5 Things Full-Time Traders Check Before Every Expiry!

Options expiry is one of the most closely watched events in the derivatives market. As contracts approach expiration, trading volumes often increase, positions get adjusted, and price movements can become more dynamic than on regular trading days. While some traders avoid expiry due to its volatility, full-time traders prepare for it well in advance rather than reacting to sudden market moves.

Experienced traders don't rely on a single indicator or market prediction before entering a trade. They usually evaluate several market factors together to understand many things like where participants are positioned, how volatility is changing, and predictions about the market conditions in the near future.

If you are new to options trading, knowing this preparation process can help you approach expiry with a structured mindset. Here are five things that full-time traders look at before every expiry session.

Option chain positioning and Open Interest Experienced traders usually look at the option chain first before every expiry. It provides a snapshot of all available call and put option contracts across different strike prices. It also provides important data regarding each strike price, such as Open Interest (OI), trading volume, and changes in positions. Many index option traders regularly monitor the NSE option chain to identify strike prices with significant Open Interest build-up.

Open Interest represents the total number of outstanding option contracts that remain active. It does not provide a direct signal for market direction, but it can help traders get a better sense of where participants are putting on new positions or taking some off.

For example, if a particular strike price shows high Call Open Interest, then it may suggest a potential resistance level, as many participants have written call options there. Also, significant Put Open Interest may indicate a support zone where buyers could emerge.

However, experienced traders avoid drawing conclusions based on Open Interest alone. They compare changes in OI with price movement to understand whether new long positions, short positions, short covering, or long unwinding is taking place.

Implied Volatility and option premiums Price movement is only one part of options trading. Equally important is understanding how options are priced.

Before expiry, traders carefully monitor Implied Volatility (IV), which reflects the market's expectation of future price movement. Higher IV generally results in more expensive option premiums, while lower IV tends to reduce option prices.

For example, suppose two options have the same strike price and expiry dates. If implied volatility rises, then both options premiums may increase even if the underlying index has barely moved.

This is particularly relevant before expiry because volatility expectations can change rapidly around important events, policy announcements, or sudden market developments. Experienced traders evaluate whether current option premiums justify taking a position.

Buying options when implied volatility is already unusually high can expose traders to volatility contraction, where premiums decrease even when the market moves in the expected direction.

Key support and resistance levels Technical analysis continues to play an important role during expiry sessions. Before the trading day begins, full-time traders try to identify major support and resistance zones using historical price action rather than relying solely on options data.

These levels usually include:

Previous day's high and low

Weekly highs and lows

Important swing highs and swing lows

Trendlines

Moving averages

Psychological round-number levels For example, if Nifty has repeatedly failed to go beyond a certain price level, then when the market approaches that level again on expiry day, traders observe closely whether buyers have enough strength to break through it.

Market sentiment and global cues Expiry-day trading does not happen in isolation. Domestic markets are usually influenced by global factors. Before the market opens, traders review several external factors that may affect market sentiment.

Movements in global equity markets overnight.

Performance of Asian and US indices.

Variations in commodity pricing.

Bond Returns

Value changes.

Significant Publishing of Economic Data

Updates from the central bank.

Global Power Shift For instance, an abrupt overnight decline in international markets may influence opening sentiment before domestic traders even begin to establish new positions.

Risk management before entering any trade Even if you have the best trading broker in the market, compromising on risk management can affect your trading significantly. Risk management is the most important preparation that happens before the first trade is even placed.

Professional traders spend considerable time defining risk rather than focusing only on potential profits.

Experienced traders try to get the answers to the following questions before entering the position.

How much capital am I willing to risk?

Where will my stop-loss be placed?

What is my target?

Does the reward justify the risk?

How many positions should I carry simultaneously? For example, if a trader normally risks 2% of trading capital on a regular day, they may reduce exposure during expiry because price movements can become significantly faster.

Risk management also involves accepting that not every trading opportunity needs to be acted upon. Sometimes the best decision is to wait until the market provides clearer confirmation.

How these five checks work together One common misconception among beginners is that experienced traders depend on a single indicator before making decisions. In reality, professional traders combine multiple pieces of information.

Imagine Bank Nifty is approaching an important resistance level. The option chain shows heavy Call Open Interest at that strike. At the same time, implied volatility is rising ahead of expiry, while global markets remain stable.

Rather than immediately expecting a market reversal, the trader waits for confirmation via the price action and volume. If the resistance breaks with strong participation and Open Interest begins shifting higher, it suggests that the traders are reaccessing their positions.

Conclusion Expiry sessions usually have increased participation, changing market sentiment, and faster price movements. These conditions can create trading opportunities, but they also need greater preparation and discipline.

Full-time traders avoid making decisions based on a single indicator. They usually combine multiple market factors to build a more complete view of the market before taking a position.