3rd WT20I: Wolvaardt ton sets up crushing series win for South Africa

Johannesburg, Apr 22 (PTI) India scored their highest-ever total against South Africa but still suffered a nine-wicket thrashing at the hands of the home team with skipper Laura Wolvaardt leading the way with a splendid ton in the third women's T20 International against South Africa here on Wednesday.

South Africa thus took an unassailable 3-0 lead to clinch the five-match series. The remaining two WT20Is in Johannesburg and Benoni is now rendered inconsequential.

Put in to bat, India made 192 for 4 -- their highest ever against South Africa -- with captain Harmanpreet Kaur and opener Shafali Verma scoring 66 and 64 respectively.

Advertisement

But, South Africa captain Wolvaardt slammed 115 off just 53 balls while her opening partner Sune Luus struck 64 not out off 42 deliveries against a hapless Indian bowlers to easily chase down the target of 193 with 21 balls to spare and take an unasailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. South Africa reached 193 for 1 in 16.3 overs.

This was the third highest successful run chase in women's T20I history after West Indies and England overhauled 212 and 198 against Australia and India respectively in 2023 and 2018.

Wolvaardt, who has been in top form in the series having made 51 and 54 in the first two matches, struck as many as 14 boundaries and five sixes while toying with the Indian bowlers.

Advertisement

Luus, who had made 13 and 57 in the first two matches, hit six boundaries and two sixes.

The South African duo were together for 183 runs for the opening wicket before Wolvaardt got out in the 16th over.

Veteran India all-rounder Deepti Sharma failed yet again with the ball as she continued to search her first wicket in the series. She returned with figures of 0/46 in 3.3 overs on Wednesday.

Earlier, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and opening batter Shafali Verma struck a half century each as India produced a far better batting performance to post 192 for 4.

Shafali continued his impressive form as she struck his second consecutive half century while it was the first half ton for Harmanpreet in the series. She had made 47 not out and 12 in the first two games which India lost to trail 0-2 in the five-match series.

Advertisement

Harmanpreet's 66 came from 38 balls from which she struck seven boundaries and three sixes.

Shafali, who has made 34 and 57 in India's earlier two games of the five-match series, dished out a solid batting display as her 64 came from 46 balls from which she struck eight boundaries and two sixes.

She stitched 68 runs for the opening wicket with senior partner Smriti Mandhana (37 off 25 balls) and 73 runs with Harmanpreet for the third wicket. She miscued a Nonkululeko Mlaba short ball for Nadine de Klerk to take the catch in the 16th over.

Harmanpreet, who lived dangerously early on, then took charge and hit some lusty blows. She was run out in the final ball if the Indian innings.

Advertisement

Richa Ghosh remained not out on 18 off 10 balls.

Star opener Smriti Mandhana got the start but failed to score big yet again. Mandhana was going strong in the company of Shafali as the opening duo made 51 for no loss at the end of Powerplay.

But the complexion of the game changed in ninth over bowled by Mlaba with Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues (0) getting out in two consecutive deliveries.

Mandhana failed to clear the boundary as she got out for 37 off 25 balls. She and Shafali were together for 68 runs.

The next ball, Jemimah Rodrigues failed to control her sweep shot and got out for a duck as India suddenly slumped to 68 for 2.

Advertisement

Brief Scores:

India: 192 for 4 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 64, Harmanpreet Kaur 66; Nonkululeko Mlaba 2/31).