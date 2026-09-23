5 Key Metrics to Check Before Investing in Metal Funds!

Gold and silver have long been part of Indian portfolios. But today, investors are exploring more ways to gain exposure to these metals than simply buying jewellery, bars, and coins. With metal funds, you have a market-linked route to participate in precious metal prices.

However, if you notice a spike in the price of gold or silver, it doesn’t mean that all the funds tracking the metal would deliver similar returns. Several factors like costs, tracking efficiency, volatility, and liquidity determine these returns.

Here, we have discussed five key metrics that investors must examine to evaluate how efficiently the fund tracks the underlying metal.

5 Metrics investors must check before choosing a metal fund Although metal funds provide you with exposure to the same underlying asset, the returns can vary. Look at the five metrics we discussed to understand the quality and characteristics of a fund before you choose one.

Fund performance and returns The historical performance of a metal fund is one of the first things you might check. These numbers show how a fund has performed across different market conditions.

However, you may not get a complete picture while looking at a short period, like one year. Examine the returns it delivered over three to five years, where sufficient history is available.

Compare these return figures with the performance of the underlying metal. This can help you identify how closely the fund has reflected the intended exposure. When you compare mutual funds, consider the returns along with costs and tracking quality.

Expense ratio The expense ratio is the charge levied by the AMC to manage the operation of the mutual fund scheme. These costs may initially appear small. But they can have a significant impact over a longer investment horizon.

The expense ratio becomes a crucial selection criterion when you compare mutual funds offering similar exposure. When the two funds track the same underlying metal, their expense ratios determine how much of the portfolio is being used to manage the expenses.

However, the fund with the lowest expense ratio may not always be a better choice. Investors usually consider the fund with more efficient tracking.

Tracking difference and tracking error For funds that follow an underlying asset, the tracking efficiency is particularly important. The price of the metal and the return that the fund generates may not be exactly the same.

A difference in tracking refers to the gap between the performance of the fund and its benchmark or underlying asset over a period. At times, a fund underperforms the asset it has been tracking because of expenses, transaction costs and cash holdings.

Tracking errors examine how much the returns from a mutual fund deviate from its benchmark. Tracking difference tells you about the extent of the gap, while tracking error indicates the consistency of that deviation.

Investors looking for the best gold mutual funds mostly choose schemes with low tracking errors. If the difference is relatively small, it indicates efficient tracking.

Volatility and risk Precious metals are not completely free from risks. Factors like interest rates, movements in currency, economic conditions, investor sentiment and changes in demand can influence their prices. As an investor, you must evaluate volatility to understand how sharply an investment has moved historically.

Standard deviation is commonly used to measure the volatility of metal funds. It shows how widely the returns have fluctuated around their average. This risk factor determines which metal actually fits your portfolio depending on your risk appetite. In general, silver shows more volatility compared to gold, as the latter plays an anchoring role in long-term portfolios.

Fund size, liquidity and trading volume Assets under management (AUM) indicates the total volume of money invested in the fund. The size of a metal fund gives you relevant context about the scale of a scheme. But it should not be treated as the only parameter of the quality of your investment.

When you’re considering ETFs in metals, liquidity becomes particularly relevant. The ability of investors to buy or sell units at prices close to the prevailing market value depends on the trading volume and the bid-ask spread.

A fund having very low trading activity may have wider bid-ask spreads. This potentially increases the effective cost at which an investor can enter or exit a position.

This is why investors considering the best silver mutual funds must look beyond AUM and recent returns. Find out whether the fund offers reasonable liquidity and efficient tracking. The investment structure should suit your requirements.

How to use these metrics before investing Informed investors rely on multiple metrics before they choose a suitable metal fund. The choice of an ETF or mutual fund tracking gold or silver should not be based on a single parameter. Instead, consider all five measures we discussed to get a more complete picture.

First, sort the most relevant funds based on historical returns, with the performance of the underlying metal as the benchmark.

Then examine the expense ratio, which will give you an idea of the recurring costs. Review the difference and tracking error to evaluate how efficiently the fund replicates the underlying asset.

Next, consider volatility and whether potential fluctuations fit your risk tolerance.

Finally, review the AUM, trading volume, and liquidity, particularly if you’re considering gold or silver ETFs. Before investing in metal funds, evaluate your existing exposure to gold, silver, and other asset classes.

Conclusion Metal funds offer a convenient way for investors to gain market-linked exposure to gold or silver. But choosing one of these funds involves more than looking at recent returns. Evaluate the performance of the mutual fund or ETF, its expense ratio, and volatility as part of the selection process. Also take a look at its tracking difference, tracking error, liquidity, and the size of the fund to weigh your investment options.

Gold and silver funds are gaining popularity among Indian investors. Consider the risk metrics we discussed before you allocate a part of your portfolio to a metal mutual fund or ETF.