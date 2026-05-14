2026 will be 'historic, landmark year' for China-US relations: Xi Jinping

Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said that 2026 will be "historic, landmark year" for China-US relations as he welcomed US President Donald Trump at the Great Hall of People for talks with him.

The leaders of ‌the world's two largest economies are scheduled to have a few rounds of talks on Thursday and Friday.

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Xi received Trump as he arrived at the Great Hall and introduced him to the Chinese officials, followed by Xi shaking hands with the US officials accompanying the president.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the significance of 2026 for China-US relations? ⌵ President Xi Jinping stated that 2026 is expected to be a "historic, landmark year" for China-US relations. This statement was made during his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Beijing. 2 What key issues are being discussed between President Trump and President Xi? ⌵ The leaders are scheduled to discuss several critical issues including the war in Iran, trade and tariffs, technology competition, and the status of Taiwan. They also aim to address global energy shocks and supply chain concerns. 3 Why is the inclusion of tech leaders like Jensen Huang significant for the Trump-Xi summit? ⌵ The presence of tech leaders like Nvidia's Jensen Huang highlights the importance of technology, particularly semiconductors and AI, in US-China relations. China is seeking semiconductor chips for AI development, while the US is interested in rare-earth minerals used in manufacturing. 4 How are trade and tariffs being addressed during the Trump-Xi meeting? ⌵ Trade is a central theme, with discussions focusing on resolving tariff disputes and securing increased Chinese purchases of American agricultural products and aircraft. A Board of Trade is also planned to address bilateral differences. 5 What is China's stance on Taiwan in relation to US arms sales? ⌵ China views Taiwan as a core interest and firmly opposes any US military ties or arms sales to Taiwan. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is a Chinese province and that its resolve to oppose Taiwan independence is unbreakable.

Later together, they inspected the guard of honour before going for talks.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Xi told Trump that he expects 2026 to be "historic, landmark year" for China-US relations.

China and the US must jointly answer the questions of the times.

The China-US presidential meeting in Beijing attracts global attention, he said as the two leaders settled for talks.

Trump says looking forward to "big discussion" with President Xi, official media reported.

Trump arrived in Beijing last night to a rousing welcome.

The visit by President Trump comes amid growing economic and geopolitical uncertainties arising from conflicts in the West East and the subsequent global energy shock that has taken a toll, particularly in Asia.

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Xi and Trump are expected to discuss the war in Iran, trade, technology and Taiwan, among other points of contention, during the visit.

Trump was welcomed by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng at the airport, a rare honour that broke with usual diplomatic protocol.

Officials say most of the top leaders visiting China, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, a close ally of Xi, were received by State Councillors, a high-ranking post of the ruling Communist Party of China.

By deputing Vice President Han to receive Trump, China sent a message about the importance it attached to his visit, observers said.

Trump's son Eric and his daughter-in-law Lara, as well as Tesla chief Elon Musk, disembarked from Air Force One along with Trump.

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Accompanying Trump on his trip to China are some of the US's top business leaders.

Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Tim Cook of Apple, Musk of Tesla and SpaceX, and Larry Fink of BlackRock, are among those travelling with the US president.

"I will be asking President Xi, a Leader of extraordinary distinction, to 'open up' China so that these brilliant people can work their magic, and help bring the People's Republic to an even higher level," Trump said in a post on social media.

Trump said that it will be his "very first request" when he meets the Chinese leader, BBC reported.

"I have never seen or heard of any idea that would be more beneficial to our incredible countries," he said.

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The last-minute addition of Nvidia's Jensen Huang to Trump's delegation was regarded as significant, as semiconductor chips are central to the US-China technology rivalry.

China is bargaining for semiconductor chips for its AI tech development, while the US wants the rare-earth minerals used for manufacturing mobile phones and aircraft jets.

Ahead of Trump's arrival, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and Scott Bessent completed the final round of trade negotiations in South Korea, details of which are not known.

The next two days, Trump and Xi are scheduled to hold several rounds of talks to discuss both bilateral and global issues, especially the Iran war.

The talks are expected to focus on trade and tariffs, Artificial Intelligence and technology, Taiwan and US' arms sales to Taipei, Iran and West Asia and rare earths and supply chains.

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Trump's schedule in Beijing included a visit to the Temple of Heaven, a complex of imperial temples where emperors would pray for a good harvest.

Ahead of his departure for Beijing, Trump told the media in Washington he would be talking with Xi about trade more than anything else. He plans to sign more deals with China to buy more American food and aircraft.

The two countries also plan to set up a Board of Trade with China to address differences between the countries.

The global focus on the summit, however, would be on any possible outcome that could end the US-Israeli war against Iran and end the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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