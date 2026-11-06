5 Agentic AI Courses to Help You Build In-Demand Skills in 2027

Introduction Tech layoffs are rising, yet the industry is still adding jobs. By September 2026, layoffs.fyi had recorded nearly 130,000 tech job cuts, more than in all of 2025. AI was the most cited reason, with Oracle, Amazon, and TCS among the companies cutting roles. Over the same period, Nasscom reported that India's IT industry added 1.4 lakh jobs.

For professionals planning their next move, the question is clear: where are the opportunities, and what skills do they require?

Both answers point to AI agents. Employers posted more than 86,000 jobs mentioning agentic AI skills in 2025, according to labor market analytics firm Lightcast. The momentum is just as strong in India, where staffing firm CIEL HR reports that demand for agentic AI engineers grew 260% in 2026 over the previous year. And this growth in demand is only going to increase in the coming years.

For learners, this makes understanding how to build, test, and supervise these systems increasingly relevant. We shortlisted five agentic AI programs worth considering in 2027, examining what learners build, how they evaluate their work, and which professional goals each course supports.

How We Evaluated These Courses Curriculum depth: How far does the course go, from LLM basics to RAG, multi-agent orchestration, and putting agents into production?

Practical experience: How much hands-on time do learners get with tools and frameworks such as LangChain, LangGraph, CrewAI, AutoGen, and n8n, and can they build a working agent on their own by the end?

Job-ready agent skills: Can a learner build an agent from idea to live use, choosing the right framework, connecting it to real business tools, and keeping it reliable once it is running?

AI oversight and evaluation: Does it teach how to test agents, measure their performance, and add guardrails before their output goes live?

Credential credibility: What credential do learners earn, how well-known is the institution or partner behind it, and which job roles does the course lead toward?

Career support: Does it offer help with resumes, interviews, or the job search? 1. Applied Agentic AI: Systems, Design & Impact (from Microsoft & Simplilearn )

Mid-level professionals have years of experience, yet mid- and senior-level roles are among the hardest hit by this year's cuts. This 10-week, live online program from Microsoft and Simplilearn helps them put that experience to work designing and leading agentic AI systems.

What you learn: The curriculum moves from AI foundations to multi-agent systems, RAG, and the Model Context Protocol (MCP), using tools such as LangChain, CrewAI, AutoGen, and n8n. Learners come away able to spot where agents fit in a business process and build systems that automate it. No prior AI experience is required.

What you build: Learners complete 7 course-end projects and a capstone: a 4-agent market research and GTM system built with n8n, CrewAI, and MCP. Modules on LangSmith and human-in-the-loop design teach them to measure whether an agent is working and decide where a person needs to step in.

Where it takes you: Learners earn a joint program completion certificate from Microsoft and Simplilearn, plus Microsoft Learn badges. This Agentic AI Course prepares them for roles such as AI product manager, AI strategy consultant, and AI automation specialist across functions and industries. Simplilearn's career services support the move with an AI resume builder and an AI mock interview coach.

2. Executive Post Graduate Certificate in Generative AI & Agentic AI (IIT Kharagpur)

Many software engineers use AI through APIs but have never built or deployed an LLM system themselves. This 8-month, live online program from IIT Kharagpur's Department of Computer Science & Engineering, with 3 hours of faculty-led classes a week, closes that gap.

What you learn: Five modules move from LLM foundations to agentic AI and deployment, with hands-on work in tools such as LangChain and CrewAI. Learners come away able to judge when a problem calls for prompting, RAG, or fine-tuning. Applicants should already write Python and work with APIs.

What you build: Projects include an enterprise RAG system, a multi-agent system, and a deployed generative AI API, followed by a two-week industry capstone under faculty mentorship. The final module on monitoring and guardrails teaches learners to keep a system reliable once it is live.

Where it takes you: It prepares engineers and architects to move into generative and agentic AI engineering roles.

3. Master of Science in Machine Learning & AI (upGrad with LJMU)

Some professionals planning a full move into AI and ML want a master's degree to anchor the change. This 18-month online program offers that route through a mix of recorded and live lectures.

What you learn: Core courses cover math, machine learning, deep learning, and NLP, and the Gen AI & Agentic AI specialization adds RAG, LangChain, and multi-agent systems. Learners come away with a broad AI and ML base and the ability to build AI-powered applications. Eligibility includes a bachelor's degree, completion of IIIT Bangalore's EPGP in ML, and a year of technical experience.

What you build: The program includes 60+ real-world case studies and a master's dissertation, where learners define a research question and carry it through to findings.

Where it takes you: Graduates earn a master's degree from LJMU, and upGrad offers career coaching for those moving into AI and ML roles.

4. Mastering Agentic AI (The Gen Academy on Maven) Professionals who cannot step away from work for months still need to keep pace with fast-moving agent tools. This six-week live cohort course on Maven, with two 3-hour sessions a week plus office hours, fits that shorter window

What you learn: The weekly path covers LLM building blocks, RAG and context engineering, MCP and agent-to-agent (A2A) protocols, and orchestration with LangChain and LangGraph, before moving into fine-tuning. Learners come away able to weigh the cost, latency, and reliability tradeoffs of an agent system. No coding background is required.

What you build: Learners complete one project each week and finish with an end-to-end capstone. Weeks on AI evals and observability teach them to catch regressions and hallucinations before they reach users.

Where it takes you: Learners receive a certificate of completion from The Gen Academy. The course targets engineers, product managers, and data professionals moving into AI roles, with community access, in-person AI Launchpad events, and lifetime access to recordings.

5. Agentic AI (DeepLearning.AI) Developers who want to understand how agents work before committing to a longer program need a low-risk place to start. This self-paced, intermediate course from DeepLearning.AI runs just under 10 hours across 31 video lessons.

What you learn: The course teaches four agentic design patterns: reflection, tool use, planning, and multi-agent workflows. Each pattern is built in Python from first principles, and lessons show how to connect agents to databases, APIs, and web search. Learners come away able to break a business process into steps an agent can handle. Intermediate Python skills are needed.

What you build: Seven code examples include a research agent and a customer service agent, and 8 graded assignments test the work. Lessons on evals and error analysis teach learners to find an agent's weak points and decide what to fix first.

Where it takes you: The video lessons are free to audit, while the graded assignments and completion certificate require a DeepLearning.AI Pro membership. The course suits software developers adding agent skills to their current role.

Conclusion The 2026 layoffs have made experience alone a weaker safeguard than it once was. Companies are still hiring, but they want people who know where AI agents fit in the work and can stand behind what those agents produce.

That is the standard worth holding any agentic AI course to. A course that ends with a working system learners can walk an employer through, backed by a recognized credential, gives them proof of both. For professionals whose roles are being reshaped, building that proof now is the clearest way to stay among the people still being hired.