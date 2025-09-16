Subscribe

₹52,000-cr Investments & Development Projects to Transform Bastar into a Growth Hub

Investment proposals worth over 967 crore at Bastar Investor Connect; 2,100 jobs expected across healthcare, agriculture, food processing.

Focus
Updated16 Sep 2025, 01:17 PM IST
Advertisement
The Government of Chhattisgarh has announced <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52,000-cr investment and development projects for Bastar.
The Government of Chhattisgarh has announced ₹52,000-cr investment and development projects for Bastar.

Bastar, once associated with neglect and deprivation, is rapidly emerging as a hub of investment, opportunity, and inclusive growth. At the recent Bastar Investor Connect, investment proposals worth over 967 crore were announced, with the potential to generate more than 2,100 jobs in healthcare, agriculture, food processing, and allied sectors.

Advertisement

Connectivity push: To accelerate development, railway projects worth 5,200 crore have been sanctioned, including the new Raoghat–Jagdalpur line ( 3,513 crore) and doubling of the Kottavalasa–Kirandul line. Road development projects worth 2,300 crore are also under way, ensuring all seven districts of Bastar will be linked through multiple routes.

Public sector momentum: The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) alone has committed 43,000 crore. A Super Speciality Hospital with an outlay of 200 crore will further strengthen Bastar’s healthcare infrastructure.

Private sector drive: Private investment of nearly 1,000 crore is expected in services and MSMEs. Key projects include Bastar’s first 350-bed private hospital and medical college in Jagdalpur ( 550 crore), new food processing units, dairy farms, wellness centres, hotels, and a 40 crore surgical gloves unit creating 150 jobs.

Advertisement

Support schemes: Under PMFME and PMEGP, small entrepreneurs in Kanker, Bastar, and Kondagaon have received over 1.4 crore in financial support, spanning food processing, textiles, agro-machinery, and warehousing.

Inclusive transformation: From modern rice mills and cold storage to furniture, construction materials, and logistics, a diverse range of industries are taking root. The push is creating employment for local youth, improving farmer incomes, and linking traditional crafts to wider markets.

With almost 52,000 crore in combined public and private commitments, Bastar is scripting a new chapter of industrial growth, inclusive development, and socio-economic transformation.

 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsFocus ₹52,000-cr Investments & Development Projects to Transform Bastar into a Growth Hub
Read Next Story