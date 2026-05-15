5 Forex Cards in India for International Travel

With international travel from India accelerating rapidly, choosing the forex card in India has become critical for managing overseas expenses efficiently. While traditional options continue to serve a purpose, the rise of zero markup forex card solutions is fundamentally changing how Indian travellers spend abroad, placing cost transparency, flexibility, and control at the centre of decision-making.
For Indian travellers today, the question is no longer how to pay abroad, but how much that payment actually costs. Choosing the forex card in India plays a crucial role in controlling these expenses, especially when forex markups and hidden fees can quietly add up. This shift is driving growing interest in smarter, more transparent solutions like zero markup forex card offerings.
Before evaluating options, it is important to understand what defines the forex card in today’s evolving financial world:
Among these, zero forex markup has emerged as the most decisive factor, as it directly impacts how much travellers spend internationally.
The following list highlights the forex cards in India, evaluated on key parameters such as zero forex markup, transparency, flexibility, and overall travel value.
The Niyo Zero Forex Markup Card stands out as one of the most advanced and cost-efficient options for travellers seeking the exchange rate during their trip. What makes these cards special is that they do not work like prepaid cards. The Niyo Zero Forex Markup Card is more flexible and modern when it comes to spending money in other countries.
Key features of the Niyo Zero Forex Markup Card are:
Unlike conventional forex cards, Niyo eliminates the need to lock in funds or estimate expenses in advance. This not only improves flexibility but also ensures that travellers benefit from near real-time exchange rates without incurring hidden costs.
More importantly, it bridges a critical gap in the market by combining the cost efficiency of a zero markup forex card with the flexibility of an international debit or credit card. This makes it particularly valuable for frequent travellers, students, and professionals who require both savings and convenience.
A well-established name in the forex segment, the Thomas Cook Forex Card offers strong global usability and multicurrency support.
Key features:
However, travellers should account for applicable markups or reload-related charges while evaluating its overall value.
The HDFC ForexPlus Card remains a popular choice due to its reliability and strong banking integration.
Key features:
While dependable, standard forex markups and cross-currency charges may still apply.
ICICI’s forex card is a trusted option for travellers who prefer traditional banking-backed solutions.
Key features:
It offers reliability, though it may not match the cost efficiency of newer zero markup alternatives.
Axis Bank’s offering is known for its convenience and broad international acceptance.
Key features:
As with most conventional forex cards, travellers should review associated fees and markups before making a decision.
Choosing the forex card in India is not a one-size-fits-all decision; it depends largely on your travel patterns, spending habits, and the level of financial control you require while abroad. A well-chosen card can significantly reduce costs and simplify your overall travel experience.
The way people from India travel and spend money outside the country is changing. Indians are now thinking about how much things cost when they travel. When people look for a forex card, they want to make sure it works well and doesn't cost them a lot of money.
Traditional forex cards are still easy to use, and people know how they work. These cards have some shortcomings, and people are starting to notice them. Every little bit of money that people save is important. Forex cards with no extra fees are changing the way people think about money. These cards are clear about how much they cost and how you can control them easily. People can save money on every purchase.
As people travel frequently and spend money, they want tools that are easy to use and help them save. Forex cards like those offered by Niyo are an example of this. They reflect this evolution, combining cost savings with seamless usability to meet the expectations of modern travellers.
Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.
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