6 Online Fax Apps for Small Business Communication in 2025

Sending a fax no longer means pulling out an old machine. Online fax apps have changed how businesses send documents—making it secure, mobile, and honestly, j less of a hassle.

With most work now happening on laptops and phones, digital faxing is logical. Online fax services make sending a fax easier—you can use email, mobile apps, or a web browser.

No more paper jams, busy signals, or uncertainty about whether your contract arrived. Everything’s simpler and faster.

Picking the right fax app can be tricky. There are many options, and it’s easy to get lost in the range of features and pricing tiers.

The key is to focus on what actually matters: reliable service, security, and the tools your business needs. Whether you fax once a month or every day, good online fax services offer affordable plans that can grow with you.

The Top 6 Online Fax Apps of 2025

These six fax apps are among the most reliable choices right now. Each offers different strengths—some focus on security, others on compliance, high volume, or seamless business integration.

Fax App Best For Key Features HIPAA Compliant Municorn Fax App General business use User-friendly interface, reliable delivery Yes Fax.Plus Secure all-in-one faxing Advanced encryption, multi-platform Yes eFax High-volume businesses Large file support, enterprise features Yes SRFax Healthcare compliance Strong HIPAA focus, audit trails Yes iFax Centralized management Team collaboration, workflow tools Yes RingCentral Fax Enterprise integration Business phone system integration Yes

Municorn Fax App

The Municorn Fax App is a reliable option built for businesses that want faxing without the extras that could increase the price.

Municorn’s pricing is clear. No hidden fees or complextiers—just straightforward costs you can understand.

Scanning documents from your phone is easy and clear. Whether you snap a pic with your camera or upload from Google Drive or Dropbox, it works.

Key features include:

Direct mobile scanning and faxing

Cloud storage integration

Simple almost unlimited faxing per week pricing model

Real-time delivery confirmations The interface keeps things simple. You won’t get lost in a maze of menus, and most users can send their first fax within minutes of installing the app.

Fax.Plus: All-in-One Secure Faxing

Fax.Plus is a flexible fax service that works across web, mobile apps, and email platforms.

Security is a strong focus, offering end-to-end encryption and detailed audit trails for every fax, useful for law firms and banks.

Notable capabilities:

Multi-platform support across iOS, Android, and web

across iOS, Android, and web Advanced security with 256-bit SSL encryption

with 256-bit SSL encryption Template management for recurring document types

for recurring document types API integration for custom business workflows Pricing scales up with usage. Small businesses can start lower, while bigger companies get bulk discounts and better support.

You can also annotate and edit PDFs before you send them.

eFax: High-Volume and Feature-Rich

eFax is designed for organisations that send large volumes of documents. It manages multiple transmissions without delays or delivery issues.

eFax Corporate supports companies that send hundreds or thousands of faxes a month. Managers get reporting tools to track usage and keep costs in check.

Enterprise-focused features:

Bulk fax broadcasting to multiple recipients

Advanced reporting and analytics dashboards

Dedicated customer support with shorter response times

Integration with Microsoft Office and Google Workspace The mobile app matches the web platform feature for feature, maintaining consistency.

File size limits reach up to 20MB per fax, covering most standard document needs,, even technical drawings or long reports.

SRFax: Compliance and Healthcare

SRFax was built with healthcare and data protection in mind. The platform’s systems comply with HIPAA standards.

Every part of sending a fax comes with compliance checks including authentication, encryption, and audit logs.

Compliance-focused features:

BAA (Business Associate Agreement) included with all plans

included with all plans Detailed audit trails for regulatory reporting

for regulatory reporting User permission controls for team access management

for team access management Encrypted cloud storage for received faxes The interface is straightforward, reducing room for user error.

Healthcare offices also value the automatic retry feature. If a fax doesn’t go through, SRFax keeps trying and sends detailed status updates.

Pricing stays reasonable, even with all the compliance features. Most medical practices find the cost well worth it for the peace of mind and easier paperwork.

iFax: Centralised Fax Management

iFax treats business faxing as a team effort, not just a solo task. The platform is structured for collaboration and centralised management.

Several team members can share the same fax line. The system keeps tabs on who sent what and when, which helps maintain accountability.

Team-oriented features:

Shared inbox management with assignment capabilities

with assignment capabilities Role-based permissions for different user types

for different user types Automated workflow routing for incoming faxes

for incoming faxes Team analytics and usage reporting The mobile app supports the same team features, keeping remote staff connected.

Document organisation tools let users automatically route faxes to relevant departments or individuals.

iFax also connects with CRM systems and document management tools for smoother workflows

RingCentral Fax: Business-Grade Cloud Solution

RingCentral Fax works well for businesses already using integrated communication systems. It combines fax, voice, video, and messaging tools within one platform.

Unified communications management makes it easier for IT teams to oversee communication tools from a single dashboard.