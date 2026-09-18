4 Party Speakers with Smart Features That Are Winning Over Indian Consumers

Party speakers today are about more than just loud sound. Buyers are increasingly looking for features such as wireless microphones, karaoke controls, DJ effects, long battery life, and app connectivity, along with the portability needed to take the party anywhere. The boAt PartyPal range brings these features together across speakers designed for different spaces, budgets, and uses. Here’s a closer look at four models in the lineup and what sets each one apart.
Priced at Rs. 21,999, the PartyPal 650 is the flagship of the range. At 300W RMS output, it is built for large outdoor spaces and events where sound needs to carry across a crowd.
Key specifications and features:
Priced between Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 19,999, the PartyPal Ultra sits just ahead of the PartyPal 650, offering a similar party-focused experience while adding its own set of features. Like the PartyPal 650, it also comes with a dedicated guitar input channel, making it a practical choice for musicians and users who want to use a party speaker for live performances without carrying separate equipment.
Key specifications and features:
Priced at Rs. 19,999, the PartyPal 600 Plus sits at a similar price point to the Ultra but with a slightly different feature emphasis. At 240W RMS, it delivers strong output for outdoor and large indoor use and also includes a dedicated guitar input channel.
Key specifications and features:
The 600 Plus and the Ultra are closely matched. The primary difference is output, with the Ultra delivering 260W versus 240W on the 600 Plus. Buyers choosing between the two should consider whether that output difference matters for their specific venue size and use case.
The PartyPal Nova is the most portable amongst available at the price range of Rs. 7,999 - Rs. 9,999 in this comparison. At 120W RMS, it is suited for smaller gatherings such as home parties, small terraces, or indoor events where a full 300W output would be excessive.
Key specifications and features:
The Nova is the right choice for buyers who want the core smart features, including karaoke, wireless mic, and app support, without the weight, size, or price of the larger models.
The boAt PartyPal range offers options for different types of gatherings, from home parties to larger outdoor events. While features such as karaoke controls, wireless microphones, DJ effects, RGB lighting and app connectivity run across the lineup, the key differences come down to output, battery life, size and additional features such as guitar input. Choosing between the four ultimately depends on the space, type of event and features that matter most to the buyer. Each speaker in the range is available on the boAt website and major e-commerce platforms.
Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.
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