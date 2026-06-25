23 years of Shala Praveshotsav: Gujarat expands focus from school enrolment to education quality

Gujarat’s Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani Rath Yatra have completed 23 years since their launch in 2003 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then serving as Gujarat chief minister.

The campaign was launched at a time when Gujarat’s school dropout rate stood at more than 37%, with girls’ education facing significant social and economic challenges.

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The initiative aimed to increase school enrolment, improve educational awareness and reduce dropout rates through direct public participation.

Public representatives joined enrolment drive Under the campaign, ministers, legislators and officers from administrative services visited villages and interacted with families to encourage school enrolment of children.

The programme has continued annually over the last two decades and gradually expanded beyond enrolment to broader educational reforms.

According to the release, students who entered schools during the initial years of the campaign have since moved into professions including medicine, engineering, teaching and business.

Schemes introduced for girls and science students The Gujarat government integrated the Kanya Kelavani Rath Yatra into the larger Shala Praveshotsav initiative to increase participation of girl students in education.

The state later introduced the Namo Lakshmi Yojana, which provides financial assistance of up to ₹50,000 to girls studying in Classes 9 to 12.

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The Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana was also launched to encourage science education, with eligible students in Classes 11 and 12 receiving assistance of up to ₹25,000 over two years.

Quality assessment and AI-based monitoring The campaign later incorporated quality assessment measures through the launch of Gunotsav in 2009. The programme has now evolved into Gunotsav 2.0 (GSQAC), aligned with the National Education Policy 2020.

The School Quality Assessment and Assurance Framework (SQAAF) currently defines 211 standards for school evaluation.

The state has also adopted the 5+3+3+4 academic structure under NEP 2020 and implemented Balvatika at the foundational level.

Technology-driven systems including digital birth registration, child tracking and the AI-based Vidya Samiksha Kendra are being used for real-time educational monitoring.

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The release stated that AI-enabled early warning systems help identify potential dropouts and facilitate timely intervention.

Community participation in education According to the release, contributions from citizens and institutions to schools over the last 23 years have reached approximately ₹326 crore.

School Management Committees currently include 75% participation from parents and 50% representation from women.

The state government is also implementing scholarship schemes including Mukhyamantri Gyan Sadhana and Gyan Setu to support meritorious students from economically weaker backgrounds.