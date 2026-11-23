A good trading opportunity does not always arrive when your account has enough cash sitting idle. This is where a margin trading facility (MTF) can become useful. This facility or feature allows eligible investors to take delivery positions by contributing only part of the trade value while the broker funds the balance. The catch is that the margin requirement, leverage, funding cost and eligible stocks can differ significantly between brokers.

For traders comparing MTF platforms, looking only at the headline leverage can therefore be misleading. The better approach is to check how much capital is required upfront, how broad the eligible stock universe is, how funding is priced and what tools are available to estimate the actual cost.

Here are five brokers worth comparing if lower upfront margin is an important part of your trading strategy.

1. Kotak Neo Kotak Neo stands out for the combination of relatively low upfront contribution, broad MTF coverage and dedicated calculation tools. Its current MTF offering provides up to 4X buying power across 1,500+ eligible stocks. This means that traders may need to contribute as low as 25% for stocks where the maximum leverage applies. The broker also states that positions can be held without a fixed time limit, subject to applicable requirements.

For example, a ₹1 lakh position at 4X leverage could require ₹25,000 from the trader, with the balance funded through MTF. The exact margin remains stock-specific, so checking the eligible-stock list before placing the order is important.

Another useful feature is Kotak Neo's MTF calculator, which lets traders estimate their contribution, broker funding, interest, holding-period cost and potential net profit or loss before taking the position. The displayed interest rate currently starts at 9.69% per annum under the applicable Trade Free Pro plan.

Kotak Neo also provides a brokerage calculator that estimates brokerage, securities transaction tax (STT), goods and services tax (GST), transaction charges and stamp duty. This makes it easier to assess the total cost rather than looking at the MTF interest alone.

2. Upstox Upstox currently lists 1,500+ MTF-eligible stocks, with maximum leverage of 5X on selected Group I equities and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Its published MTF list shows a minimum margin requirement of 20% for securities eligible for 5X leverage.

Upstox offers different MTF funding limits under its Plus and Standard plans. Under Upstox Plus, traders can borrow up to ₹50,000 at ₹20 per day, while the Standard plan allows borrowing of up to ₹40,000 at ₹20 per day.

That can be a distinction for a trader dealing with minimal capital. For example, a ₹2 lakh position at 5X leverage will require ₹40,000 upfront, depending on the margin applicable on the security.

Upstox also offers ‘Cashless MTF’, where existing pledged holdings can be used towards the margin instead of adding fresh cash.

Before committing capital, traders can also use the platform's brokerage calculator and margin-related tools to understand the applicable charges.

3. FYERS FYERS offers MTF on more than 1,600 securities listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) with leverage up to 4X depending on the respective security. Within the order window, the broker will show the applicable leverage and required margin, so traders may see the capital requirement before placing an order.

Its MTF setup is particularly useful for traders who want flexibility after entering a position. FYERS states that there is no fixed tenure, while positions can be carried as long as the required margin and funding obligations are maintained. It also provides delivery conversion and good till triggered (GTT) orders as part of its MTF offering.

The broker uses a slab-based interest structure. Its published rates currently range from 16.49% per annum for lower borrowing amounts to 12.49% for the ₹25 lakh-50 lakh borrowing slab.

4. Motilal Oswal Pay Later, or MTF facility by Motilal Oswal provides 4X funding on 1,000+ equities. According to the broker, positions can be held for longer than 365 days, provided the necessary margin is maintained.

Its example illustrates the capital structure clearly. A trader putting up ₹30,000 can take a stake of ₹1 lakh while the rest of ₹70,000 will be funded by Motilal Oswal. Interest is charged on the funded amount, not on the full value of the position.

This longer holding window can be relevant for traders whose strategy extends beyond a few sessions. The facility is available through the MO Riise app, where users can select Pay Later while placing an eligible equity order.

A brokerage calculator can be useful here too, particularly when a leveraged position is expected to remain open for several weeks or months. Funding interest and transaction costs can materially affect the final return.

5. Alice Blue Alice Blue's MTF facility allows traders to pay part of the purchase value while the broker funds the balance. The official support material gives an example of 3X. If you have ₹1,000 available, you can buy a qualifying stock for ₹3,000, and the broker will fund ₹2,000.

The broker also explains that MTF positions can be held beyond the trading day, provided the required margin and interest obligations are maintained. Its support material states that the approved-security list is reviewed monthly, making it sensible to check eligibility before placing an order.

For traders comparing funding costs, Alice Blue states that interest is calculated daily on the funded amount. Its current support information quotes 0.049% per day for MTF funding.

Conclusion Lower margin can increase buying power, but it also means that the same market movement can have a larger impact on the trader's own capital.

That is why comparing only the maximum MTF leverage is not enough. Check the stock-specific margin, interest rate, eligible securities, holding conditions and applicable charges.

A brokerage calculator is useful for comparing the transaction cost, while an MTF calculator can help estimate the funding cost over your intended holding period.

Ultimately, the broker with the lowest upfront margin is not necessarily the same broker that gives the lowest overall trading cost. Compare the complete funding structure against your capital, expected holding period and trading approach before using MTF.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.