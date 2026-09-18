4 Party Speakers with Smart Features That Are Winning Over Indian Consumers

Party speakers today are about more than just loud sound. Buyers are increasingly looking for features such as wireless microphones, karaoke controls, DJ effects, long battery life, and app connectivity, along with the portability needed to take the party anywhere. The boAt PartyPal range brings these features together across speakers designed for different spaces, budgets, and uses. Here’s a closer look at four models in the lineup and what sets each one apart.

boAt PartyPal 650 Priced at Rs. 21,999, the PartyPal 650 is the flagship of the range. At 300W RMS output, it is built for large outdoor spaces and events where sound needs to carry across a crowd.

Key specifications and features:

AI Karaoke Auto-Tuner: Analyses and corrects pitch in real time during live singing using advanced AI algorithms with in-built auto tuners, keeping performances smooth and pitch-perfect without manual adjustment

Inbuilt DJ Tracks and Bass Drop: Built-in sound effects and DJ controls let anyone trigger preset soundscapes, transitions, and heavy bass drops at the press of a button

300W boAt Signature Sound: Delivers earth-shattering bass alongside clear mids and highs, suited for large indoor and outdoor venues

Two UHF Wireless Microphones: Interference-free ultra-high frequency microphones for duet performances, announcements, or group events

TWS Mode: Pair two PartyPal 650 units wirelessly for a combined 600W stereo output

Vibrant RGB LEDs: Front panel lighting that pulses and flashes in sync with the music

Wheels and Trolley Handle: Smooth-gliding wheels and a luggage-style handle for easy transport

Up to 5 Hours of Playtime: At 60% volume on a rechargeable battery

boAt Hearables App Support: Jio Saavn and Kuku FM integration with real-time battery monitoring

Multi-Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, TF card, USB, and wired mic input

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boAt PartyPal Ultra Priced between Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 19,999, the PartyPal Ultra sits just ahead of the PartyPal 650, offering a similar party-focused experience while adding its own set of features. Like the PartyPal 650, it also comes with a dedicated guitar input channel, making it a practical choice for musicians and users who want to use a party speaker for live performances without carrying separate equipment.

Key specifications and features:

260W boAt Signature Sound: Strong output for large indoor and outdoor gatherings

Karaoke Auto-Tuner with Two UHF Wireless Microphones: Real-time pitch correction with two wireless microphones included

Inbuilt DJ Tracks and Bass Drop: Preset DJ soundscapes and bass drop controls built in

Guitar Input: Dedicated instrument jack with separate gain controls for acoustic or electric guitar

Up to 6 Hours of Playtime: One hour longer than the 650, at 60% volume

TWS Mode: Pair two units for doubled stereo output

Vibrant RGB LEDs: Beat-synced lighting for visual atmosphere

Wheels and Trolley Handle: Easy transport with retractable handle and smooth-gliding wheels

boAt Hearables App Support: Jio Saavn, Kuku FM, and battery telemetry from a smartphone

Multi-Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, TF card, USB, and wired mic input

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boAt PartyPal 600 Plus Priced at Rs. 19,999, the PartyPal 600 Plus sits at a similar price point to the Ultra but with a slightly different feature emphasis. At 240W RMS, it delivers strong output for outdoor and large indoor use and also includes a dedicated guitar input channel.

Key specifications and features:

240W boAt Signature Sound: Strong output for large indoor halls, terraces, and outdoor venues

Advanced Karaoke Auto-Tuner: Real-time pitch correction for a polished live singing experience

Two UHF Wireless Microphones: Interference-free wireless mics for duet sessions or crowd addressing

Inbuilt DJ Tracks and Bass Drop: Pre-loaded DJ tracks and bass drop effects for instant party energy

Guitar Input: Dedicated instrument jack with separate gain controls for live guitar performance

Up to 6 Hours of Playtime: At 60% volume, suited for long events

TWS Mode: Pair two units for a synced stereo wall of sound across large spaces

Vibrant RGB LEDs: Beat-synced lighting for visual atmosphere

Wheels and Trolley Handle: Retractable handle and caster wheels for easy transport

boAt Hearables App Support: Jio Saavn, Kuku FM, and real-time battery telemetry

Multi-Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, TF card, USB, and wired mic input The 600 Plus and the Ultra are closely matched. The primary difference is output, with the Ultra delivering 260W versus 240W on the 600 Plus. Buyers choosing between the two should consider whether that output difference matters for their specific venue size and use case.

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boAt PartyPal Nova The PartyPal Nova is the most portable amongst available at the price range of Rs. 7,999 - Rs. 9,999 in this comparison. At 120W RMS, it is suited for smaller gatherings such as home parties, small terraces, or indoor events where a full 300W output would be excessive.

Key specifications and features:

120W boAt Signature Sound: Balanced output for smaller indoor and semi-outdoor spaces

Karaoke Auto-Tuner: Real-time pitch correction during live singing

One UHF Wireless Microphone: Battery-operated wireless microphone included

Driver Configuration: Two 6.5-inch woofers and one tweeter for a well-balanced sound profile

Up to 5 Hours of Playtime: At 60% volume

TWS Mode: Pair two Nova units for doubled stereo output

Vibrant RGB LEDs: Beat-synced lighting

boAt Hearables App Support: Jio Saavn, Kuku FM, and battery monitoring

Multi-Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, TF card, USB, and wired mic input The Nova is the right choice for buyers who want the core smart features, including karaoke, wireless mic, and app support, without the weight, size, or price of the larger models.

Which One Should You Choose? For larger gatherings: PartyPal 650, with 300W RMS output and TWS pairing for up to 600W combined output

For musicians: PartyPal Ultra or PartyPal 600 Plus, both with dedicated guitar inputs and up to 6 hours of playtime

For home parties and smaller gatherings: PartyPal Nova, with 120W RMS output and a more compact form factor

For longer sessions: PartyPal Ultra or 600 Plus, both offering up to 6 hours of playtime compared with 5 hours on the 650 and Nova Conclusion The boAt PartyPal range offers options for different types of gatherings, from home parties to larger outdoor events. While features such as karaoke controls, wireless microphones, DJ effects, RGB lighting and app connectivity run across the lineup, the key differences come down to output, battery life, size and additional features such as guitar input. Choosing between the four ultimately depends on the space, type of event and features that matter most to the buyer. Each speaker in the range is available on the boAt website and major e-commerce platforms.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.