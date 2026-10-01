87% of Reported Hairfall Were From Men Under 35, Man Matters Launches its Hairfall Index and the story is written in age

On National Hair Day, October 1, doctor-led men's health platform Man Matters has launched its Hairfall Index 2026, and turned the lens toward how men in their 20s are reporting more hair loss than ever before.

Built on 7,04,152 hair-loss consultations over the year to August 2026, the index tells its story through a single variable: age. And read that way, it breaks the oldest assumption India holds about men's hair, that going bald is a problem for later life.The myth says hair loss is a midlife problem. It isn't. Two in three men who consult for hair loss are in their 20s. More than one in three are aged just 20 to 24. Nearly nine in ten (87%) are under 35.



For years, hair loss has been imagined as a problem that waits for middle age, something that arrives, if at all, well into your 40s. The index puts that idea to rest. The real conversation is beginning a decade earlier, in the 20s. So if you are young and noticing your hairline shift sooner than you expected, the data is clear on one thing: you are not the exception, you are the pattern

A second assumption falls alongside it: the idea that how men in their 20s and 30s are describing hair loss which shows that it is progressive with age. In fact, two in three men (65%) are already at Norwood Stage 3 or beyond by the time they first consult,visible recession and thinning, not an early warning. Men are noticing young, but many are acknowledging it only once it has advanced. With a progressive condition, that gap is not incidental; the stage at which hair loss is caught is what shapes the options that remain.

Age changes not just when men notice, but what they notice. Under 25, the complaint is almost always the hairline, a specific, visible retreat at the temples. By the late 30s and 40s, it shifts to thinning, low volume and reduced density across the scalp. What begins as a hairline you are watching in your 20s becomes an overall thinness you can only sense by your 40s.







Man Matters also reported consultations on the platform are up nearly 75% in a year, putting it on track for close to a million in 2026, served by a network of 250+ doctors focused on men's health. The takeaway is less that men are consulting, and more who is: younger men, earlier in life, choosing to understand their hair rather than guess at it.



“The men we see for hair loss are young, nearly nine in ten are under 35. Yet two in three are already at Stage 3 or beyond by their first consultation. Hair loss progresses in stages, and knowing which stage you're at is what determines your options. Wherever a man is on that journey, the earlier a doctor assesses it, the more there is to work with.”



— Dr. Sumit Upadhyay, Man Matters The Index describes men who chose to consult rather than every Indian man, and it shows association, not cause, genetics, stress, sleep and nutrition can all play a part, but no single dataset can say which applies to any one person. What it does make plain is that the age of hair loss in India has quietly reset.



For the 24-year-old studying his hairline in the mirror, the most useful thing the data offers is context: this is not happening to him alone, hair loss unfolds in stages, not overnight and noticing it early is an advantage, not a cause for panic.

Man Matters is a doctor-led men's health platform. The Hairfall Index draws on 7,04,152 consultations between August 2025 and August 2026; the full methodology is published and open for citation at the Hairfall Index 2026.

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