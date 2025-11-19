“95% of all Fin-fluencers are actually creating confusion”: Manish Pandey

Social media is flooded with financial content, but not all advice can be taken as equal. In what should serve as a wake-up call for both consumers and regulators, Manish Pandey, a veteran coach of digital creators and co-author of Booming Digital Stars, asserted that “95% content creators who are in finance don’t deserve to be on the internet”. Pandey made the statement in the latest episode of Money Konnect, a special interview series by Mint in association with Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

His thoughts highlight a significant concern – a lack of experience and credibility among many content creators who dispense financial advice online. Pandey, who maps how to build a legitimate, long-term creative business while adhering to the rule book, argued that a 22-25-year-old giving life advice on money “scares the hell out of me”. He stressed that to truly advise, a creator needs to have weathered both the “highs and the lows” of the financial world, including losing their own money in a market crash. According to Pandey, the proliferation of inexperienced voices ultimately contributes to confusion rather than clarity in the broader understanding of finance for the general public.

Creator due diligence Financial content creators must understand the impact of their content and ensure that they do not say anything for the sake of views. He noted that SEBI and other regulatory bodies have become very vigilant and will come cracking on those who are spreading unreliable information. “That may get you the views, but it can land you in trouble,” he said. They must also ensure that proper disclaimers are added and relevant sources are quoted.

Crossing the line between explaining a concept and giving specific advice can lead to regulatory trouble. The distinction is simple: Information/ Explainer involves explaining “what is a mutual fund” or “how redemption works”, while Advice consists of telling a viewer “which mutual fund to buy” or “this is how you should create a portfolio”. Creators must consciously choose the informational lane and avoid the advisory lane unless they are fully registered.

Investor due diligence It’s not just about the fin-fluencers. As consumers of this content, investors also must do their due diligence before taking any financial advice. “I put 90 per cent onus on the viewers. Please spend 5 minutes researching about who you are listening to and be very, very careful of what you are taking from there. This is because you are going to put your hard-earned money in markets,” he said. An important tool he shared for investors was that they can cross-check the information shared from 3-4 credible sources. Follow the advice only after you have done this.

Pandey said that when consuming financial content, investors must check the credibility of the content creator. “If you are following a content creator who is in finance, always check the number of years of experience they have in the financial world,” he said. You can check if the creator is SEBI-registered or has obtained any certifications in financial products, along with the relevant link. You can look at the track record of the previous assumptions they have made and their educational qualifications.

Following the above simple rules will help you navigate the world of financial content better.

The economics of content creation Pandey’s comments come against the backdrop of a booming creator economy in India, especially in the content marketing space. This industry is rapidly expanding – content marketing in India was valued at approximately ₹2,344 crore in 2024 and is projected to skyrocket to ₹3,375 crore by 2026.

Today, there are more than 4 million influencers in India, up from under a million in 2020. Content creation has emerged as an attractive career option, especially for the younger lot. But the reality is not as rosy as it seems, as a dependable income remains elusive for most. Pandey offers a crucial reality check. “Only 2-5 content creators out of every 100 would make some sizeable income, which you can call income and depend on that money for livelihood,” he said. Only those who can sustain themselves for three years without any earnings should pursue it full-time.

Building a career as a Fin-fluencer So, for those wanting to become the next sought-after fin-fluencers, brands, especially those in the BFSI sector, are becoming increasingly sophisticated in evaluating creators. And as the interview will explain, financial content is not like comedy or fashion; it is closely monitored by regulators, who have repeatedly warned against unqualified advice. So, whether you are an investor looking for financial advice or a content creator looking to monetise your skills, carry out your due diligence before consuming/putting out information online. Watch the full video to know more.