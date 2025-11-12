5 Upcoming IPOs Everyone Is Talking About!

It's IPO season in India. Several new-age disruptors, along with traditional business houses, are in line to raise capital, and investors are keen to participate in the next phase of growth. Here we will see 5 upcoming IPOs that everyone is talking about, which you need to know.

1. Physicswallah Physicswallah leads the big upheaval in Indian Ed-Tech, gradually evolving into a substantial force that challenges established players in this field with high-quality courses at reasonable prices.

The company has focused on low-cost coaching for competitive exams like JEE and NEET, which fuels its consistent and rapid growth within the highly competitive e-learning space.

This strong organic reach, along with a loyal student base, has captured significant investor attention. Its mooted IPO is another giant step to accelerate its next phase of expansion into newer geographic and educational segments like skill development and international markets.

Physicswallah

2. Kent RO Systems Kent RO Systems, a dominant brand in the water purification and home appliance sector, is slated to be one of the most anticipated IPOs of 2025. The company benefits significantly from increasing consumer concerns over water quality, health, and domestic hygiene, driving high demand for its patented Reverse Osmosis (RO) technology products.

Its upcoming IPO will use capital to provide an exit for its existing investors.

Kent RO Systems

3. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, an arm of the ICICI Group, has started preparations for its IPO, slated for 2025. It is a crucial player in the Indian financial space, among mutual funds and asset management, which will benefit from rising financial literacy in India and higher savings being directed to capital markets.

As of 2025, it commands an impressive scale with around 14.6 million customers and a huge Q2FY2026 AUM of ~ ₹10+ trillion. The IPO is an OFS, and thus they will not receive any proceeds.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company

4. boAt Indian electronics powerhouse boAt (Imagine Marketing Limited), a major name in the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) space for consumer audio and wearables, is on track for its IPO. You can apply for it using your demat account. The company has successfully built a market leadership position through aggressive branding, a focus on the premium yet affordable segment, and a continuous stream of new, innovative product launches with increasing localisation efforts.

This expansion, particularly in the premium segments, has substantially improved its financial performance. The IPO, having received SEBI's nod, is structured to secure funds for repayment of existing debt and general corporate purposes.

boAt

5. Bajaj Energy Bajaj Energy is a part of the Bajaj Group. India's increasing electricity demand and efforts to boost energy capacity make Bajaj Energy's upcoming listing highly anticipated.

The company's IPO, which was granted SEBI approval earlier in the year, is a substantial issue primarily designed to finance a major acquisition: securing 6.99 crore shares in Lalitpur Power Generation Company Ltd., which is a strategic move to consolidate and expand its power generation assets and overall market share.

Bajaj Energy

Conclusion India’s upcoming IPO market is poised for an exciting time, with major players like Physicswallah, Kent RO, ICICI Pru AMC, Boat, and Bajaj Energy set to be new listed stocks. However, the hype should not be the force behind your investment decision-making; the numbers and the official filings should be your guide.

