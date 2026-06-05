50 crore visitors, ₹85,000 crore master plan: The rise of Ayodhya

In 2017, Ayodhya saw a modest footfall of just 30 lakh tourists. Fast forward to 2025. Institutional projections estimate that annual footfalls to the holy city will scale to nearly 50 crore, a figure that eclipses the annual visitor density of recognised global and domestic spiritual centres like Jerusalem, Vatican City, Amritsar, and Varanasi. This unprecedented influx of visitors is turning this pilgrimage hub into a premier investment destination for real estate.

The catalyst for this is the Ram Mandir, consecrated in 2024, but that is not the full story. Historically, India’s major spiritual hubs like Varanasi, Tirupati, and Haridwar have demonstrated resilient economic growth. A similar trend is being seen in Ayodhya, amplified by the sheer scale of government backing.

Project Investment Ayodhya Master Plan 2031 ₹ 85,000 Cr NHAI Connectivity Push ₹ 12,000 Cr Bharatmala Bypass ₹ 3,935 Cr Defence Hub Proposal ₹ 75,000 Cr Maharishi Valmiki Airport ₹ 3,000 Cr

Strategic infrastructure allocations and state funding The rise of Ayodhya is not being driven by sentiment alone. Under the comprehensive Ayodhya Master Plan 2031, the government has cleared over ₹85,000 crore in infrastructure and urban renewal funding. This excludes national connectivity and defence projects that further bolster its long-term strategic value. Further, key public outlays include ₹75,000 crore earmarked for a regional defense hub proposal and a ₹12,000 crore connectivity initiative by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to widen the regional road network.

In addition, a capital expenditure of ₹3,935 crore has been directed toward the Bharatmala Bypass to streamline local traffic, and another ₹3,000 crore was deployed to build the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport for air connectivity.

Together, these projects are not just aimed at improving access to Ayodhya. They will also alter local dynamics, shifting Ayodhya from a short-duration transit point into a long-stay cultural and tourism destination with new townships, a greenfield development authority zone and an improved riverfront infrastructure.

View full Image View full Image Map not to scale ( The House of Abhinandan Lodha® )

The real estate window For investors tracking Ayodhya, the real estate opportunity seems compelling and the window, many believe, is still open. Land values in Ayodhya have reportedly appreciated by about 6.5 times since 2021. Given the strict geographic boundaries and limited clear land titles near core cultural sites, market forecasts project a further 7x to 9x appreciation potential by the year 2034.

This real estate momentum is heavily underscored by a demand-supply mismatch in the commercial sector. The city has only approximately 50 registered hotels and around 1,200 hotel rooms, which is a fraction of what is needed to service the tens of crores of visitors it is drawing annually. This gap between supply and demand has triggered an economic multiplier effect across the board, with local business revenue expanding up to 5x, and the broader tourism economy is now on track to generate an annualised value of ₹10,000 crore.

View full Image View full Image Ranbir Kapoor, the latest amongst notable names to have bought land at The Sarayu®. ( The House of Abhinandan Lodha® )

The rise of branded land assets: The Sarayu® Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor have both invested inThe Sarayu® by The House of Abhinandan Lodha® (HoABL), being touted as one of the city’s most premium branded riverfront developments.

“I believe Ayodhya has chosen me, and I have just answered this calling. Ayodhya is deeply rooted in our history and is a critical part of our cultural fabric. This land at The Sarayu became my gateway to ensuring this becomes a part of my legacy for my family,” said Ranbir Kapoor.

The Sarayu® by The House of Abhinandan Lodha® is a premium, branded plotted development located on the banks of the Sarayu River, which is one of the most spiritually resonant locations in the city. Notably, The Sarayu® will house Ayodhya’s first 5-star pure vegetarian luxury hotel, operated by The Leela Palaces, Hotels & Resorts, adding a top-tier anchor to the riverfront development. Several other major institutional brands, such as the Taj, Marriott, ITC Hotels, and Radisson, are rapidly scaling up their presence to capture the city’s premium demand.

The Leela’s presence is the result of a deliberate alignment between two organisations that share the philosophy that Ayodhya deserves the very highest standard of hospitality and lifestyle infrastructure. Plots at The Sarayu® are available at prices starting at ₹1.89 crore for 116 sq m (1,250 sq ft) and ₹2.16 crore for 140 sq m (1,507 sq ft), and are reportedly drawing interest from investors, spiritual seekers and legacy buyers globally.

“There is a strong synergy between The Leela ethos and The House of Abhinandan Lodha®—both organisations are aligned towards creating a destination experience that is luxurious, immersive and meaningful. What makes Ayodhya especially unique is that this will become a multigenerational travel destination,” said Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Executive Officer & Full-Time Director of The Leela Palaces, Hotels & Resorts.

Talking about why The Leela chose Ayodhya, he added: “We believe Ayodhya will become one of the five or six must-visit destinations in India. There is a unique opportunity here to create a luxury ecosystem that embraces wellness, spirituality, and reflection while being in close proximity to the Ram Mandir and the Sarayu riverfront.”

View full Image View full Image Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Executive Officer & Full-Time Director of The Leela Palaces, Hotels & Resorts. ( The House of Abhinandan Lodha® )

The legacy play Ayodhya’s growth is being shaped by a combination of government intent, private capital, cultural resonance and an unprecedented surge in domestic and international visitors.

For investors, the question is not whether Ayodhya will grow. The infrastructure is committed, the demand is here, and the brands are arriving. The question is whether one is positioned to participate in that growth and what is the right time for that.

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