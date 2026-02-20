7 tips to keep in mind when applying for an instant personal loan.

Unexpected expenses may not always come at a good time. One moment, everything seems fine, and the next, you are dealing with a medical bill, an urgent trip, or a sudden home repair. These situations can quickly throw a monthly budget off balance. This is where an instant personal loan from Bajaj Finance can step in and offer timely support. But getting money quickly is only half the story. Planning it wisely is what makes the difference. Here are seven practical tips to help make informed choices when applying for a personal loan.

1. Borrow only what is truly needed When faced with urgent expenses, it can be tempting to borrow more than necessary. While a higher loan amount may seem comforting, it also increases the repayment burden and overall cost.

For example, if a medical expense is Rs. 75,000, avoid taking a loan of Rs. 1,50,000 unless required. With Bajaj Finance, applicants can choose a loan amount that suits their requirement, ranging from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 55 lakh, giving the flexibility to borrow just an appropriate amount. This approach helps keep EMIs manageable and reduces the total interest paid over the loan term.

2. Compare the personal loan interest rate carefully The personal loan interest rate directly affects monthly EMIs and the total amount repaid. Even a small difference in interest rate can change the overall cost.

Always compare interest rates offered by different lenders before making a decision. Look for transparent terms, no hidden charges, and flexible repayment options. A lower interest rate means lower EMIs, making it easier to manage the monthly budget.

3. Choose a suitable repayment tenure Repayment tenure plays a key role in managing cash flow. A shorter tenure means higher EMIs but lower overall interest, while a longer tenure offers lower EMIs but increases total interest paid.

Choose a tenure that matches income and financial commitments. For instance, if the monthly income is Rs. 70,000 and expenses are Rs. 45,000, pick a loan tenure that keeps the EMI within Rs. 10,000–12,000. This ensures smooth repayment without disturbing daily finances. With Bajaj Finance, applicants can choose flexible repayment tenures ranging from 12 months to 96 months, allowing repayment planning in a way that feels suitable and manageable.

4. Keep emergency usage separate from lifestyle spending An instant personal loan is meant to help during genuine emergencies. Avoid using the funds for non-essential expenses like luxury shopping, gadgets, or celebrations.

Use the loan strictly for urgent needs such as medical bills, home repairs, education fees, or unavoidable travel. This disciplined approach helps maintain financial responsibility and ensures the loan supports essential requirements.

5. Check eligibility and credit score beforehand A credit score has a strong impact on both loan approval and the interest rate offered. A higher credit score usually means quicker approval and more favourable loan terms.

Before applying, check your credit score and ensure that your financial records are clean. Paying existing EMIs on time and keeping credit utilisation low can help improve the profile. This makes it easier to secure an instant personal loan at appropriate rates when an emergency arises.

6. Plan your EMI payments in advance Once you receive the loan, create a simple repayment plan. Mark EMI due dates on a calendar and ensure a sufficient balance in the bank account.

Timely repayments not only keep penalties away but also improve the credit score, helping secure financial options in the future.

7. Understand all charges before committing Before finalising the loan, carefully read all the terms and charges, including processing fees, late payment penalties, and foreclosure conditions. Understanding these details in advance helps avoid surprises later and ensures clarity about repayment obligations.

Why Bajaj Finance can be considered for an instant personal loan When funds are required urgently, choosing the right lender is just as important as choosing the right loan amount. Bajaj Finance is positioned as a reliable option for instant personal loans.

Bajaj Finance offers a streamlined application process, approvals, and disbursal within 24 hours*, helping borrowers manage urgent financial needs without delays. With competitive personal loan interest rates and flexible repayment tenures, applicants can choose a plan that fits their income and lifestyle.

Another aspect is minimal documentation and easy eligibility checks, which can simplify the borrowing journey. Whether funds are required for medical emergencies, urgent travel, home repairs, or education expenses, Bajaj Finance provides a straightforward process from application to disbursal.

With its focus on processing efficiency and eligibility criteria, Bajaj Finance enables borrowers to manage urgent financial needs.

*Terms and conditions apply

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint’s promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.