,000 Entry Price: $15 for a $2,000 account

$15 for a $2,000 account Profit Split: 80%

80% Payout Cycle: Every 10 business days Standard 2-Step Features: Account Sizes: $2,000 to $100,000

$2,000 to $100,000 Entry Price: $19 for a $2,000 account

$19 for a $2,000 account Profit Split: 80%

80% Payout Cycle: Every 10 business days Standard 3-Step Features: Account Sizes: $2,000 to $100,000

$2,000 to $100,000 Entry Price: $13 for a $2,000 account

$13 for a $2,000 account Profit Split: 80%

80% Payout Cycle: Every 10 business days Overview: Maven's low entry prices make it a practical training ground for beginners. Its consistent 10-day payout cycle adds reliability, though its smaller profit splits and limited account scaling options make it more of a stepping stone compared to FundingPips' flexible, high-reward structure. 10.Seacrest Funded: Balanced Evaluations and Quick Rewards Seacrest Funded is gaining traction among Forex traders for its straightforward evaluation system and consistent bi-weekly payouts. Evaluation Programs 1-Step Features: Account Sizes: $5,000 to $100,000

$5,000 to $100,000 Entry Price: $50 for a $5,000 account

$50 for a $5,000 account Profit Split: 80%

80% Payout Cycle: Every 14 days 2-Step Features: Account Sizes: $2,000 to $100,000

$2,000 to $100,000 Entry Price: $50

$50 Profit Split: 80%

80% Payout Cycle: Every 14 days Overview: Seacrest Funded earns its place among the funded evaluation programs for combining simplicity and quick payouts. Its clear rules and two-week withdrawal schedule make it appealing for consistency-focused traders. However, FundingPips still surpasses it with a broader range of profit splits and customizable payout options that cater to diverse trader needs. Comparison Table: The Funded Trading Evaluation Programs

Firm Program Entry Price Profit Split Payout Options Key Advantage FundingPips 1-Step/2-Step/Pro $29 Up to 100% Daily, Weekly, Bi-weekly, Monthly Zero Reward Denial, Lowest Entry Price, Up to 100% profit split, Highly flexible reward cycles FTMO 2-Step $183 Up to 90% On-demand, Bi-weekly Proven 10-year record The5ers 1-3 Step $39 Up to 100% Every 14 days Consistent payouts FundedNext 1-2 Step $32.99 Up to 95% 5-14 days intervals Fast withdrawals Funded Trading Plus 1-2 Phase $119 Up to 100% Weekly Predictable payout Fxify 1-Phase, 2-Phase, 3-Phase $39 Up to 100% 14 or 30 days, Bi-weekly Flexible structures, Multiple phase options Alpha Capital 1-Step, 2-Step, 3-Step $40 80% On-demand, Bi-weekly Affordable, simple design with fast payouts E8 Markets 1-Step, 2-Step, 3-Step $40 80-100% On-demand Large accounts (up to $500k), On-demand withdraws Maven 1-Step, 2-Step, 3-Step $13 for a $2k account 80% Every 10 business days Low-cost entry for beginners, fixed payout cycles for planning Seacrest Funded 1-Step, 2-Step $50 80% Every 14 days Clear rules, steady bi-weekly payout cycles.

Conclusion The prop trading industry in 2025 continues to evolve at an extraordinary pace, with an increasing number of firms offering accessible, transparent, and flexible evaluation programs for Forex traders. Each of the ten firms reviewed in this list brings unique strengths to the table, catering to a diverse range of trading needs and experience levels. FTMO is well-known for its longevity, stability, discipline, and proven track record over the past decade.The5ers continues to appeal to traders seeking structured growth and consistent payouts, while Funded Next and Funded Trading Plus attract modern traders who prioritize fast withdrawals and streamlined evaluations. Newer players such as Fxify, Alpha Capital, E8 Markets, Maven, and Seacrest Funded have expanded access to prop trading by introducing low entry costs, fast payout options, and flexible account sizes. Their programs demonstrate how far the industry has come in creating opportunities for both beginners and advanced traders. Yet, among all these strong contenders, FundingPips stands out as the most balanced and trader-focused choice for 2025. Its combination of low entry prices, multiple evaluation programs, flexible payout schedules, and up to100% profit splits provides unmatched value. The firm's Zero Reward Denial policy and its recognition as the Prop Firm of 2025 reinforce its leadership in fairness, innovation, and trader support. In essence, while every firm on this list has something valuable to offer, FundingPips remains the choice for traders who want a prop firm that truly prioritizes their growth, rewards, and success. Frequently Asked Questions 1. What is a funded trading evaluation program? A funded evaluation program allows traders to prove their skills under specific rules. Once they meet targets, they gain access to live trading capital from the prop firm to trade and generate performance rewards. 2. Which prop firm offers the funded evaluation for Forex traders? FundingPips offers the funded evaluation programs for forex traders in 2025 due to its low-cost entry prices, flexible payout options, generous profit splits of up to 100%, and a Zero Reward Denial policy. 3. Which prop firm offers the fastest payouts? FundingPips offers the fastest payouts with its on-demand rewards, while FundedNext allows withdrawals every five business days. 4. What profit splits can traders expect from prop firms in 2025? Traders can expect profit splits ranging from 50% to 100% from prop firms. For instance, FundingPips offers up to 100% profit splits, followed by FundedNext at 95% and FTMO at 90%. 5. Which funded trading evaluation program is for beginners? FundingPips' 2-Step Program is ideal for beginners because it has a structured way to live trading, the most accommodating terms of use, and flexible rewards.