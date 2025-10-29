“95% of all finfluencers are actually creating confusion”: PandeyUntitled Story

Social media is flushed with financial content, but not all advice can be taken as equal. In what should serve as a wake-up call for both consumers and regulators, Manish Pandey, a veteran coach of digital creators and co-author of Booming Digital Stars, asserted that “95% content creators who are in finance don’t deserve to be on the internet”. Pandey made the statement in the latest episode of a special interview series, Mint X Edelweiss Money Konnect.

His thoughts highlight a significant concern – a lack of experience and credibility among many content creators who dispense financial advice online. Pandey, who maps how to build a legitimate, long-term creative business while adhering to the rule book, argued that a 22-25 year-old giving life advice on money “scares the hell out of me”. He stressed that to truly advise, a creator needs to have weathered both the “highs and the lows” of the financial world, including losing your own money in a market crash. According to Pandey, the proliferation of inexperienced voices ultimately contributes to confusion rather than clarity in the larger understanding of finance for people.

The economics of digital influence Pandey’s comments come against the backdrop of a booming creator economy in India, especially in the content marketing space. This industry rapidly expanding – content marketing in India was valued at approximately ₹2,344 crore in 2024 and is projected to skyrocket to ₹3,375 crore by 2026. India has over 4 million influencers, a dramatic increase from under 1 million in 20201. This digital influence has already shaped over $350 billion in consumer purchases, a figure that could cross $1 trillion by 20302.

However, finance content is not like comedy or fashion. It is tightly watched by regulators, who have repeatedly warned against unregistered advice and directed regulated firms to avoid collaborations with unregistered influencers.

Monetising content creation For individuals looking to earn a living through content creation, Pandey offers a crucial reality check. While it’s easy to pick up a camera, sizable, dependable income remains elusive for most. Only 2-5 content creators out of every 100 make an income they can depend on for their livelihood. The first question Pandey asks is whether the aspiring creator has the luxury to wait three years without earning, supported by family or existing savings. If the answer is yes, they can pursue it full-time.

“Do it on the side. Do it on weekends. And the day you start making 2X of what you make from your regular job, that day you come and start doing content creation full time,” he said. There are expenses from day one, even if it’s just a $5-20 monthly subscription for an AI tool. If a creator isn’t able to monetise their work after a maximum of two years, they should find something else to do.

A creator’s revenue portfolio Creators must diversify their income, much like an investor diversifies a portfolio. Pandey recommends having a “long form portfolio” (core) and a “short form portfolio” (satellite). The most stable way to earn is through YouTube, which offers a steady stream of income based on views. This safe income should be the core focus, requiring creators to prioritise long-form content (8-20 minutes minimum). Satellite income, which is less predictable but offers high earning potential, comes from brand collaborations and community-driven initiatives. However, unless a creator is highly established, these may only come along once every few months.

Established creators diversify further by launching their own brands, merchandise, or courses, such as ventures into FMCG, retail, or healthcare brands that resonate with their content niche. For optimal cash flow, short-form content (Reels, Shorts) is for the ‘dopamine rush’ – it’s easy to get high engagement, but there is generally zero structured monetisation from platforms like Instagram in India. Its purpose is to drive awareness and viewership that can be monetised through brand deals, while the long-form content on YouTube provides the steady, predictable income that sustains the creator’s business.

Building a career as a Fin-fluencer Brands, especially those in the BFSI sector, are becoming increasingly sophisticated in evaluating creators. For short-form content (Reels/Shorts), brands look at volume of views, engagement (comments), and saves/shares, with the ability to hook an audience for around 30 seconds being crucial. For long-form content (YouTube), the most specific and important metric is Average View Duration (AVD) – how long people are actually watching a 10-minute video. Brands also scrutinise gender ratio, age ratio, and location of the audience.

These factors determine the audience’s buying capacity and disposable income, allowing the brand to assess if the creator’s audience aligns with their target market, which is why tech content, for instance, often has a higher remuneration per 1,000 views. A new creator’s first goal should be to produce 100 videos without asking any questions, as a brand needs a portfolio of content and a clear track record of engagement before they will offer compensation.

Creator due diligence For financial content creators, the line between explaining a concept and giving specific advice can lead to regulatory trouble. The distinction is simple: Information/ Explainer involves explaining “what is a mutual fund” or “how redemption works”, while Advice involves telling a viewer “which mutual fund to buy” or “this is how you should create a portfolio”. Creators must consciously choose the informational lane and avoid the advisory lane unless they are fully registered. They must also ensure that proper disclaimers are added and relevant sources are quoted. When consuming financial content, investors must check the credibility of the content creator.

Five simple rules to decide whether to trust or scroll on: 1. Avoid any content promising guaranteed or sure-short returns. Steer clear of VIP tips or telegram groups offering insider trading suggestions.

2. Check for clear disclosures – is the post sponsored? Are market risks cited (eg “investment in mutual funds is subject to market risk”)?

3. Are the sources of information mentioned? BFSI brands must ensure their legal disclaimers are clear and verbatim, not hidden in small print or said quickly.

4. Ask whether the content is Information vs Advice. Prioritise informational content over specific action-oriented advice. If a statement sounds like an immediate, unbelievable gain, Pandey advises: “Roll down. It is not something you should watch.”

5. Always cross-check the same information at 3-4 places from credible sources to confirm its validity before acting on it.