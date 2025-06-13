10 Indian Prop Firms to Consider in 2025

Prop trading firms for Indian traders offer low-cost challenges, high profit splits, fast payouts, and fair evaluation rules. BestPropFirms tested trading conditions, payout speed, scaling plans, and funding options to identify the top firms - including those backed by regulated brokers, offering instant funding, crypto access, and payouts during the evaluation stage - to compile our top 10 list.

FXIFY - Prop Firm in India Offering Low Spreads DNA Funded - Recommended Broker Backed Prop Firm BrightFunded - Noteworthy Prop Trader Rewards Program FXIFY Futures - Stock Prop Firm Worth Considering Blueberry Funded - Good Crypto Prop Firm The Funded Trader - Large Prop Trading Community The Trading Pit - CFDs and Futures Prop Trading FundedPrime - Prop Firm with Stock Trading Hantec Trader - Instant Funding Account Funding Pips - Fees from $29 1. FXIFY - Prop Firm Known for Instant Funding FXIFY is a prop trading firm in India, which offers flexible evaluation models and an instant funding option for traders who want immediate capital. Backed by FXPIG, a broker known for low spreads and fast execution, FXIFY offers account sizes up to $400,000 with profit splits reaching 90%.

FXIFY Future Challenges

Evaluation Process FXIFY offers multiple challenge types, allowing traders to choose the option that best aligns with their strategy and risk tolerance:

One Phase Challenge : A single-step challenge with a 10% profit target with a 6% trailing drawdown, providing a fast-track route to a funded account.

: A single-step challenge with a 10% profit target with a 6% trailing drawdown, providing a fast-track route to a funded account. Two Phase Challenge : A structured two-step process with a 10% profit target in Phase 1 and 5% in Phase 2, alongside a 4% daily drawdown cap, designed to reward consistency.

: A structured two-step process with a 10% profit target in Phase 1 and 5% in Phase 2, alongside a 4% daily drawdown cap, designed to reward consistency. Three Phase Challenge : A gradual funding path featuring 5% profit targets across three phases and a 5% daily drawdown, providing a lower-risk approach.

: A gradual funding path featuring 5% profit targets across three phases and a 5% daily drawdown, providing a lower-risk approach. Instant Funding: Skip the evaluation process entirely and gain immediate access to capital, with profit splits of up to 90%. Funded Accounts and Profit Splits Once you pass the challenge, FXIFY provides funded accounts ranging from $5,000 to $400,000, with a base profit split of 80%. Traders can upgrade to 90% profit splits through a paid add-on. Payouts are processed monthly by default, but a bi-weekly withdrawal option is available for an additional fee.

FXIFY’s scaling plan rewards consistent profitability by increasing account balances by 25% every three months, allowing traders to potentially grow their capital up to $4 million.

We askedNoam Korbl, co-founder of the BestPropFirms comparison site, for his take on why FXIFY is worth considering for Indian traders at the moment.

“FXIFY’s evaluation framework is one of the most balanced in the industry,” says Noam Korbl. “The prop trading firm offers multiple challenge models with defined risk parameters, realistic drawdowns, and no over-engineered restrictions, giving skilled discretionary and algorithmic traders a clean environment to qualify and scale efficiently.” Markets and Leverage FXIFY provides access to a wide range of tradable assets with industry-standard leverage:

Forex : Major, minor, and exotic currency pairs, including USD/INR with leverage up to 1:30 (or up to 50:1 with add-on).

: Major, minor, and exotic currency pairs, including USD/INR with leverage up to 1:30 (or up to 50:1 with add-on). Indices : 13 major indices with leverage up to 1:10.

: 13 major indices with leverage up to 1:10. Commodities : Includes gold, silver, crude oil with leverage up to 1:10.

: Includes gold, silver, crude oil with leverage up to 1:10. Stocks : 30 global equities (available only on MetaTrader 5, with 1:2 leverage).

: 30 global equities (available only on MetaTrader 5, with 1:2 leverage). Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto pairs (1:2 leverage). You also have the option of futures trading through FXIFY Futures. This is a separate program that lets you trade real futures contracts with tailored rules, a dedicated dashboard, and access to instruments like the E-mini S&P 500.

Trading Platforms FXIFY supports multiple trading platforms, ensuring compatibility with different trading strategies:

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) : A widely used platform, ideal for forex trading and automated strategies via Expert Advisors (EAs).

: A widely used platform, ideal for forex trading and automated strategies via Expert Advisors (EAs). MetaTrader 5 (MT5) : An upgraded version of MT4 offering advanced order types, improved charting, and support for a broader range of asset classes.

: An upgraded version of MT4 offering advanced order types, improved charting, and support for a broader range of asset classes. DXTrade: A customisable web-based platform that integrates with TradingView for advanced charting and technical analysis. Trust and Support FXIFY is considered to be one of the most trusted proprietary trading firms, offering fast payouts, flexible funding options, and a strong trader support system. The prop firm is highly active in the trading community, maintaining a large Discord server, social media presence, and dedicated support team.

Customer support is available via live chat and email, ensuring traders can get assistance whenever needed. While response times can vary, FXIFY is known for its transparent communication and commitment to trader success.

Beyond its support team, FXIFY fosters an engaged trading community where traders can exchange strategies, ask questions, and stay updated on prop firm developments.

Final Verdict FXIFY took the top spot on our list of prop firms in India, thanks to its instant funding options, flexible challenges, and competitive profit splits. The ability to trade USD/INR and cryptocurrency markets makes it particularly attractive for Indian traders. While customisation options - such as higher leverage and bi-weekly payouts - come at an additional cost, FXIFY remains a good choice for a prop firm owing to its strong funding potential and trader support.

Remember, use FXIFY discount code PROPFIRMS15 for 15% off challenges! 2. DNA Funded - Broker-supported Prop Trading Firm DNA Funded took 2nd place in our list, offering low-cost challenges, broker-backed liquidity, and wide market access. In partnership with ASIC-regulated DNA Markets, it provides tight spreads, fast execution, and flexible account options. With no time limits on most challenges and add-ons for faster payouts and higher profit splits up to 90%, it's a solid pick for Indian traders seeking reliable funding.

Dnafunded

Evaluation Process DNA Funded offers three challenge types, each catering to diverse trading strategies and experience levels:

Single Helix Challenge: A one-step challenge with moderate profit targets and no time limits, ideal for traders who prefer a relaxed evaluation process. Double Helix Challenge: A two-step challenge designed for disciplined traders, featuring structured profit targets and standard risk parameters. Pro Challenge: A fast-paced, one-step challenge that must be completed within 10 calendar days. It features stricter risk limits and doesnot support cryptocurrency trading. All challenges include a 40% daily profit cap, meaning that only 40% of your total payout target can be achieved in a single day. This rule promotes consistent trading behaviour and aligns with broker-backed compliance standards.

Funded Accounts and Profit Splits After passing the evaluation, you can access funded accounts ranging from $5,000 to $200,000. DNA Funded offers an 80% profit split by default, with an option to increase it to 90% via a paid add-on. Withdrawals are processed every 14 days, but you can reduce this to 7 days by purchasing an early payout add-on as well. Unlike many proprietary trading firms, DNA Funded allows profit withdrawals starting from as little as $1, ensuring maximum flexibility.

Markets and Leverage DNA Funded provides access to over 800 financial instruments, making it one of the most diverse prop trading firms for Indian traders.

Forex : Major, minor, and exotic currency pairs, including USD/INR, with leverage up to 1:50.

: Major, minor, and exotic currency pairs, including USD/INR, with leverage up to 1:50. Commodities : Includes gold, silver, crude oil, and natural gas with leverage up to 1:10.

: Includes gold, silver, crude oil, and natural gas with leverage up to 1:10. Indices : Global indices such as , US30, and GER40 (up to 1:10 leverage).

: Global indices such as , US30, and GER40 (up to 1:10 leverage). Stocks : U.S. and European equities (up to 1:5 leverage).

: U.S. and European equities (up to 1:5 leverage). Cryptocurrencies: Available for Single Helix and Double Helix challenges (up to 1:2 leverage). Trading Platforms DNA Funded exclusively supports TradeLocker, a modern web-based platform integrated with TradingView. It features advanced charting tools, one-click execution, and a responsive interface across both desktop and mobile devices.

TradeLocker is ideal for manual traders who rely on visual analysis and TradingView indicators; however, it does not support Expert Advisors (EAs) or automated trading strategies. While it lacks automation, the platform offers fast execution, clear order management, and a user-friendly experience designed for discretionary traders.

Trust and Support DNA Funded is a newly launched prop trading firm, but its partnership with DNA Markets, an ASIC-regulated forex broker, adds credibility to its offering. The prop firm has received positive early feedback for its transparent fee structure and strong trading conditions. It is also actively building a trader community through Discord, providing support, facilitating strategy discussions, and firm updates.

Once again, we consulted industry sources to verify DNA Funded’s reputation, with BestPropFirms co-founder Noam Korbl stating:

“DNA Funded has quickly built a reputation as one of the most well-rounded prop firms in the industry. With a strong foundation backed by a trusted forex broker, it offers traders a rare combination of reliability, affordability, and flexibility. Few firms manage to strike the right balance between challenge fairness, competitive payouts, and seamless execution - but DNA Funded delivers on all fronts.”

Final Verdict DNA Funded is one of the most competitive prop trading firms in India, offering low fees, direct broker backing, and flexible trading options. While it is still a new entrant to the market, its strong partnership with DNA Markets and access to over 800 instruments make it a great option for traders looking for low-cost evaluations and reliable execution.

Use promo code PROPFIRMS25 for an exclusive 25% discount on challenge fees. 3. BrightFunded - Prop Trader Rewards Program BrightFunded secured 3rd place thanks to its flexible challenges, custom funding options, and a unique Trade2Earn loyalty program. Traders can earn perks such as free challenges, higher profit splits, and improved risk parameters. With unlimited scaling and no time limits on evaluations, it stands out as a prop firm for long-term account growth.

BrightFunded

Evaluation Process BrightFunded uses a two-step evaluation model designed to test profitability, consistency, and risk management while allowing traders to proceed at their own pace.

Step 1 - Evaluation : Traders must meet a profit target while maintaining moderate drawdown limits.

: Traders must meet a profit target while maintaining moderate drawdown limits. Step 2 - Verification : The profit target is reduced, thereby ensuring that traders can sustain profitability under realistic conditions.

: The profit target is reduced, thereby ensuring that traders can sustain profitability under realistic conditions. Funded Account: Successful traders gain access to a funded demo account with profit splits up to 100%, plus unlimited scaling potential. BrightFunded also offers challenge add-ons, allowing traders to reduce payout timeframes, increase profit splits, or remove minimum trading day requirements.

Funded Accounts and Profit Splits BrightFunded offers funded accounts ranging from $5,000 to $200,000 with a base profit split of 80%. Traders can increase this to 90% or 100% by purchasing add-ons or reaching performance milestones. Withdrawals are processed every 14 days, or every 7 days with a paid add-on. There are no minimum profit thresholds, allowing traders to withdraw any amount.

BrightFunded’s scaling plan increases the account size by 30% every four months, provided the trader has achieved at least 10% profit in two of those months, completed two payouts, and finished the period at breakeven or better. There is no upper limit on scaling, and from the third scale-up onwards, traders receive a 100% profit split.

The Trade2Earn loyalty program rewards traders with tokens for every trade. These tokens can be redeemed for benefits such as free evaluations, higher profit splits, increased drawdown flexibility, and fee discounts. This gives active traders additional ways to customise their setup and reduce future costs.

Markets and Leverage BrightFunded provides access to a broad range of tradable assets with competitive leverage options:

Forex : Major, minor, and exotic currency pairs, including USD/INR (up to 1:100 leverage).

: Major, minor, and exotic currency pairs, including USD/INR (up to 1:100 leverage). Commodities : Gold, silver, crude oil, and natural gas (up to 1:50 leverage).

: Gold, silver, crude oil, and natural gas (up to 1:50 leverage). Indices : Global indices such as S&P 500, and DAX 30 (up to 1:20 leverage).

: Global indices such as S&P 500, and DAX 30 (up to 1:20 leverage). Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and other digital assets (up to 1:10 leverage). Trading Platforms BrightFunded providescTrader andDXtrade, two advanced trading platforms available ondesktop, mobile, and web. Both platforms offer real-time market data, fast execution, and user-friendly interfaces, making them suitable for all experience levels.

cTrader is ideal for manual and algorithmic traders, with advanced charting, Level II pricing, and fast execution speeds.

is ideal for manual and algorithmic traders, with advanced charting, Level II pricing, and fast execution speeds. DXtrade provides a customisable workspace, strong built-in risk tools, and seamless cross-device access for discretionary and hybrid trading styles. Trust and Support BrightFunded has established a strong reputation for its fast payouts, transparent funding model, and active trader support. Customer service is available 24/7 via live chat and email, and the firm maintains high engagement with traders through its Discord community and social media channels.

Final Verdict BrightFunded took third place on our top 10 list, and is a good prop firm for anyone looking for customisation, scaling potential, and trading rewards. The flexible evaluation process, fast payouts, and Trade2Earn loyalty program add value for active traders in India. However, the absence of MT4/MT5 may not appeal to those who prefer broker-backed firms with direct market access.

Use promo code PROPFIRMS26 for an exclusive 26% discount on challenge fees. 4. FXIFY Futures - Stock Prop Firm Worth Considering FXIFY Futures has secured the 4th place in our list, particularly for traders interested in real futures contracts. The futures prop firm offers no time limits, fast evaluations, and scalable profit splits, with account sizes up to $150,000. Traders also gain access to TradingView with real-time CME data, making it a strong choice for futures-focused traders seeking a straightforward path to funding.

FXIFY

Evaluation Process FXIFY Futures offers two evaluation types with one-step models and no deadlines, allowing traders to pass at their own pace. Each evaluation requires a minimum of three to four trading days and includes trailing drawdown and consistency rules to assess performance.

Starter Plan : Requires a paid activation fee and includes standard limits and an 80% profit split. It is suited to newer traders seeking structure and risk management.

: Requires a paid activation fee and includes standard limits and an 80% profit split. It is suited to newer traders seeking structure and risk management. Expert Plan: Has no activation fee, offers higher position sizing, and provides a 90% profit split by default. It is designed for experienced futures traders seeking faster payouts and fewer restrictions. Both models allow unlimited time to complete the challenge, and traders can begin with $50K, $100K, or $150K in virtual capital. Maximum position sizes range from 3 to 15 contracts, depending on the plan and account size.

Funded Accounts and Profit Splits Once funded, you receive a virtual account with payouts processed every 14 days via RiseWorks. Profit splits start at80% for Starter and90% for Expert, and can increase to100% with an optional add-on. A buffer zone applies, requiring a fixed amount of profit to remain in the account before withdrawals can be made.

The payout model is tiered:

1st payout: 60% of profits above the buffer

2nd payout: 70%

3rd payout: 80%

4th payout: 90%

5th and beyond: 100% The minimum profit above the buffer zone required to request a withdrawal is $100. One exception allows for an early withdrawal within the buffer zone; however, doing so will result in the account being closed.

Markets and Leverage FXIFY Futures gives Indian traders access to a wide range of CME futures products, with standard leverage via contract limits:

Equity Futures : E-mini and Micro S&P 500, NASDAQ 100

: E-mini and Micro S&P 500, NASDAQ 100 Foreign Exchange Futures : Euro FX, British Pound, micro FX contracts

: Euro FX, British Pound, micro FX contracts Commodities : Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Corn, Wheat, Gold, Silver

: Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Corn, Wheat, Gold, Silver Interest Rates: 10-Year Notes, 30-Year Bonds Fees are round-turn and competitively priced, starting from $0.52 for micro FX contracts and $2.80 for standard equity futures. Level 1 CME data is included while Level 2 depth is available as an optional add-on for $39 per month.

Trading Platforms FXIFY Futures operates exclusively through its proprietary trading platform FFX, a browser-based system built with TradingView charting and real-time CME market data. The platform includes bracket orders, drag-and-drop order management, and automatic rollover of contracts.

Trust and Support FXIFY Futures is part of the wider FXIFY and FXPIG ecosystem, offering added credibility through broker-backed infrastructure. Support is available via live chat, email, and Discord, with an active community and channels showing proof of payouts. However, Trustpilot reviews remain limited, and educational content is minimal.

KYC verification is required before you can request your first withdrawal, and response times to support tickets may be slower during peak periods

Final Verdict FXIFY Futures is amongst the reputed futures-only prop firms for Indian traders seeking high profit splits, no time pressure, and real market conditions. Although the trading platform is proprietary and does not support third-party integrations, the inclusion of TradingView tools and a real-time CME feed are advantages. The clear payout model and transparent rules support traders aiming for long-term consistency, especially those focused on disciplined futures trading

5. Blueberry Funded - A Reliable Crypto Prop Firm for Indian Traders Blueberry Funded ranks 5th on our list, offering low-cost challenges, flexible scaling, and cryptocurrency trading - a feature many prop firms do not provide. Backed by Blueberry Markets, a regulated forex broker under ASIC, it offers reliable execution, tight spreads, and a robust trading infrastructure.

Blueberry.Funded

Evaluation Process Blueberry Funded offers three evaluation models, allowing you to choose based on your trading style and risk preference.

1 Step Challenge : A single-phase evaluation with a moderate profit target and a static drawdown. No time limits apply.

: A single-phase evaluation with a moderate profit target and a static drawdown. No time limits apply. 2 Step Challenge : A structured two-step process with relaxed profit targets, designed to assess long-term consistency.

: A structured two-step process with relaxed profit targets, designed to assess long-term consistency. Rapid Challenge: A fast-track evaluation with a 7-day limit and a trailing drawdown, ideal for aggressive traders.

A fast-track evaluation with a 7-day limit and a trailing drawdown, ideal for aggressive traders. Stock Challenge: A two step, stock CFD trading challenge with tailored rules, profit targets, and a tighter drawdown system for equity traders Funded Accounts and Profit Splits Once funded, you receive an account ranging from $5,000 and $200,000, with a scaling plan that increases your account size by 25% every three months if you meet profitability and risk management benchmarks. You canscale your account up to a maximum of $2 million by maintaining consistent performance.

The profit split starts at 80% and can increase to 90%, depending on your performance. Withdrawals are processed every 14 days through RiseWorks, ensuring a smooth payout experience.

Markets and Leverage Blueberry Funded supports a wide range of markets, including forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

Forex : Major, minor, and exotic currency pairs (up to 1:50 leverage).

: Major, minor, and exotic currency pairs (up to 1:50 leverage). Indices : Key global indices, including and US30 (up to 1:10 leverage).

: Key global indices, including and US30 (up to 1:10 leverage). Commodities : Gold, crude oil, and silver (up to 1:10 leverage).

: Gold, crude oil, and silver (up to 1:10 leverage). Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and altcoins (up to 1:2 leverage). Trading Platforms You can trade onMT4, MT5, TradeLocker,andDXTrade, offering a mix of manual, algorithmic, and web-based trading solutions.

MetaTrader 4 : A classic forex trading platform with automated trading through Expert Advisors (EAs).

: A classic forex trading platform with automated trading through Expert Advisors (EAs). MetaTrader 5 : Advanced charting, more order types, and broader asset coverage.

: Advanced charting, more order types, and broader asset coverage. TradeLocker: A modern, web-based platform integrated with TradingView.

A modern, web-based platform integrated with TradingView. DXTrade:Browser-based platform with an intuitive interface, but fewer automation tools. Trust and Support Blueberry Funded has positive reviews for its low challenge fees, crypto access, and scaling options. However, it enforces strict news trading restrictions, which may not suit all traders.

Customer support is available 24/5 via live chat and email, with a Discord community offering additional trader support. While it lacks extensive educational resources, the firm is transparent about its trading conditions and payout processes.

Final Verdict Blueberry Funded is a great option for crypto traders in India, offering low fees, crypto access, and a strong broker partnership. The scaling plan to $2 million, bi-weekly payouts, and high profit splits meant it has taken fifth place on our list, however, its strict trading rules and limited payment options may not suit every trader.

Use promo code PROPFIRMS20 for 20% off your challenge fee and start trading with a cost-effective, crypto-friendly prop firm. 6. The Funded Trader - A Growing Prop Trading Community The Funded Trader took 6th place because it is one of the largest proprietary trading firms, offering flexible scaling up to $5 million and a highly active trader community. Unlike broker-backed firms, The Funded Trader operates independently, using a simulated funding model. While it provides diverse challenge types and high profit splits, its complex rules, inconsistent support, and higher trading costs may be drawbacks for some.

Evaluation Process The Funded Trader offers five challenge types:

Knight Challenge (One Step) : A single-phase challenge with a 3% daily drawdown and 6% total drawdown, designed for traders seeking a simple evaluation.

: A single-phase challenge with a 3% daily drawdown and 6% total drawdown, designed for traders seeking a simple evaluation. Knight Pro Challenge (One Step) : A more flexible challenge with a 5% daily drawdown and 8% total drawdown, but fewer add-ons for customization.

: A more flexible challenge with a 5% daily drawdown and 8% total drawdown, but fewer add-ons for customization. Royal Challenge (Two Step) : A two-phase challenge requiring an 8% profit target in Phase 1 and 5% in Phase 2, ideal for traders who prefer a structured evaluation.

: A two-phase challenge requiring an 8% profit target in Phase 1 and 5% in Phase 2, ideal for traders who prefer a structured evaluation. Royal Pro Challenge (Two Step) : Offers higher profit splits and faster payouts (first payout after 3 days) but requires additional fees for certain add-ons.

: Offers higher profit splits and faster payouts (first payout after 3 days) but requires additional fees for certain add-ons. Dragon Challenge (Three Step): A strict three-phase evaluation with progressive profit targets and risk management requirements, suited for experienced traders. Funded Accounts and Profit Splits Once funded, you can trade account sizes ranging from $5,000 to $200,000, with the potential to scale up to $5 million if you maintain a 6% profit over three months. Profit splits start at 75% and go up to 95%, depending on the challenge type and add-ons.

Payouts can be requested as early as 3 days for certain accounts, while others follow 14- or 30-day withdrawal cycles. A key drawback for high-volume forex traders is the commission fee of $4 per lot, which is above industry averages.

Markets and Leverage The Funded Trader provides access to a wide range of instruments, though leverage varies across account types.

Forex : 1:200 leverage during challenges, reduced to 1:100 in funded accounts.

: 1:200 leverage during challenges, reduced to 1:100 in funded accounts. Indices : 1:20 leverage for most challenges, lowered to 1:5 in the Knight Challenge.

: 1:20 leverage for most challenges, lowered to 1:5 in the Knight Challenge. Commodities & Metals : 1:30 leverage, covering assets like gold and silver.

: 1:30 leverage, covering assets like gold and silver. Crypto: 1:2 leverage in challenges, reduced to 1:1 in funded accounts. Trading Platforms The Funded Trader supports MT5, cTrader, Match-Trader, and DXTrade. However, traders who prefer cTrader must pay a $25 add-on fee, and some users have reported execution issues with DXTrade, which may affect reliability.

Trust and Support The Funded Trader hosts a large community with active engagement on Discord and social media. However, customer support response times can be inconsistent, and rule enforcement has been a concern for some traders. Additionally, its lack of broker backing may also be a factor for those looking for more security.

Final Verdict The Funded Trader came in sixth place on our list due to its diverse challenge types, high scaling potential, and an engaged trading community. However, its complex rules, high commissions, and inconsistent customer support may make it less appealing for those seeking lower costs and a smoother experience.

7. The Trading Pit - CFDs and Futures Prop Trading The Trading Pit secured 7th place thanks to offering both CFD and real futures challenges, providing access to a wide range of markets under a single prop firm. While it offers strong platform variety and weekly payouts, the lower-tier profit splits and slightly higher trading costs may deter traders seeking better returns or ultra-low-cost options.

Evaluation Process The Trading Pit offers three CFD challenge models and two Futures evaluations:

Prime CFD One Step : Single-phase evaluation and fixed drawdowns.

: Single-phase evaluation and fixed drawdowns. Prime CFD Two Step : A more forgiving option across two phases.

: A more forgiving option across two phases. Classic CFD One Step : Lower fees and trailing drawdowns.

: Lower fees and trailing drawdowns. Prime Futures Challenge : A one-step challenge with trailing drawdowns.

: A one-step challenge with trailing drawdowns. Classic Futures Challenge: Available in one or two steps, this model offers fixed daily drawdowns Funded Accounts and Profit Splits Once you pass the evaluation, The Trading Pit offers funded accounts ranging from $5,000 to $250,000, depending on your chosen challenge type and asset class.

For Prime CFD and Prime Futures accounts, the profit split is fixed at 80%, giving traders access to the highest available payout tier from day one. In contrast, Classic CFD and Classic Futures accounts follow a scaling model, where the split starts at 50% or 60%, gradually increasing to 80% as you meet profit and consistency benchmarks.

Payouts are processed weekly, with cycles beginning every 7 to 14 days depending on the challenge type. The minimum withdrawal amount ranges between $100 and $150.

Markets and Leverage The Trading Pit has wide market access across forex, indices, stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrencies:

Forex : 46 pairs, 1:50 leverage

: 46 pairs, 1:50 leverage Indices : Major global benchmarks, 1:10 leverage

: Major global benchmarks, 1:10 leverage Commodities : Gold, silver, and platinum, 1:10 leverage

: Gold, silver, and platinum, 1:10 leverage Stocks : U.S., U.K., and EU equities, 1:2 leverage

: U.S., U.K., and EU equities, 1:2 leverage Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and others, 1:2 leverage Trading Platforms For CFD traders, The Trading Pit offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader. MT4 and MT5 are suitable for both automated and discretionary strategies, while cTrader provides advanced charting, Level II pricing, and direct market access.

Futures traders can access platforms like ATAS, Quantower, Volumetrica, NinjaTrader, TradingView, and R|Trader Pro. These platforms are designed for low-latency execution and order flow analysis. Level 1 market data is included, with optional Level 2 upgrades available for professional-grade depth of market.

Trust and Support The Trading Pit is not broker-backed and holds a Trustpilot rating of 4.4/5 stars. The independent prop firm has earned praise for transparent payouts, quality educational content, and responsive support, although some users have reported instability during periods of market volatility.

Customer support is available via live chat, email, and phone, with active engagement across Discord and social media. Educational materials include blog posts, webinars, ebooks, podcasts, and a dedicated learning hub.

Final Verdict The Trading Pit is a rare prop firm offering both CFDs and real futures trading challenges, making it one of the most versatile platforms for Indian traders. Weekly payouts, broad platform access, and structured evaluations enhance its appeal. However, traders should be aware of the lower entry-level profit splits, occasional platform instability during periods of high volatility, and the higher costs associated with crypto trades and futures market data.

8. FundedPrime - Prop Firm with Stock Trading FundedPrime ranks 8th among our list of prop firms in India, offering relatively low fees, stock-specific challenges, and straightforward evaluation rules. It uses pricing from Eightcap to reflect real market conditions while providing simulated capital.

Evaluation Process FundedPrime offers three challenge models:

One Step Challenge : A single-phase evaluation with weekend trading disabled. Add-ons are available to shorten the payout cycle to 7 days and increase profit splits to 90%.

: A single-phase evaluation with weekend trading disabled. Add-ons are available to shorten the payout cycle to 7 days and increase profit splits to 90%. Two Step Challenge : A classic two-phase model with the same risk rules but allows weekend trading. Payouts start at 7 days, but add-ons are not supported.

: A classic two-phase model with the same risk rules but allows weekend trading. Payouts start at 7 days, but add-ons are not supported. Stock Challenge: Built for equity traders, this one-step stock challenge features 1:5 leverage, allows weekend trading, and supports add-ons for faster payouts and higher profit splits All models are priced between $35 and $1,235 depending on the account size selected, with no reset fees and fixed parameters throughout each challenge.

Funded Accounts and Profit Splits Funded accounts range from $5,000 to $200,000, depending on the challenge type. The base profit split is 80%, but traders can unlock a 90% payout at the funded stage by purchasing the Profit Booster add-on.

Withdrawals are processed every 14 days by default, although this can be reduced to 7 days for the One Step and Stock models by paying an additional fee. The minimum withdrawal amount is $100; however, strict limits apply to the first three payouts, which are capped at 5% of the account size, with daily limits set at 30% of that amount.

Markets and Leverage FundedPrime supports a solid line-up of instruments for Indian traders:

Forex : 1:50 leverage (One & Two Step only)

: 1:50 leverage (One & Two Step only) Indices & Commodities : 1:10 leverage

: 1:10 leverage Stocks : 1:5 leverage (Stock Challenge only)

: 1:5 leverage (Stock Challenge only) Cryptocurrencies: 1:1 leverage Trading Platforms You can trade using DXTrade or TradeLocker, with platform availability varying by challenge type:

DXTrade : Available on One Step and Two Step challenges. A clean interface and simplified order management make it ideal for fast execution.

: Available on One Step and Two Step challenges. A clean interface and simplified order management make it ideal for fast execution. TradeLocker: Available across all evaluations, including stock trading. It features more visual interface and deeper analytics. Trust and Support FundedPrime is operated by Radias PTT FZ-LLC and uses a fully simulated trading model. While relatively new, it leverages Eightcap’s pricing infrastructure, which helps enhance its credibility and trustworthiness.

The firm maintains an active presence on Discord, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok to foster a trader-focused community. Support is available through an online ticket system; however, live chat and phone support are not yet offered, and educational resources are still under development.

Final Verdict FundedPrime is a newer prop firm with promising features, including clear evaluation rules, low-cost challenges, and pricing powered by Eightcap. Optional add-ons for faster payouts and higher profit splits offer added value, particularly for forex and stock traders in India. While it does not support legacy platforms and the first three payouts are tightly restricted, its emphasis on consistency and realistic simulations makes it a solid option for long-term traders.

9. Hantec Trader - Instant Funding Account Hantec Trader ranks 9th on our list of prop firms in India. Backed by FCA-regulated Hantec Markets, it offers a straightforward, transparent setup with instant funding, fast payouts, and access to MT4 and MT5. It is well-suited to experienced Indian traders who prioritise clarity, credibility, and flexibility over additional features.

Evaluation Process Hantec Trader offers three challenge types with no time limits, minimum trading days, or consistency rules:

Express Challenge: One Step challenge with trailing-to-static drawdown.

One Step challenge with trailing-to-static drawdown. Enhanced Challenge: A two-step model with static drawdowns.

A two-step model with static drawdowns. Instant Funding: Skip the evaluation entirely and start trading with real capital. While Express and Enhanced accounts are eligible for scaling, Instant Funding accounts are not. All account types follow clear rule sets and provide transparent documentation.

Funded Accounts and Profit Splits Hantec Trader offers funded accounts ranging from $5,000 to $200,000, with profit splits starting at 75% and increasing to 90% based on performance. Evaluation accounts are eligible for scaling by completing additional challenges at no extra cost.

Payouts are processed monthly by default, but traders can switch to bi-weekly or weekly cycles with a paid add-on. There is no minimum withdrawal amount, and payments typically arrive within 1–2 business days. A buffer rule is applied after each payout to adjust drawdown limits.

Markets and Leverage Hantec Trader offers access to core financial markets with fixed leverage:

Forex: 40 pairs, up to 50:1 leverage.

40 pairs, up to 50:1 leverage. Metals: 8 assets, up to 20:1.

8 assets, up to 20:1. Indices: 11 global benchmarks, including US, EU, and APAC (up to 15:1).

11 global benchmarks, including US, EU, and APAC (up to 15:1). Commodities: Just 2 assets, with 15:1 leverage.

Just 2 assets, with 15:1 leverage. Cryptocurrencies: 14 tokens, but with a strict 1:1 leverage cap. While the market selection covers all key asset classes, the limited commodity range and lack of leverage on crypto may not suit everyone.

Trading Platforms Indian traders can access both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, with any additional platform or data feed fees. Expert Advisors (EAs) and copy trading are allowed on the Express and Enhanced challenges but are restricted on Instant Funding accounts. News and weekend trading are also limited to Instant Funding accounts only.

Trust and Support Hantec Trader is backed by Hantec Markets, a U.K.-based broker regulated by the FCA, and holds a 4.5-star Trustpilot rating based on hundreds of reviews.

Customer support is available via live chat, email, and Discord, with 24/5 availability. However, the firm lacks structured educational content, which may make it less suitable for beginners.

Final Verdict Hantec Trader is a solid choice for Indian traders seeking instant funding, broker-backed reliability, and fast payouts without overly complex rules. With access to MT4 and MT5, flexible evaluation models, and a clear fee structure, it suits more experienced traders. Although crypto leverage is limited and educational resources are minimal, its regulated backing and payout transparency offer a clear advantage.

10. Funding Pips - Fees from $29 Funding Pips rounds out our list of prop firms in India, offering some of the lowest challenge fees available, starting from just $29. With support for MT5, cTrader, and Match-Trader and profit splits that can reach 100%, it’s a budget-friendly option for experienced traders. However, strict risk rules, vague evaluation conditions, and inconsistent support may pose challenges for beginners.

Evaluation Process Funding Pips offers four challenge types:

Instant Funding (Zero Challenge) : Direct access to capital.

: Direct access to capital. One Step Challenge : This 30-day evaluation has stricter rules.

: This 30-day evaluation has stricter rules. Two Step Challenge (Standard) : A classic evaluation with no consistency rule, making it more suitable for intermediate traders.

: A classic evaluation with no consistency rule, making it more suitable for intermediate traders. Two Step Challenge (Pro): For disciplined traders with capped exposure limits. Although the firm promotes flexibility, frequent last-minute rule changes and a lack of transparency on funded-phase rules can lead to unexpected breaches. Indian traders should stick with the One Step or Standard Two Step challenges for a clearer path to funding.

Funded Accounts and Profit Splits Funding Pips offers funded accounts ranging from $5,000 to $100,000, with a scaling plan that can grow your balance up to $2 million. As you reach profit milestones, you unlock higher drawdowns, increased lot limits, and eventually a 100% profit split through the firm’s top tier, known as the Hot Seat.

Profit splits begin at 80%, increasing to 95% and 100% for consistent performers. Payouts are processed bi-weekly, although timelines can vary from 3 to 30 days depending on the account type. A lack of clear fee disclosures and payout information has led to some confusion, so it is advisable to review the terms carefully before scaling up.

Markets and Leverage Funding Pips support a solid selection of trading instruments with moderate leverage levels for Indian traders:

Forex : Major and exotic currency pairs (up to 1:100 on standard accounts, 1:50 on Pro).

: Major and exotic currency pairs (up to 1:100 on standard accounts, 1:50 on Pro). Commodities : Gold, silver, and oil (up to 1:10–1:20).

: Gold, silver, and oil (up to 1:10–1:20). Indices : Global indices like NASDAQ and S&P 500 (up to 1:20).

: Global indices like NASDAQ and S&P 500 (up to 1:20). Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other assets (up to 1:2). Trading Platforms Funding Pips supports three platforms, giving Indian traders flexibility in how they trade:

MetaTrader 5 (MT5) : Feature-rich with advanced charting and order execution, ideal for experienced traders.

: Feature-rich with advanced charting and order execution, ideal for experienced traders. Match-Trader : Lightweight platform for basic trading needs, suited for beginners.

: Lightweight platform for basic trading needs, suited for beginners. cTrader: Available for a $20 fee, this platform offers advanced functionality. Trust and Support Funding Pips hosts one of the largest Discord communities in the prop trading space, with over 163,000 members, but trust remains an area of concern. Reports of slippage, withheld profits, and the controversial 1% risk rule have resulted in mixed feedback from traders.

The firm’s Trustpilot profile was suspended in 2024 and later reinstated, although many recent reviews remain critical. While live chat support is available, traders frequently report vague or delayed responses. Additionally, there is a lack of comprehensive educational resources or guided assistance.

Final Verdict Funding Pips offers ultra-low challenge fees, a scaling plan of up to $2 million, and support for multiple trading platforms. However, inconsistent rule enforcement, unclear payout procedures, and customer support concerns prevent it from ranking higher.

FAQs 1. Which prop trading firm is good for traders in India? FXIFYprop trading firm offers a mix of instant funding, flexible evaluations, and high profit splits. You can start with as little as $5K or scale up to $400K, with the option to trade forex, crypto, and even USD/INR. If you are into futures instead of CFDs,FXIFY Futures is a strong alternative as it offers real CME access, no time pressure, and a payout structure that scales to 100%.

2. Which funded account is worth considering for Indian traders? If you are looking for scaling opportunities and fast payouts,BrightFundedandBlueberry Fundedare strong options. BrightFunded features a loyalty programme that can increase your profit split to 100% and allows unlimited account growth. Blueberry Funded is ideal for crypto and forex traders, offering up to $2 million in capital and bi-weekly withdrawals. Both firms enable you to customise your setup without requiring a significant investment in challenges.

3. How does prop trading work? Prop trading works by providing traders with access to a firm’s capital after they successfully complete a trading challenge. Traders must follow specific rules regarding risk and profit targets, and upon passing, they receive a funded account and retain a share of the profits.

Prop firms make money through challenge fees, platform add-ons, and by taking a percentage of trader profits. This model allows skilled traders to scale without risking personal funds, while firms benefit from both successful and unsuccessful participants.

4. Which prop trading firm is considered reliable? DNA Fundedis considered one of the more trusted prop firms for Indian traders, largely due to its partnership with DNA Markets, an ASIC-regulated broker. This provides direct broker execution, access to over 800 assets, and competitive spreads with reliable pricing. What sets DNA Funded apart in terms of transparency is the ability to withdraw profits starting from just $1, along with the fact that most challenges come without time limits. It’s a sensible option for traders who value clear rules and a credible setup.

