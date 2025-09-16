₹52,000-cr Investments & Development Projects to Transform Bastar into a Growth Hub

Bastar, once associated with neglect and deprivation, is rapidly emerging as a hub of investment, opportunity, and inclusive growth. At the recent Bastar Investor Connect, investment proposals worth over ₹967 crore were announced, with the potential to generate more than 2,100 jobs in healthcare, agriculture, food processing, and allied sectors.

Connectivity push: To accelerate development, railway projects worth ₹5,200 crore have been sanctioned, including the new Raoghat–Jagdalpur line ( ₹3,513 crore) and doubling of the Kottavalasa–Kirandul line. Road development projects worth ₹2,300 crore are also under way, ensuring all seven districts of Bastar will be linked through multiple routes.

Public sector momentum: The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) alone has committed ₹43,000 crore. A Super Speciality Hospital with an outlay of ₹200 crore will further strengthen Bastar’s healthcare infrastructure.

Private sector drive: Private investment of nearly ₹1,000 crore is expected in services and MSMEs. Key projects include Bastar’s first 350-bed private hospital and medical college in Jagdalpur ( ₹550 crore), new food processing units, dairy farms, wellness centres, hotels, and a ₹40 crore surgical gloves unit creating 150 jobs.

Support schemes: Under PMFME and PMEGP, small entrepreneurs in Kanker, Bastar, and Kondagaon have received over ₹1.4 crore in financial support, spanning food processing, textiles, agro-machinery, and warehousing.

Inclusive transformation: From modern rice mills and cold storage to furniture, construction materials, and logistics, a diverse range of industries are taking root. The push is creating employment for local youth, improving farmer incomes, and linking traditional crafts to wider markets.