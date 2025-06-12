10 Office Chair Brands in India

If you’re reading this, there is a high chance that you are sitting. Have you ever given a thought to how much we pay attention to our seating? Good posture should be the priority for everyone. Yet, people refuse to invest in good seating comfort. The right office chair is the most important office furniture in any setup. A good office chair can help you focus better, feel less tired, and improve your posture. To assist you in finding the office chairs in India, we have compiled a list of the office chair brands in India, including both high-end innovators and affordable options, along with their most popular chairs. Here are the 10office chair brands in India.

Top 10 Brand Known For Best For Price Range 1 The Sleep Company Patented SmartGRID Technology & Lumbar Support Tech professionals ₹ 15,000 – ₹ 35,000 2 Steelcase Premium design Executive offices ₹45,000 – ₹1,50,000+ 3 Featherlite Budget ergonomic options All office types ₹10,000 – ₹25,000 4 Godrej Interio Wide market availability Budget-conscious buyers ₹ 9,000 – ₹ 30,000 5 Durian Luxury appeal & build quality Small businesses ₹12,000 – ₹40,000 6 Green Soul Gamer & professional seating Creative professionals ₹8,000 – ₹20,000 7 Nilkamal Affordable mass-market seating Home offices ₹ 5,000 – ₹ 15,000 8 Da Urban Budget-friendly & stylish office chairs Style-conscious professionals ₹ 4,000 – ₹ 10,000 9 Fusion Furnish Focus on comfort Modern workspaces ₹ 6,000 – ₹ 18,000 10 CELLBELL Popular ergonomic chairs E-commerce buyers ₹ 6,000 – ₹ 17,000

The Sleep Company India's innovation pioneer in sitting comfort

The Sleep Company is disrupting traditional office seating and has quickly become popular among tech-savvy professionals. The Smart GRID Chairs are India’s 1st & only Smart GRID Office Chairs designed with Patented SmartGRID Technology, which cradles your tailbone and provides extra cushioning for long hours of working. Whether you’re looking for an innovative office chair or a gaming chair, The Sleep Company’s chair range will suit your every need. The Sleep Company is emerging as one of the office chair brands in India with its unique approach to elevating seating comfort.

3 Popular Chairs from The Sleep Company: Onyx Orthopedic Office Chair -Smart GRID cushioning and ergonomic adjustability offer orthopaedic support and lumbar support for extended periods of sitting.

Stylux Ergonomic Office Chair -Stylux combines comfort and style with its sleek design that complements both the office and home.

XGen Pro Gaming Chair -With its 180° recline, 4D armrests, and SmartGRID cushioning, it offers immersive comfort for both professionals and gamers.

1.Steelcase Setting benchmarks in ergonomic excellence

Steelcase dominates the premium market with its scientifically backed chairs, which prioritise spinal health. Their Think and Leap chairs, which use sustainable materials and cutting-edge PostureFit technology, have come to represent executive comfort. For professionals, the 12-year warranty and demonstrated durability make it a wise long-term investment, despite the sizeable cost. These are the few unique factors that make Steelcase one of the office chair brands in India.

3 Popular Chairs from Steelcase: Leap V2 - The flagship ergonomic chair with Live Back technology ( ₹85,000- ₹1,20,000)

Think Chair - Sustainable design with integrated lumbar support ( ₹65,000- ₹95,000)

Series 1 - Entry-level premium option with essential ergonomics ( ₹40,000- ₹60,000)

3.Featherlite Comprehensive solutions for every workspace

With more than thirty years of experience, Feathlite excels in the widest selection of office chairs. This makes it one of the office chair brands in India. Their portfolio includes everything from high-end executive seating to reasonably priced task chairs to meet various needs. Excellent after-sales support is guaranteed nationwide thanks to their robust dealer network.

3 Popular Chairs from Featherlite: Liberate High Back -Executive chair with advanced ergonomics ( ₹35,000- ₹45,000)

Optima Medium Back -Mid-segment choice for managers ( ₹18,000- ₹25,000)

Hexa Task Chair -Budget-friendly option for workstations ( ₹8,000- ₹12,000)

4. Godrej Interio Reliability backed by legacy

Godrej Interio uses the century-old reputation of the Godrej Group to provide reliable quality at reasonable prices. Their chairs are a popular option for government offices and well-established businesses looking for cost-effective solutions because they provide the possible balance between affordability and functionality.

3 Chairs from Godrej Interio: Matrix High Back -Premium executive seating with leather upholstery ( ₹20,000- ₹25,000)

Flexi Medium Back - Versatile office chair with mesh backing ( ₹12,000- ₹16,000)

Primo Task Chair - Basic ergonomic support for daily use ( ₹6,000- ₹9,000)

5. Durian Maximum comfort, minimum investment

By providing feature-rich chairs at affordable costs, Durian has established a niche for itself. Their emphasis on crucial ergonomic components without superfluous extras makes them ideal for budget-conscious companies that won't sacrifice worker comfort.

3 Chairs from Durian: Ergonomic Executive -High-back chair with full adjustability ( ₹15,000- ₹20,000)

Manager Plus -Mid-back option with lumbar support ( ₹10,000- ₹14,000)

Work Station -Basic task chair for daily operations ( ₹5,000- ₹8,000)

6. Green Soul Performance meets productivity

Green Soul, which was first well-liked in the gaming community, has made a smooth transition into office settings. Younger professionals and those in creative industries who want unique workspace furniture are drawn to their vivid designs and sturdy construction.

3 Chairs from Green Soul: Beast Series -Premium gaming-office hybrid with RGB lighting ( ₹25,000- ₹30,000)

Monster Series -Mid-range ergonomic chair with bold aesthetics ( ₹18,000- ₹22,000)

Jupiter Series -Entry-level model with essential gaming features ( ₹12,000- ₹15,000)

7. Nilkamal Bringing ergonomics to every budget

Making office chairs affordable for India's sizable small business sector is Nilkamal's strength. Their chairs offer basic support and durability despite their basic features, demonstrating that high-end pricing isn't always necessary for good seating.

3 Chairs from Nilkamal: Authority High Back - Premium model with full adjustability ( ₹12,000- ₹15,000)

Libra Medium Back - Popular mid-range office chair ( ₹8,000- ₹10,000)

Tetra Task Chair - Budget-friendly basic seating ( ₹3,000- ₹5,000)

8. Da Urban Luxury aesthetics elevate professional spaces

Da Urban is a high-end lifestyle brand that infuses office furniture with elegant design sensibilities. Their chairs are perfect for professionals who see their workspace as an extension of their personal style because they combine modern aesthetics with sound ergonomic principles. Da Urban appeals to design-conscious consumers looking for furniture that creates a statement because of its attention to material quality and finishing details.

3 Chairs from Da Urban: Vogue Executive- Luxury leather chair with premium finishing ( ₹24,000- ₹28,000)

Signature Manager- Contemporary design with ergonomic features ( ₹16,000- ₹20,000)

Studio Task - Stylish workstation chair with modern appeal ( ₹10,000- ₹14,000)

9. Fusion Furnish Modern design for modern workspaces

Individuals and businesses that value both aesthetic appeal and functionality will find Fusion Furnish appealing. Their chairs offer sufficient ergonomic support for everyday use while blending in with modern office decor.

3 Chairs from Fusion Furnish: Elite Executive -Premium leather chair with modern styling ( ₹18,000- ₹22,000)

Metro Manager -Contemporary mid-back design ( ₹12,000- ₹15,000)

Urban Task -Minimalist workstation chair ( ₹8,000- ₹11,000)

10. CELLBELL The Digital Disruptor

CELLBELL has established a strong online presence with reasonably priced chairs with eye-catching designs. They are well-liked by both individual customers and small teams due to their direct-to-consumer strategy and affordable prices.

3 Chairs from CELLBELL: C104 -Premium ergonomic chair with full mesh design ( ₹15,000- ₹18,000)

C83 -Mid-range option with adjustable lumbar support ( ₹10,000- ₹13,000)

C52 -Budget-friendly task chair for home offices ( ₹7,000- ₹9,000)

How to choose the right chair for you? Choosing from theoffice chairsin India necessitates a methodical process that takes into account more than just cost and design.

Examine Your Work Pattern:Experts who work six or more hours a day require chairs with sophisticated lumbar support and movable features. Simple ergonomic models are adequate for sporadic use.

Think About Your Physical Needs:While those with back problems should concentrate on lumbar support quality and recline mechanisms, taller people should prioritise adjustable headrests and seat depth.

Assess Your Area:To make sure the chair fits comfortably and that there is enough room for movement, measure your workspace. For high-back models, take the ceiling height into account.

Consider the Climate:Because of India's warm climate, mesh backs and breathable materials are especially beneficial for all-day comfort.

Try Before You Buy:Try chairs in person whenever you can, or make sure your online return policies are strong.

Verify the terms of the warranty:Extensive warranties shield your investment from flaws and show the manufacturer's confidence.

Final thoughts The key elements that make theoffice chairs in India are ones that help with good posture and offer lower back support. This is an important necessity when it comes to choosing theoffice chairs in India. At work alone, if you're shackled to your desk, you spend about 40 hours a week, making it close to 2100 hours a year. That's a lot. You owe it to your back to hold it upright, as it has helped you stand tall. In a setting where one has to work from home, the same has to be kept in mind.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.