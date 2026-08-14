76 pc of companies classified as closed were defunct, Maharashtra No. 1 in active firms: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the Centre's data on companies that have closed in the state shows that 76 per cent of such companies were "defunct", meaning they had never become operational.

Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of active companies in the country, he asserted.

The remarks came in response to concerns raised by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar over the closure of 36,211 private companies in Maharashtra in the last five years and reports that 20 companies in the Chakan industrial area in Pune had decided to relocate over problems related to traffic congestion, pollution, water, power and poor roads.

The Opposition has also attributed the data on company closures, shared in the Lok Sabha on August 10, to what it claimed was excessive government interference, widespread corruption, and an increasingly unfavourable business environment.

Fadnavis said in a statement that the data provided in Parliament should be viewed in its proper context and that detailed information was available on the Ministry of Corporate Affairs' website.

"Of the companies that are closed, 76 per cent are defunct companies. Defunct means dysfunctional -- companies that never actually started operations," Fadnavis said.

He said India has more than 31 lakh registered companies, of which around 21 lakh are currently active. The number of active companies in the country has increased from 6,78,768 in 2015-16 to 21,17,747 now, representing more than a three-fold increase over the past decade, he said.

Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of active companies in the country, with 3,96,211 as of June 3, 2026, followed by Delhi with 2,72,342 and Uttar Pradesh with 1,85,982, Fadnavis said.

Barring the COVID period, he said, an average of 20,000-22,000 companies are closed every year. Of these, around 76 per cent are defunct companies, 12 per cent are cases of amalgamation and two per cent have been dissolved.

In 2019-20 alone, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs undertook a special drive and struck off around 6 lakh companies, he said, adding that the number of inactive companies being struck off was substantially higher than companies actually shutting down their operations.

Fadnavis also said around one lakh new companies are registered in India every year, and Maharashtra remains at the top in new registrations.

In 2025-26, Maharashtra registered 41,525 new companies, followed by Uttar Pradesh (27,494), Delhi (20,272), Karnataka (17,857), Telangana (17,300), Tamil Nadu (17,024), Gujarat (14,666) and West Bengal (10,598), he said.

On Pawar's concerns over Chakan, Fadnavis acknowledged that the industrial area was facing problems and said Industries Minister Uday Samant had been directed to look into them.

A meeting involving the district administration, Public Works Department, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Zilla Parishad and other agencies was held on August 12 on the initiative of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, he said.

"After hearing all the problems, both a short-term and a long-term plan have been finalised to find solutions. Our effort will be to ensure that not a single industry leaves Chakan," he added.

In a statement on Thursday, Pawar had said the proposed relocation of around 20 companies from Chakan, employing more than 2,000 workers, was a serious issue and urged the government to urgently improve infrastructure in Chakan, Talegaon and other industrial areas.

The NCP (SP) chief called for immediate measures to address potholes, roads and traffic congestion and better coordination among MIDC, PMRDA, PWD and NHAI. He sought a high-level meeting with entrepreneurs and a special single-window mechanism to resolve their problems.

Pawar also questioned whether the government had information about the number of jobs lost following the closure of the 36,211 companies and whether affected workers had received adequate compensation.

Fadnavis, however, maintained that Maharashtra continues to lead in attracting investment.

"Maharashtra is industry-friendly and will remain so. We have consistently been number one in foreign investment and will remain number one," he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, who is the guardian minister of Pune district, said in a statement that problems in the Chakan industrial area will be taken up on priority.