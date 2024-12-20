Manipal, Karnataka, 20th December 2024 – 5C Network, India’s leading AI in Radiology startup, and Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), one of India’s largest hospital systems and a premier medical education institution, have entered into a strategic partnership to establish an AI Centre of Excellence (CoE) at MAHE’s headquarters in Manipal, Karnataka.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing AI-driven healthcare innovations and research in India. The newly established CoE will focus on developing and validating cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence solutions that address critical clinical challenges and enhance patient outcomes.

Strategic Collaboration for Transformative Healthcare AI Solutions The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Kalyan Sivasailam, Founder and CEO of 5C Network, and Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, at a formal ceremony. The event witnessed the participation of senior leadership, including Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) Sharath Kumar Rao, Registrar Dr P Giridhar Kini, and Associate Deans Dr Naveen Salins and Dr Anil Bhat.

Speaking on the occasion, Kalyan Sivasailam emphasized the importance of leveraging AI for improving diagnostic capabilities: “5C Network is committed to harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence to solve critical healthcare challenges. Partnering with MAHE, a pioneer in medical education and patient care, provides the ideal ecosystem to develop AI solutions that are clinically validated and impactful.”

Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh highlighted MAHE’s focus on integrating technology into healthcare: “Our partnership with 5C Network aligns with MAHE’s vision to promote innovation-driven research and education. The AI Centre of Excellence will bridge the gap between technology and medicine to improve patient outcomes and prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals.”

Focus on Multi-Modal AI Research and Development As the inaugural project, the Centre of Excellence will focus on developing and validating a multi-modal Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool to predict short-term changes in clinical status among patients with pneumonia requiring intensive care. Pneumonia remains a leading cause of morbidity and mortality among critically ill patients, particularly in resource-constrained settings.

The AI tool, leveraging radiological imaging, clinical data, and machine learning models, will aim to:

● Provide early predictions of clinical deterioration in pneumonia patients.

● Assist clinicians with timely interventions and improved decision-making.

● Enhance the efficiency and accuracy of intensive care workflows.

By combining MAHE’s clinical expertise and 5C Network’s AI-driven solutions, this project is expected to yield actionable insights that can improve patient survival rates and reduce ICU burden.

About 5C Network 5C Network is a leading player in AI for Radiology with over 2,000 hospitals and diagnostic centers across India as customers. The company’s AI solutions are designed to improve diagnostic accuracy, reduce reporting time, and optimize clinical workflows. By combining deep learning models with radiology expertise, 5C Network has established itself as a trusted partner for healthcare providers in India.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) MAHE is one of India’s largest hospital systems and a globally recognized leader in medical education. With a legacy spanning decades, MAHE is renowned for its patient-centric approach, cutting-edge research, and contributions to healthcare innovation. The institution’s

multi-disciplinary framework fosters collaboration between clinicians, researchers, and technology innovators to advance healthcare delivery.

Advancing AI Adoption in Healthcare The establishment of the AI Centre of Excellence is a step forward in addressing critical challenges in Indian healthcare through innovation. Key benefits of this collaboration include:

● Clinical Validation: AI tools will be tested and validated within a leading hospital system.

● Knowledge Transfer: Empowering students and clinicians through hands-on exposure to AI technologies.

● Scalable Impact: AI solutions developed will have the potential to scale across healthcare systems nationwide.

Dr Sharath Kumar Rao, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, expressed optimism about the initiative: “The collaboration between 5C Network and MAHE is a testament to our shared commitment to leveraging technology for better patient care. The Centre of Excellence will serve as a platform for meaningful research and AI innovation.”

A shared vision to redefine healthcare The strategic partnership between 5C Network and MAHE reflects a shared vision to redefine healthcare delivery through Artificial Intelligence. By combining academic excellence and industry leadership, the AI Centre of Excellence aims to create transformative solutions that improve clinical outcomes, enhance operational efficiencies, and contribute to the global body of AI-driven healthcare research.

