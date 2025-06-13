10 Indian Prop Firms to Consider in 2025

Prop trading firms for Indian traders offer low-cost challenges, high profit splits, fast payouts, and fair evaluation rules. BestPropFirms tested trading conditions, payout speed, scaling plans, and funding options to identify the top firms - including those backed by regulated brokers, offering instant funding, crypto access, and payouts during the evaluation stage - to compile our top 10 list.
FXIFY is a prop trading firm in India, which offers flexible evaluation models and an instant funding option for traders who want immediate capital. Backed by FXPIG, a broker known for low spreads and fast execution, FXIFY offers account sizes up to $400,000 with profit splits reaching 90%.
FXIFY offers multiple challenge types, allowing traders to choose the option that best aligns with their strategy and risk tolerance:
Once you pass the challenge, FXIFY provides funded accounts ranging from $5,000 to $400,000, with a base profit split of 80%. Traders can upgrade to 90% profit splits through a paid add-on. Payouts are processed monthly by default, but a bi-weekly withdrawal option is available for an additional fee.
FXIFY’s scaling plan rewards consistent profitability by increasing account balances by 25% every three months, allowing traders to potentially grow their capital up to $4 million.
We askedNoam Korbl, co-founder of the BestPropFirms comparison site, for his take on why FXIFY is worth considering for Indian traders at the moment.
FXIFY provides access to a wide range of tradable assets with industry-standard leverage:
You also have the option of futures trading through FXIFY Futures. This is a separate program that lets you trade real futures contracts with tailored rules, a dedicated dashboard, and access to instruments like the E-mini S&P 500.
FXIFY supports multiple trading platforms, ensuring compatibility with different trading strategies:
FXIFY is considered to be one of the most trusted proprietary trading firms, offering fast payouts, flexible funding options, and a strong trader support system. The prop firm is highly active in the trading community, maintaining a large Discord server, social media presence, and dedicated support team.
Customer support is available via live chat and email, ensuring traders can get assistance whenever needed. While response times can vary, FXIFY is known for its transparent communication and commitment to trader success.
Beyond its support team, FXIFY fosters an engaged trading community where traders can exchange strategies, ask questions, and stay updated on prop firm developments.
FXIFY took the top spot on our list of prop firms in India, thanks to its instant funding options, flexible challenges, and competitive profit splits. The ability to trade USD/INR and cryptocurrency markets makes it particularly attractive for Indian traders. While customisation options - such as higher leverage and bi-weekly payouts - come at an additional cost, FXIFY remains a good choice for a prop firm owing to its strong funding potential and trader support.
DNA Funded took 2nd place in our list, offering low-cost challenges, broker-backed liquidity, and wide market access. In partnership with ASIC-regulated DNA Markets, it provides tight spreads, fast execution, and flexible account options. With no time limits on most challenges and add-ons for faster payouts and higher profit splits up to 90%, it's a solid pick for Indian traders seeking reliable funding.
DNA Funded offers three challenge types, each catering to diverse trading strategies and experience levels:
All challenges include a 40% daily profit cap, meaning that only 40% of your total payout target can be achieved in a single day. This rule promotes consistent trading behaviour and aligns with broker-backed compliance standards.
After passing the evaluation, you can access funded accounts ranging from $5,000 to $200,000. DNA Funded offers an 80% profit split by default, with an option to increase it to 90% via a paid add-on. Withdrawals are processed every 14 days, but you can reduce this to 7 days by purchasing an early payout add-on as well. Unlike many proprietary trading firms, DNA Funded allows profit withdrawals starting from as little as $1, ensuring maximum flexibility.
DNA Funded provides access to over 800 financial instruments, making it one of the most diverse prop trading firms for Indian traders.
DNA Funded exclusively supports TradeLocker, a modern web-based platform integrated with TradingView. It features advanced charting tools, one-click execution, and a responsive interface across both desktop and mobile devices.
TradeLocker is ideal for manual traders who rely on visual analysis and TradingView indicators; however, it does not support Expert Advisors (EAs) or automated trading strategies. While it lacks automation, the platform offers fast execution, clear order management, and a user-friendly experience designed for discretionary traders.
DNA Funded is a newly launched prop trading firm, but its partnership with DNA Markets, an ASIC-regulated forex broker, adds credibility to its offering. The prop firm has received positive early feedback for its transparent fee structure and strong trading conditions. It is also actively building a trader community through Discord, providing support, facilitating strategy discussions, and firm updates.
Once again, we consulted industry sources to verify DNA Funded’s reputation, with BestPropFirms co-founder Noam Korbl stating:
“DNA Funded has quickly built a reputation as one of the most well-rounded prop firms in the industry. With a strong foundation backed by a trusted forex broker, it offers traders a rare combination of reliability, affordability, and flexibility. Few firms manage to strike the right balance between challenge fairness, competitive payouts, and seamless execution - but DNA Funded delivers on all fronts.”
DNA Funded is one of the most competitive prop trading firms in India, offering low fees, direct broker backing, and flexible trading options. While it is still a new entrant to the market, its strong partnership with DNA Markets and access to over 800 instruments make it a great option for traders looking for low-cost evaluations and reliable execution.
BrightFunded secured 3rd place thanks to its flexible challenges, custom funding options, and a unique Trade2Earn loyalty program. Traders can earn perks such as free challenges, higher profit splits, and improved risk parameters. With unlimited scaling and no time limits on evaluations, it stands out as a prop firm for long-term account growth.
BrightFunded uses a two-step evaluation model designed to test profitability, consistency, and risk management while allowing traders to proceed at their own pace.
BrightFunded also offers challenge add-ons, allowing traders to reduce payout timeframes, increase profit splits, or remove minimum trading day requirements.
BrightFunded offers funded accounts ranging from $5,000 to $200,000 with a base profit split of 80%. Traders can increase this to 90% or 100% by purchasing add-ons or reaching performance milestones. Withdrawals are processed every 14 days, or every 7 days with a paid add-on. There are no minimum profit thresholds, allowing traders to withdraw any amount.
BrightFunded’s scaling plan increases the account size by 30% every four months, provided the trader has achieved at least 10% profit in two of those months, completed two payouts, and finished the period at breakeven or better. There is no upper limit on scaling, and from the third scale-up onwards, traders receive a 100% profit split.
The Trade2Earn loyalty program rewards traders with tokens for every trade. These tokens can be redeemed for benefits such as free evaluations, higher profit splits, increased drawdown flexibility, and fee discounts. This gives active traders additional ways to customise their setup and reduce future costs.
BrightFunded provides access to a broad range of tradable assets with competitive leverage options:
BrightFunded providescTrader andDXtrade, two advanced trading platforms available ondesktop, mobile, and web. Both platforms offer real-time market data, fast execution, and user-friendly interfaces, making them suitable for all experience levels.
BrightFunded has established a strong reputation for its fast payouts, transparent funding model, and active trader support. Customer service is available 24/7 via live chat and email, and the firm maintains high engagement with traders through its Discord community and social media channels.
BrightFunded took third place on our top 10 list, and is a good prop firm for anyone looking for customisation, scaling potential, and trading rewards. The flexible evaluation process, fast payouts, and Trade2Earn loyalty program add value for active traders in India. However, the absence of MT4/MT5 may not appeal to those who prefer broker-backed firms with direct market access.
FXIFY Futures has secured the 4th place in our list, particularly for traders interested in real futures contracts. The futures prop firm offers no time limits, fast evaluations, and scalable profit splits, with account sizes up to $150,000. Traders also gain access to TradingView with real-time CME data, making it a strong choice for futures-focused traders seeking a straightforward path to funding.
FXIFY Futures offers two evaluation types with one-step models and no deadlines, allowing traders to pass at their own pace. Each evaluation requires a minimum of three to four trading days and includes trailing drawdown and consistency rules to assess performance.
Both models allow unlimited time to complete the challenge, and traders can begin with $50K, $100K, or $150K in virtual capital. Maximum position sizes range from 3 to 15 contracts, depending on the plan and account size.
Once funded, you receive a virtual account with payouts processed every 14 days via RiseWorks. Profit splits start at80% for Starter and90% for Expert, and can increase to100% with an optional add-on. A buffer zone applies, requiring a fixed amount of profit to remain in the account before withdrawals can be made.
The payout model is tiered:
The minimum profit above the buffer zone required to request a withdrawal is $100. One exception allows for an early withdrawal within the buffer zone; however, doing so will result in the account being closed.
FXIFY Futures gives Indian traders access to a wide range of CME futures products, with standard leverage via contract limits:
Fees are round-turn and competitively priced, starting from $0.52 for micro FX contracts and $2.80 for standard equity futures. Level 1 CME data is included while Level 2 depth is available as an optional add-on for $39 per month.
FXIFY Futures operates exclusively through its proprietary trading platform FFX, a browser-based system built with TradingView charting and real-time CME market data. The platform includes bracket orders, drag-and-drop order management, and automatic rollover of contracts.
FXIFY Futures is part of the wider FXIFY and FXPIG ecosystem, offering added credibility through broker-backed infrastructure. Support is available via live chat, email, and Discord, with an active community and channels showing proof of payouts. However, Trustpilot reviews remain limited, and educational content is minimal.
KYC verification is required before you can request your first withdrawal, and response times to support tickets may be slower during peak periods
FXIFY Futures is amongst the reputed futures-only prop firms for Indian traders seeking high profit splits, no time pressure, and real market conditions. Although the trading platform is proprietary and does not support third-party integrations, the inclusion of TradingView tools and a real-time CME feed are advantages. The clear payout model and transparent rules support traders aiming for long-term consistency, especially those focused on disciplined futures trading
Use discount code PROPFIRMS15 for 15% off FXIFY Futures challenges.
Blueberry Funded ranks 5th on our list, offering low-cost challenges, flexible scaling, and cryptocurrency trading - a feature many prop firms do not provide. Backed by Blueberry Markets, a regulated forex broker under ASIC, it offers reliable execution, tight spreads, and a robust trading infrastructure.
For Indian traders,use promo code PROPFIRMS20 for 20% off your challenge fee,making Blueberry Funded one of the most affordable options for trading crypto, forex, and commodities.
Blueberry Funded offers three evaluation models, allowing you to choose based on your trading style and risk preference.
Once funded, you receive an account ranging from $5,000 and $200,000, with a scaling plan that increases your account size by 25% every three months if you meet profitability and risk management benchmarks. You canscale your account up to a maximum of $2 million by maintaining consistent performance.
The profit split starts at 80% and can increase to 90%, depending on your performance. Withdrawals are processed every 14 days through RiseWorks, ensuring a smooth payout experience.
Blueberry Funded supports a wide range of markets, including forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.
You can trade onMT4, MT5, TradeLocker,andDXTrade, offering a mix of manual, algorithmic, and web-based trading solutions.
Blueberry Funded has positive reviews for its low challenge fees, crypto access, and scaling options. However, it enforces strict news trading restrictions, which may not suit all traders.
Customer support is available 24/5 via live chat and email, with a Discord community offering additional trader support. While it lacks extensive educational resources, the firm is transparent about its trading conditions and payout processes.
Blueberry Funded is a great option for crypto traders in India, offering low fees, crypto access, and a strong broker partnership. The scaling plan to $2 million, bi-weekly payouts, and high profit splits meant it has taken fifth place on our list, however, its strict trading rules and limited payment options may not suit every trader.
The Funded Trader took 6th place because it is one of the largest proprietary trading firms, offering flexible scaling up to $5 million and a highly active trader community. Unlike broker-backed firms, The Funded Trader operates independently, using a simulated funding model. While it provides diverse challenge types and high profit splits, its complex rules, inconsistent support, and higher trading costs may be drawbacks for some.
The Funded Trader offers five challenge types:
Once funded, you can trade account sizes ranging from $5,000 to $200,000, with the potential to scale up to $5 million if you maintain a 6% profit over three months. Profit splits start at 75% and go up to 95%, depending on the challenge type and add-ons.
Payouts can be requested as early as 3 days for certain accounts, while others follow 14- or 30-day withdrawal cycles. A key drawback for high-volume forex traders is the commission fee of $4 per lot, which is above industry averages.
The Funded Trader provides access to a wide range of instruments, though leverage varies across account types.
The Funded Trader supports MT5, cTrader, Match-Trader, and DXTrade. However, traders who prefer cTrader must pay a $25 add-on fee, and some users have reported execution issues with DXTrade, which may affect reliability.
The Funded Trader hosts a large community with active engagement on Discord and social media. However, customer support response times can be inconsistent, and rule enforcement has been a concern for some traders. Additionally, its lack of broker backing may also be a factor for those looking for more security.
The Funded Trader came in sixth place on our list due to its diverse challenge types, high scaling potential, and an engaged trading community. However, its complex rules, high commissions, and inconsistent customer support may make it less appealing for those seeking lower costs and a smoother experience.
The Trading Pit secured 7th place thanks to offering both CFD and real futures challenges, providing access to a wide range of markets under a single prop firm. While it offers strong platform variety and weekly payouts, the lower-tier profit splits and slightly higher trading costs may deter traders seeking better returns or ultra-low-cost options.
The Trading Pit offers three CFD challenge models and two Futures evaluations:
Once you pass the evaluation, The Trading Pit offers funded accounts ranging from $5,000 to $250,000, depending on your chosen challenge type and asset class.
For Prime CFD and Prime Futures accounts, the profit split is fixed at 80%, giving traders access to the highest available payout tier from day one. In contrast, Classic CFD and Classic Futures accounts follow a scaling model, where the split starts at 50% or 60%, gradually increasing to 80% as you meet profit and consistency benchmarks.
Payouts are processed weekly, with cycles beginning every 7 to 14 days depending on the challenge type. The minimum withdrawal amount ranges between $100 and $150.
The Trading Pit has wide market access across forex, indices, stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrencies:
For CFD traders, The Trading Pit offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader. MT4 and MT5 are suitable for both automated and discretionary strategies, while cTrader provides advanced charting, Level II pricing, and direct market access.
Futures traders can access platforms like ATAS, Quantower, Volumetrica, NinjaTrader, TradingView, and R|Trader Pro. These platforms are designed for low-latency execution and order flow analysis. Level 1 market data is included, with optional Level 2 upgrades available for professional-grade depth of market.
The Trading Pit is not broker-backed and holds a Trustpilot rating of 4.4/5 stars. The independent prop firm has earned praise for transparent payouts, quality educational content, and responsive support, although some users have reported instability during periods of market volatility.
Customer support is available via live chat, email, and phone, with active engagement across Discord and social media. Educational materials include blog posts, webinars, ebooks, podcasts, and a dedicated learning hub.
The Trading Pit is a rare prop firm offering both CFDs and real futures trading challenges, making it one of the most versatile platforms for Indian traders. Weekly payouts, broad platform access, and structured evaluations enhance its appeal. However, traders should be aware of the lower entry-level profit splits, occasional platform instability during periods of high volatility, and the higher costs associated with crypto trades and futures market data.
FundedPrime ranks 8th among our list of prop firms in India, offering relatively low fees, stock-specific challenges, and straightforward evaluation rules. It uses pricing from Eightcap to reflect real market conditions while providing simulated capital.
FundedPrime offers three challenge models:
All models are priced between $35 and $1,235 depending on the account size selected, with no reset fees and fixed parameters throughout each challenge.
Funded accounts range from $5,000 to $200,000, depending on the challenge type. The base profit split is 80%, but traders can unlock a 90% payout at the funded stage by purchasing the Profit Booster add-on.
Withdrawals are processed every 14 days by default, although this can be reduced to 7 days for the One Step and Stock models by paying an additional fee. The minimum withdrawal amount is $100; however, strict limits apply to the first three payouts, which are capped at 5% of the account size, with daily limits set at 30% of that amount.
FundedPrime supports a solid line-up of instruments for Indian traders:
You can trade using DXTrade or TradeLocker, with platform availability varying by challenge type:
FundedPrime is operated by Radias PTT FZ-LLC and uses a fully simulated trading model. While relatively new, it leverages Eightcap’s pricing infrastructure, which helps enhance its credibility and trustworthiness.
The firm maintains an active presence on Discord, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok to foster a trader-focused community. Support is available through an online ticket system; however, live chat and phone support are not yet offered, and educational resources are still under development.
FundedPrime is a newer prop firm with promising features, including clear evaluation rules, low-cost challenges, and pricing powered by Eightcap. Optional add-ons for faster payouts and higher profit splits offer added value, particularly for forex and stock traders in India. While it does not support legacy platforms and the first three payouts are tightly restricted, its emphasis on consistency and realistic simulations makes it a solid option for long-term traders.
Hantec Trader ranks 9th on our list of prop firms in India. Backed by FCA-regulated Hantec Markets, it offers a straightforward, transparent setup with instant funding, fast payouts, and access to MT4 and MT5. It is well-suited to experienced Indian traders who prioritise clarity, credibility, and flexibility over additional features.
Hantec Trader offers three challenge types with no time limits, minimum trading days, or consistency rules:
While Express and Enhanced accounts are eligible for scaling, Instant Funding accounts are not. All account types follow clear rule sets and provide transparent documentation.
Hantec Trader offers funded accounts ranging from $5,000 to $200,000, with profit splits starting at 75% and increasing to 90% based on performance. Evaluation accounts are eligible for scaling by completing additional challenges at no extra cost.
Payouts are processed monthly by default, but traders can switch to bi-weekly or weekly cycles with a paid add-on. There is no minimum withdrawal amount, and payments typically arrive within 1–2 business days. A buffer rule is applied after each payout to adjust drawdown limits.
Hantec Trader offers access to core financial markets with fixed leverage:
While the market selection covers all key asset classes, the limited commodity range and lack of leverage on crypto may not suit everyone.
Indian traders can access both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, with any additional platform or data feed fees. Expert Advisors (EAs) and copy trading are allowed on the Express and Enhanced challenges but are restricted on Instant Funding accounts. News and weekend trading are also limited to Instant Funding accounts only.
Hantec Trader is backed by Hantec Markets, a U.K.-based broker regulated by the FCA, and holds a 4.5-star Trustpilot rating based on hundreds of reviews.
Customer support is available via live chat, email, and Discord, with 24/5 availability. However, the firm lacks structured educational content, which may make it less suitable for beginners.
Hantec Trader is a solid choice for Indian traders seeking instant funding, broker-backed reliability, and fast payouts without overly complex rules. With access to MT4 and MT5, flexible evaluation models, and a clear fee structure, it suits more experienced traders. Although crypto leverage is limited and educational resources are minimal, its regulated backing and payout transparency offer a clear advantage.
Funding Pips rounds out our list of prop firms in India, offering some of the lowest challenge fees available, starting from just $29. With support for MT5, cTrader, and Match-Trader and profit splits that can reach 100%, it’s a budget-friendly option for experienced traders. However, strict risk rules, vague evaluation conditions, and inconsistent support may pose challenges for beginners.
Funding Pips offers four challenge types:
Although the firm promotes flexibility, frequent last-minute rule changes and a lack of transparency on funded-phase rules can lead to unexpected breaches. Indian traders should stick with the One Step or Standard Two Step challenges for a clearer path to funding.
Funding Pips offers funded accounts ranging from $5,000 to $100,000, with a scaling plan that can grow your balance up to $2 million. As you reach profit milestones, you unlock higher drawdowns, increased lot limits, and eventually a 100% profit split through the firm’s top tier, known as the Hot Seat.
Profit splits begin at 80%, increasing to 95% and 100% for consistent performers. Payouts are processed bi-weekly, although timelines can vary from 3 to 30 days depending on the account type. A lack of clear fee disclosures and payout information has led to some confusion, so it is advisable to review the terms carefully before scaling up.
Funding Pips support a solid selection of trading instruments with moderate leverage levels for Indian traders:
Funding Pips supports three platforms, giving Indian traders flexibility in how they trade:
Funding Pips hosts one of the largest Discord communities in the prop trading space, with over 163,000 members, but trust remains an area of concern. Reports of slippage, withheld profits, and the controversial 1% risk rule have resulted in mixed feedback from traders.
The firm’s Trustpilot profile was suspended in 2024 and later reinstated, although many recent reviews remain critical. While live chat support is available, traders frequently report vague or delayed responses. Additionally, there is a lack of comprehensive educational resources or guided assistance.
Funding Pips offers ultra-low challenge fees, a scaling plan of up to $2 million, and support for multiple trading platforms. However, inconsistent rule enforcement, unclear payout procedures, and customer support concerns prevent it from ranking higher.
FXIFYprop trading firm offers a mix of instant funding, flexible evaluations, and high profit splits. You can start with as little as $5K or scale up to $400K, with the option to trade forex, crypto, and even USD/INR. If you are into futures instead of CFDs,FXIFY Futures is a strong alternative as it offers real CME access, no time pressure, and a payout structure that scales to 100%.
If you are looking for scaling opportunities and fast payouts,BrightFundedandBlueberry Fundedare strong options. BrightFunded features a loyalty programme that can increase your profit split to 100% and allows unlimited account growth. Blueberry Funded is ideal for crypto and forex traders, offering up to $2 million in capital and bi-weekly withdrawals. Both firms enable you to customise your setup without requiring a significant investment in challenges.
Prop trading works by providing traders with access to a firm’s capital after they successfully complete a trading challenge. Traders must follow specific rules regarding risk and profit targets, and upon passing, they receive a funded account and retain a share of the profits.
Prop firms make money through challenge fees, platform add-ons, and by taking a percentage of trader profits. This model allows skilled traders to scale without risking personal funds, while firms benefit from both successful and unsuccessful participants.
DNA Fundedis considered one of the more trusted prop firms for Indian traders, largely due to its partnership with DNA Markets, an ASIC-regulated broker. This provides direct broker execution, access to over 800 assets, and competitive spreads with reliable pricing. What sets DNA Funded apart in terms of transparency is the ability to withdraw profits starting from just $1, along with the fact that most challenges come without time limits. It’s a sensible option for traders who value clear rules and a credible setup.
