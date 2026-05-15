15 Years of Potbelly: Making Bihar’s Flavours Mainstream

When Puja Sahu launched The Potbelly in Delhi’s Shahpur Jat in 2011, Bihari cuisine was rarely seen in India’s mainstream restaurant scene. What began as a small experiment soon evolved into a pioneering culinary movement that brought the rich, rustic flavours of Bihar into contemporary dining conversations. Rooted in authenticity and shaped deeply by the guidance of her mother, Mamta Sahu, The Potbelly became more than just a restaurant — it became a cultural statement. In this conversation, Puja reflects on her entrepreneurial journey, the evolving identity of regional Indian cuisine, the challenges of building a women-led F&B brand, and how The Potbelly continues to redefine experiential dining in Hauz Khas.

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1. Could you tell us a bit about your early journey and what led you to start The Potbelly in 2011? The Potbelly began in 2011 as a small experiment in Shahpur Jat — at a time when Bihari cuisine had no presence in mainstream dining. I saw that gap and felt it was a story worth telling. But more than a restaurant, I wanted to build something with roots — and those roots came from my mother, Mamta Sahu, who trained our cooks and ensured every recipe stayed true to its origins. She was the custodian of authenticity in ways I could not have managed alone. Looking back, The Potbelly was never just about food — it was about proving that a cuisine overlooked for decades deserved a seat at the table.

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2. How do you see Bihari cuisine positioned within India’s larger culinary landscape today? Bihari cuisine is being revived and reintroduced through The Potbelly, which focuses on its history and ingredients. The restaurant is credited with pioneering a regional food category, the first of its kind in India. It highlights unique ingredients such as Panchforan, zesty mustard flavours, and whole spices, bringing attention to a rustic, authentic, yet rich cuisine.

3. As a woman entrepreneur in the F&B space, what challenges have shaped your journey?

As a woman entrepreneur in the F&B space, I faced my fair share of challenges in starting a Bihari restaurant. Entering an industry with the presence of only a few women meant navigating structural biases while building a brand from the ground up. At the same time, there was the added challenge of changing long-standing perceptions around Bihar and its cuisine. It required resilience and determination to stay committed to the vision. With my mother's support, I was able to move forward and build the brand.

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4. What lies ahead for The Potbelly in terms of growth and expansion? India’s dining landscape is maturing — rising incomes, urban lifestyles, and more organized players are all tailwinds for a brand like The Potbelly. But I won’t pretend the environment is without challenges. The explosion of new F&B brands means customers are spoilt for choice, and with global inflation and geopolitical unrest, conditions aren’t entirely favorable right now. What gives me confidence is our steady, loyal customer base — that’s not something you can manufacture overnight. So, our approach is deliberate: we will build on the strength of what we’ve created, and when the moment is right, we will expand — but only into locations and formats where we know The Potbelly story will land with full force.

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5. Do you see the growing interest in regional Indian cuisine as a lasting shift or a passing trend? Regional cuisines have finally broken free of stereotypes — and we’re here to stay, with countless stories still to tell through our food. What we’re seeing isn’t a trend; it’s a reflection of a maturing dining culture, where people seek experience and meaning at the table, not just a meal. The curiosity around regional flavours is only growing, and I see it on a clear upward trajectory — driven not by novelty, but by a genuine hunger to understand India’s culinary diversity.”

6. How are Hauz Khas restaurants like The Potbelly evolving into bar-concept dining spaces? Restaurants in Hauz Khas, like The Potbelly, are evolving into bar-concept dining spaces by combining authentic Indian regional cuisine with innovative cocktail menus. Along with food and beverages, the focus is also shifting towards experience-led dining through interactive events and social gatherings aimed at Gen Z audiences. As part of its summer plans, The Potbelly is hosting a Blind Whiskey Tasting Night on the 22nd and a comedy show featuring Atul Khatri on the 24th, creating a more vibrant and interactive dining atmosphere.

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Rapid Fire: 1. One Bihari dish that is closest to your heart? Practically everything my mother cooks. I love urad dal khichdi with aloo and baingan chokha with that zesty mustard oil punch. My all-time favourite is sattu paratha with mirchi ka achaar.

2. Cooking or curating menus – what do you enjoy more? Both go hand in hand, so I enjoy cooking new recipes as well as researching and curating menus. I really enjoy building a narrative around authentic Bihari cuisine and creating a culturally rich dining experience through The Potbelly.

3. One word that defines your journey so far? Resilience & Determination

Note to readers: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Syndication.

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